Jim Kubiak: How play-action fakes helped unleash Josh Allen, Bills' offense

Allen snapped the ball when McKenzie was inside of his left tackle and as Allen turned, he actually handed the football off on the right side of the center. This was sensational timing that allowed McKenzie to get outside leverage on the pursuit from linebacker C.J. Mosley faster. The other strategic implication here was that Daboll knew that Michael Carter II would not cross the formation with McKenzie’s motion. That responsibility would be passed on to Mosley as McKenzie became the third receiver to the right side of the field.

This touchdown gave the Bills a commanding 24-3 lead that would only grow.

Tre’Davious White intercepted Jets QB White for the third turnover of the game and the Buffalo offense went back to work. Allen orchestrated a quick two-play drive completing a long post route to Gabriel Davis and then pitched the ball to Breida, who scored on the toss to the right.

Next, Levi Wallace intercepted another pass and the Bills capitalized yet again, this time on a five-play drive that was highlighted by a Zack Moss rushing touchdown, giving the Bills a 38-3 lead.

The Jets turned it over once more, this time with an interception to Jordan Poyer.

This was when Allen and the Buffalo offense made their only mistake of the game: