Jim Kubiak: How tight end and running back high-low concept helped Bills QB Josh Allen against Dolphins

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

When watching the Buffalo Bills, you can tell that they have something special. Credit general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott for their vision in drafting Josh Allen, but also for surrounding him with the stability and balance that has allowed him to grow into the player he has become.

It has been proved that teams that win the turnover ratio win the game approximately 80% of the time. Not in this game, and not with this quarterback. The Bills had a fumble Saturday against the Miami Dolphins – which officially made them minus-1 in the turnover ratio – and a Cam Lewis roughing the kicker penalty that negated a Bills defensive stop. This costly mistake allowed the Dolphins to capitalize with the go-ahead touchdown. The Bills were minus-2 in this game, in theory, on those two plays, but Allen again was Allen.

He can run, throw, lead and, most importantly, function at an extraordinary mental level with the game on the line. Despite mistakes, he defies norms. Allen is able to play through the elements because of his incredible arm strength, and his uncanny ability to run is a marvel every time he takes off. His poise and ability to think and react under pressure at pivotal moments in the game are becoming legendary.

The Dolphins imposed their will for most of the game, rushing for 188 yards to the Bills’ 150 yards. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 18 rushes for 76 yards, while Allen, the leading rusher again, achieved 77 yards on just 10 attempts. The Dolphins’ running game was almost enough to take the Bills down, had it not been for Allen.

He completed 25 for 40 pass attempts for 304 yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions. (He has thrown one interception in the last five games, after six in the previous three.) In this game, he joined Patrick Mahomes to become one of only two players in NFL history to achieve 50 wins and 130 pass touchdowns in the first five seasons, and tied Dan Marino for most total touchdowns in a quarterback's first five seasons with 171.

His overall performance grade was 91%.

First quarter

Play selection: Nine plays: Seven passes, two runs.

Allen: 5 for 7 passing, 99 yards and one touchdown. One carry.

Performance grade: 89%.

Score: Bills, 7-3.

The Dolphins took the opening drive to midfield before punting. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey opened the game for Allen with this beautifully executed tight-end delay to Dawson Knox.

This simple concept did two things: It gave Allen an easy completion off a play-action fake, and it attacked the weak side of the field where the Dolphins were using their safety in coverage. This put strain on the linebacker to that side with the Cover 2 shell the Dolphins were using to account for Stefon Diggs.

Allen and the Bills were forced to punt on this drive. Miami responded with an impressive 14-play drive, ultimately kicking a field goal and taking a 3-0 lead. The key here was their ability to run the football. Early in the game, the Bills’ defense was hemorrhaging. The credit goes to the Dolphins’ philosophical approach coming into this game. They knew the weather would be a factor, and focused on possessing the football and pounding the Bills’ potent pass rushers.

The Dolphins’ long drive drained the clock and Allen and the Bills’ offense began their second offensive possession with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter. It didn’t take long for the Bills to march 76 yards on just four plays to take the lead with this touchdown pass to Quintin Morris.

Here, on first-and-10 from the Miami 14-yard line, Dorsey had a plan to strain the Dolphins’ man-to-man coverage with the use of big bodies such as Morris, as well as the Bills’ running backs. The Dolphins lined up in a bear front, meaning both guards and the center were covered, and the Dolphins would be in a Cover 0 scheme. This told Allen immediately to look for man-to-man coverage with no safeties.

He knew he had the matchups with Morris’ corner route and Singletary’s angle route underneath. As Allen was gently pushed to his right by the pass rush, he instinctively threw the ball over the top of the defender to Morris.

This was an excellent strategy, getting two underrated receivers in space against a safety, Jevon Holland, and a linebacker to the weak side of the formation on the running back.

The Bills ran only nine plays in the quarter and had the ball for 4:16.

Second quarter

Play selection: 24 plays: 16 passes, eight runs.

Allen: 11 for 16 passing, 118 yards, two touchdowns. Three carries for 16 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 21-13.

Allen and the Bills’ offense began to build momentum in the second quarter with two more touchdown passes on consecutive drives.

On the Bills’ third possession, Allen led Buffalo on a 75-yard, 12-play drive that was set up with plays such as this second-and-7 play.

On this play, the Dolphins attacked with an amoeba front and man-to-man coverage across the formation. Allen audibled to a “gap protection” and slid his line left. Gap protection tells the linemen to protect their left gap to prevent any run-throughs in the A and B gaps. The weakness, particularly in the empty formation, is the defense can always rush one more defender than the offense can protect.

In this case, the Dolphins brought five, and the edge rusher to Allen’s right was not accounted for. Allen knew this, bought time by drifting to his left and found Gabe Davis on this blitz-beating design. This was an audibled and designed concept in which all the inside receivers fade to the outside on deep routes, and the outside receivers take a couple of steps and come inside for a quick throw. Allen had the choice to pick a side and read the progression deep to short.

Here, he saw the defense sag off of Davis and got him the ball immediately as Diggs attracted double coverage on his inside-fade route.

Three plays later, Allen threw his second touchdown pass to give the Bills a 14-6 lead.

The pattern emerging here was Dorsey's design to put all of the speed on one side of the Buffalo formation to attract the Dolphin’s best man-to-man coverage personnel and to isolate the weak-side linebacker in space on the Bills’ running backs. Here, Duke Riley gets sucked in, with his eyes looking at Allen, and loses track of the free-releasing Nyheim Hines into the flat. Allen saw this immediately and knew he had an easy touchdown with Riley not in position to cover Hines.

This was the second touchdown pass with the tight end and running back high-low concept to the weak side. Clearly, Dorsey saw something in preparation and went after the Dolphins’ poor weak side coverage. Additionally, Allen’s first two touchdown passes came in plays designed to attack linebackers trying to cover Buffalo’s nifty running backs out of the backfield.

The Dolphins answered with a touchdown to close the gap to 14-13.

This would set up Allen’s dangerous end-of-half touchdown pass.

The Bills’ offense began their fourth possession with 2:55 remaining. Allen and the Bills started this 13-play scoring drive on their 18-yard line.

With eight seconds remaining and one timeout, Allen needed to try to score a touchdown while simultaneously leaving enough time remaining to kick a field goal, if necessary. From a quarterback perspective, there is one thing you cannot do in this situation – use all the time. Unless, of course, you have the opportunity to score a touchdown.

Here, the Dolphins rush only four defenders and play man-to-man in the secondary, keeping Allen sitting in the pocket. Crossing concepts and option routes are what can be used this close to the end zone. It is difficult to throw the football with seven defenders compressed into 14 yards of space (the ball on the 4-yard line and 10 yards of the end zone).

The magic that Allen created here was in his ability to extend the play. Of course, this is a double-edged sword that could have also cut the other way, had Allen not completed this pass to Cook. Allen, despite using all of the time remaining, delivered a strike to Cook, who had adjusted his route.

Credit the Bills' coaching staff because, clearly, all Bills receivers have been trained in the art of the scramble. What I mean by this is that each receiver has a responsibility during a scramble to adjust to Allen. After the play has broken down, receivers are taught to try to stay in phase with the quarterback as he moves. Here, Cook realized the play had broken down and gave his defender momentum away from Allen’s roll with the specific idea of coming back to him. This was an absolutely amazing play by a rookie, and a game-changer that shifted the scales in the Bills’ direction with a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Third quarter

Play selection: 16 plays: 10 passes, six runs.

Allen: 4 for 10 passing, 42 yards. Two carries for 14 yards.

Performance grade: 93%.

Score: Miami, 26-21.

Allen and the Bills had an opportunity to double dip as they received in the second half. However, the third quarter was anything but friendly to the Bills, who punted on four consecutive possessions. Allen completed just 4 of 10 passes and the Bills’ offense lost veteran center Mitch Morse to a head injury.

Miami, on the other hand, scored two touchdowns. The first was a 67-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa over the head of Jordan Poyer, who appeared to be out of position. The second followed a roughing the kicker penalty in which Cam Lewis sloppily plowed into the punter without any focused effort on blocking the punt. This was, in essence, a turnover because the Dolphins continued the game and scored a touchdown to take the lead.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 20 plays: Seven passes, 13 runs.

Allen: 5 for 7 passing, 45 yards, one touchdown. Five carries for 47 yards, two-point conversion run, fumble.

Performance grade: 81%.

Score: Bills, 32-29.

The dreadful third quarter carried into the fourth quarter on Buffalo’s ninth offensive possession. The Bills’ defense had stopped the Dolphins, forced a punt and put Allen and the offense on the 49-yard line with a terrific opportunity to score points on a short field.

jaelan phillips is a lean, mean, machine. here's his strip-sack on josh allen -- where he loops around like a user-controlled EDGE in #madden. DBs covered well; nice job by wilkins to get the recovery. pic.twitter.com/eFkdqD4iRh — josh houtz (@houtz) December 19, 2022

Here, Miami was again in man-to-man coverage and, as Allen stepped up in the pocket and shuffled to his left, Jaelan Phillips got around right tackle Spencer Brown and sacked Allen, stripping the football away just as Allen was about to deliver it down the field. The video showed Allen looking for a deeper throw into the middle of the field, rather than taking what appeared to be an easy completion underneath to Cole Beasley to Allen’s left.

Credit the Dolphins for their excellent pursuit on this play, and for containing Allen in the pocket. This turnover ultimately resulted in a Miami field goal, which increased their lead to 29-21 with 11:56 remaining in the game.

It was on this next drive, the Bills' 10th of the game, that Allen demonstrated how he is able to defy the football odds. It was Allen’s will, combined with his size, strength and uncompromising decisions when he risks what others will not risk, that separates him from everyone else.

Allen led a seven-play drive that began with a quarterback run on which he fumbled again, but the Bills recovered. Then, Cook pushed his way for a 16-yard gain. On the very next play, Allen demonstrated how he goes against the conventional wisdom about why quarterbacks shouldn’t run the football.

A 44-yard run easily cashes the over 47.5 rushing yards for Josh Allen 🤑 #BillsMafia #MIAvsBUFpic.twitter.com/hZRsUJJgA6 — Nitrobetting.eu Sportsbook (@BtcNitrobetting) December 18, 2022

There isn’t a quarterback Allen’s size who can do what he did on this play. The Dolphins were again in man coverage, and this allowed the Bills to account for each Miami defender at the line of scrimmage. Allen attacked the opening, then turned on the accelerator and ran by everyone, including unblocked safety Verone McKinley, who could not even get a hand on Allen. Allen displayed astonishing speed and power, reaching into the depths of himself for everything he had to muster. It was as inspirational an effort as I have seen in his young career, but he was just getting started.

Four plays later, Allen delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the game to bring the Bills to within two points.

This was another terrific call by Dorsey, with tremendous execution by Knox, who made nickel Justin Bethel believe he was going across the field with his eyes and head-fake.

Allen knew he had man coverage and only needed time for Knox to give Bethel momentum to the inside, across the field, before turning back to the outside. This was such a great fake that Bethel had no chance of making the play.

This set up the Bills to tie the game with a two-point play, and this was yet another moment that separated Allen from being just an ordinary quarterback.

Allen elevated himself and accepted the risk to his personal safety in order to break the plane of the goal line. This was an incredibly dangerous and selfless act, and one that, again, ultimately changed the game.

With the game tied at 29, the Bills’ defense forced another Miami punt. Allen and the Bills had one more possession, with 5:56 remaining to pull off the comeback.

Allen led a 14-play drive, which consumed all the remaining time to position kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal. On this drive, the Buffalo offense converted two third downs and drew a key pass interference call on the final third down of the game to clinch the victory.

Conclusion

There were two plays in this game Allen made that almost no other person could make.

First, the touchdown before the half. Allen held the ball too long, then ran out of the pocket with no time remaining. Somehow, some way, he bought enough time for Cook to run a flat, wheel back across the field and then spin back toward his quarterback before Allen went out of bounds. No one does that in a situation like this and gets away with it, except Allen.

Second, the 2-point conversion. His bravery and sacrifice to launch himself into harm's way was nothing short of heroic. Very few quarterbacks love their teams enough to throw themselves into the fire the way Allen did on this play, and by an inch, Allen’s effort made all the difference.

When we talk about statistics and numbers, Allen has again proved himself a man without parameters, capable of defying gravity, and the odds, who you can almost guarantee will make mistakes, but who will also do things that opponents could never plan for.

He is as big as they come, faster than you could imagine, and wields the most powerful arm in football. But perhaps his greatest attribute is something that we cannot see until these incredible moments occur. It was Allen’s will that burned the Dolphins. When he decided to win, he reached for more than anyone thought he had, and that place for Allen contains magic that defies the norms of the game.