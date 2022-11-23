Jim Kubiak: How play with 'crazy motion' from McKenzie helped ignite Allen, offense vs. Browns

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen was admirable, strong, steady, and did exactly what he needed to in the Bills' 31-23 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Detroit. Allen completed 18 of 27 (66%) attempts for 197 yards with one touchdown pass and committed no turnovers. He ran three times for 7 yards. Allen’s QB Performance game grade was 92.5%, despite a sluggish start.

The official highlight, besides the win and the fact that the Bills players were actually able to get out of their snow-buried homes, was that for the first time this season the Bills' offense dominated running the football. The Bills demonstrated power and speed on the ground with 171 yards on 33 rushes, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Devin Singletary and James Cook shared the load, rushing for 86 yards each. The ability to grind out yardage on the ground took pressure off of Allen, who looked as if he were still limited with an injured throwing elbow.

This was a gutsy game by a Bills team that had to adjust their plans due to a crippling snowstorm and who also missed practice during the week of preparation due to illness. The Bills are 7-3 and face a tight turnaround with a return to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game.

Allen’s slow start was worrisome, but he heated up in the second half by taking what the defense was giving and protecting the football with great patience and care. The result was perhaps not the fireworks he is capable of, but more of a surgical approach that cut out the mistakes that have recently plagued the offense. Allen was not required to make things happen in this game, he only needed to keep the ship in the channel and let the running game, the defense, and special teams do the rest.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: Six plays: four passes, two runs.

Allen: 2 for 4 passing, 13 yards. One carry for 2 yards.

Performance grade: 83%.

Score: Browns, 7-3.

The first quarter consisted of an unsettling three-and-out that ended in a Bills’ punt. Their next drive stalled with a dropped pass on third down.

Here, Gabe Davis dropped a perfectly thrown football that would have given the Bills first-and goal.

Instead, the Bills made the most of their field position as Tyler Bass kicked a 42-yard field goal for the Bills’ first points of the game and trailed 7-3.

The key for Allen in the first quarter was not in the plays that he made, but the mistakes he did not make. He didn’t panic, he didn’t force the football, and he didn’t make matters worse. This is an important point to make as it would have been easy for Allen to press and force the football into coverage. Instead, he was calm and mature about his decisions. It was as if he were waiting for the storm to pass to get back on track. This was a great job by Allen if you read between the lines of what could have happened had he turned the ball over.

Allen ran only six plays in the quarter, but his unusually low 83% performance grade was a result of being involved in so few plays. He achieved five pluses in six plays. He seemed to be very aware that by not making any negative plays, the Buffalo offense would eventually heat up, and it did.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 23 plays: 12 passes, 11 runs.

Allen: 7 for 12 passing, 71 yards, one touchdown, one sack. One carry for 6 yards.

Performance grade: 87%.

Score: Bills, 13-10.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey achieved excellent balance between the run and the pass in the second quarter as the Bills’ offense leaned more than it usually does on the running game. Proving again that each snap is important, a fumbled snap by Browns quarterback Jacoby Brisset ignited the sluggish Bills’ offense a week after a fumbled Allen snap kept the Vikings alive in their victory last week against the Bills.

Following the fumble recovery by Matt Milano, Allen took over at midfield and led the Bills on a nine-play drive that ended in another Bass field goal to tighten the deficit to 10-6. On this drive, the Bills’ offense overcame two key mistakes. First, Allen had a free play, having caught the Browns with too many players on the field, but this opportunity was nullified by an illegal shift. The down was replayed. The second mistake was a holding penalty by Reggie Gilliam that nullified a great run by Singletary and would have resulted in first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Instead, the Bills were first-and-19 from the 23-yard line. This was far from ideal, but the Bills still came away with important points off the Brissett turnover.

Here, on third-and-14 from the 18-yard line, Dorsey had the offense in an empty formation with Nyheim Hines in the slot to Allen’s right.

I would bet on Allen to complete this option-route throw to Hines 99 out of 100 times. This was a good read by Allen and a decisive throw, but he pushed it just outside the reach of Hines in perhaps another indication of his hindered throwing arm.

Hines had beaten Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in coverage. Had Allen been able to get the ball to Hines, he would have turned upfield and had a chance to score.

On the next drive, Allen’s fifth possession of the game, the Bills took the lead and never looked back. With 1:54 remaining in the half, Allen orchestrated an 11-play drive that began on the Buffalo 22-yard line and was capped by this touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Before this play, the Bills achieved a first-and-goal and called their final timeout with 23 seconds to play. The next play was an incompletion that stopped the clock. Allen needed to be careful with the football because any completion or run inbounds with 18 seconds remaining would keep the clock running. This could result in having to spike the ball on third down to stop the clock and kick a field goal, or to run the field goal unit on to the field to kick prior to the half expiring.

The was a terrific play call by Dorsey, who used a crazy motion with Isaiah McKenzie to befuddle the Browns defense. The McKenzie motion across the formation, then looping back around Allen, and then going back to the flat attracted most of the defenders.

Allen did a great job selling his eyes to McKenzie as well to create additional flow to that side. The pass routes here were simple. Dawson Knox ran a shallow underneath and across the field. Davis went over the top of Knox across the field, and Diggs went over the top of Davis, like a three-layer cake. The Browns busted the coverage as the cornerback covered Davis man-to-man and the safety covered Knox. The other side of the formation played zone, and there wasn’t a defender to account for Diggs.

Hats off to Dorsey with this great play design. It wasn’t just the layered crossing routes that did the trick, it was the crazy McKenzie motion and the play-action fake that created the confusion.

This was the play of the game, as it resulted in the Bills taking the lead 13-10 and never trailing from there.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 14 plays: Six passes, eight runs.

Allen: 6 for 6 passing, 74 yards. No carries.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 22-10.

The third quarter was an opportunity to “double dip” as the Bills scored the final points of the second quarter and had an opportunity to score again with the first possession of the second half. This is why teams defer when they win the toss.

The Bills ran 14 plays, eight of which were runs on two drives. These possessions resulted in a 56-yard field goal, and a touchdown minus a failed two-point conversion.

The first play of the second half was this terrific bootleg pass that had Allen on the perimeter rolling to his right and finding Diggs for a first down.

Dorsey used play-action to the left to draw the defensive flow away from where Allen was attacking. Here, Allen had Diggs on a corner route, but they both adjusted to the outside leverage of the defender. Allen threw this perfectly and brought Diggs back to him, throwing the ball flat and back down the stem of the route. This demonstrated tremendous chemistry and was a smart play call to begin the drive with.

A holding penalty by Rodger Saffold nullified a terrific run by Allen and nearly pushed the Bills out of field goal range. Bass hammered a 56-yard field goal to save the Bills’ drive and elevate the lead to 16-10.

The Buffalo offense benefited from more great Bills’ defense as they held the Browns on fourth-and-1. This turnover on downs resulted in another Bills’ scoring drive which ultimately spread the score out far enough for all of us to breathe easier.

Allen completed two passes in a row and Singletary did the rest as the Bills’ offense scored their second touchdown of the game. This made the score 22-10 and caused another situation for Head Coach Sean McDermott to decide on going for a two-point conversion. Here, the conventional wisdom says that a 12-point lead is good. If the opponent scored a touchdown, the Bills would still have a 5 point lead and only another touchdown would win. Going for 2-points wasn’t risky as the conversion would have boosted the Bills into a 14-point lead, still a two score game. Had the Bills simply kicked the extra-point, they would have had a 13-point lead. The downside of going for two-points is that it always feels like a loss when the two-point conversion fails. Going for it was a defensible decision, but kicking the extra point would have given the Bills a 13-point lead instead of a 12-point lead. I am a “take the points” kind of Bills fan. I like the momentum of getting a full 7-points for a touchdown despite the football philosophies surrounding McDermott going for a two-point conversion there.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 17 plays: five passes, 12 runs.

Allen: 3 for 5 passing, 39 yards, one sack. One carry for -1 yard.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 31-23.

Buffalo blocked a field goal attempt and the offense again took over with excellent field position. Dorsey, mindful of the game clock, called five consecutive running plays for Cook, which ultimately resulted in another field goal. With the score at 25-10, the Bills’ offense began thinking about milking the clock in a “four-minute” scenario on their two remaining possessions

Milking the clock or a 4-minute mindset alerts all players to stay in bounds. This kept the game clock moving and forced the Browns to call their timeouts before the two-minute routine stoppage. McDermott and Dorsey had the Bills draining as much time off between plays as possible.This is where successfully running the football truly matters. Each successful run and first down dampens the hopes of a comeback with 40 seconds being run off between each play. Allen did a superb job of snapping the ball with less than 5 seconds on the play clock on each play. He also made this wise play on the Bills' final drive.

Here, the Bills were in an excellent situation. The Browns had used all their timeouts and trailed by 12 points. The Buffalo offense was in field goal range and the two-minute warning was the only scheduled clock stoppage left in the game. Allen snapped the ball with two seconds on the play clock, maximizing time off the clock and as he rolled to his right, he was keenly aware of not going out of bounds and not throwing the football away. A throw-away in any other situation would have been the right thing to do, but not here as any incompletion would have stopped the clock.

As Allen curled up and fell to the ground, he was ultimately saying we are in field goal range and we want the clock to continue to run at all costs.

Players do not always want to listen, they want to make plays. In this case, Allen unselfishly fell to the ground with the understanding that giving himself up was best for the team in this situation. The Buffalo field goal made it a 15-point lead, at 31-16, two minutes remaining. It wasn’t about pride or production, this decision was about winning the game.

Conclusion

The Buffalo community literally dug the Bills out of their homes. The Bills had less practice due to a team illness, they had to change venues, and they dealt with more than 80 inches of paralyzing snow, which affected the normal ongoings of life for the Bills and the Bills Mafia. Through it all, and with everything being considered, this was an impressive win for the Bills and Allen.

The running game came alive in the game which took the enormous pressure off of Allen, who continued to play with a hindered throwing elbow. Defensively, the Bills capitalized on a fumbled snap turnover as well as a turnover on downs. The Bills special teams blocked a field goal.

In reviewing the game, this contest seemed to be a story about nothing, much like the sitcom "Seinfeld." In retrospect, this was a story about something. This game demonstrated the maturity of Allen, the resilience of the Bills community, and wise execution of a coaching staff who did exactly what they needed to win.