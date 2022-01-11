Jim Kubiak: How naked bootleg play-action passes got Allen, Bills' offense back on track vs. Jets

Score: Bills, 13-7.

The Bills’ third offensive possession started on the Jets’ 35-yard line, but Allen and the Bills were not able to get any points. Coach Sean McDermott elected to go for it on fourth-and-5 from the 30-yard line, rather than attempt a long field goal into the wind. Allen failed to convert on a locked-hitch to Gabriel Davis and the Bills turned the ball over on downs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

From this point in the second quarter, the Bills went three-and-out on three possessions. Allen missed a couple throws, going 3 of 6 on these drives, while Singletary’s rush attempts were stuffed. Fortunately for Buffalo's offense, their defense stifled a Jets offense that generated only four first downs in the game and converted 1 of 14 on third down.

The Bills offense took over on their seventh offensive possession with 1:39 remaining in the half and proceeded to storm down the field for a last-second field goal that increased their halftime lead to 13-7.