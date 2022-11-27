Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen's depth of throw to Stefon Diggs on final drive made difference

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen and the wounded and exhausted Bills found a way to win back-to-back football games at Ford Field in the span of five days, something the Detroit Lions haven’t accomplished in their home stadium since 2016. Allen completed 24 of 42 attempts (57%) for 253 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns and one interception. Allen also rushed 10 times for 78 yards and was again the Bills' leading rusher in the game.

His overall performance grade for the game was 88%.

Despite the very short week, Allen and the Bills demonstrated their grit in a hard-fought victory, with Tyler Bass scoring the winning points on a field goal with two seconds remaining.

The Bills' short week schedule likely resembled something like this: The team flew home Sunday night to 80 inches of snow after their win over the Browns. On Monday, they likely had meetings and medical treatments. Tuesday was game planning, meeting, and practice. Wednesday, they traveled back to Detroit, met and had a walk through. They played again on Thursday.

When you consider that Allen continues to play through a UCL injury to his throwing elbow and that Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, Tim Settle, Isaiah McKenzie, and Reggie Gilliam all struggled through illnesses and injuries themselves, one has to appreciate what this team just accomplished with a victory over the Lions.

First quarter

Play selection: 13 plays: Seven passes, six runs.

Allen: 3 for 7 passing, 43 yards and one touchdown. One carry for 21 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Tie, 7-7.

The Lions punted on their opening possession. Allen and the Bills’ offense returned the favor on their first possession.

Stefon Diggs dropped Allen’s first pass of the game as it rocketed off his chest. Devin Singletary carried for a short gain, and then Allen had to throw the ball away on the third-down play. The Bills have gone three-and-out, four-and-out and three-and-out on the opening possession in the last three games.

The Lions took the lead 7-0 on their next opportunity, and Allen was faced with an early deficit.

The Bills took over with 6:43 remaining in the quarter and put together a 10-play scoring drive. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey demonstrated impressive balance as he alternated between runs and passes on every play. Allen capped off the drive with this touch throw to Isaiah McKenzie on third-and-6 from the 19-yard line.

Here, Dorsey had Gabe Davis, McKenzie and Diggs on the right side, with Dawson Knox tight to Allen’s left. The plan was to put Diggs in motion to see if they had man-to-man coverage, which they did. Mike Hughes was responsible for Diggs, and he went across the formation with him. Allen knew it was man coverage and was now staring at both safeties Deshon Elliott (No. 5) and Kerby Joseph (No. 31). To Allen’s surprise, Elliott rotated down to double Diggs, and Joseph actively doubled Davis. Allen read these movements and knew that McKenzie was matched up against cornerback Will Harris across the field.

My guess is Allen would take that matchup 100 times in a row and complete nearly all of them. Part of Allen’s maturity as a passer is his use of touch. He perfectly timed this throw and let McKenzie run under it. Allen makes this look easy, when it really isn’t.

This score tied the game at 7-7.

Second quarter

Play selection: 19 plays: 11 passes, seven runs.

Allen: 7 for 11 passing, 71 yards, one sack. Four carries for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 17-14.

Allen and the Bills got the ball on their third possession off a Detroit fumble. This was the Bills’ 19th defensive takeaway of the season.

Allen orchestrated another 10-play touchdown drive that he capped off with this stunning ad-lib run.

Here, on third-and-2, Allen dropped the snap, then picked it up, made linebacker Alex Anzalone miss and scored. Again, I’m not sure any other quarterback could handle this with the calm reactions of Allen, who just seemed to let it all roll off his back. Part of the analysis that Tony Romo missed was the fact that the left defensive end crashed inside and the Lions looped the tackle around. To Allen’s right, the Lions also stunted with their defensive end hard inside and the tackle looping around. These stunts created the defensive flow to the left, along with the Singletary motion. Romo’s idea that Allen’s drop made it easier for him to score is inaccurate.

Take a moment to digest the many reasons the Lions ended up heavy to Allen’s left. The defensive line stunted, along with Knox running a drag route, and Singletary coming across in “jet” motion. Everything on this play was designed to pull the defense. Of course, Allen’s fumble was not planned, and he would have had nearly the exact same setup had he not dropped the snap. Allen almost magically made the unblocked Anzalone completely miss on the tackle. When you watch the video, try to get a sense for how fast these big guys are moving. Their speed is tremendous, particularly Allen.

There were two indications on this drive that Allen was mentally and physically exhausted. Watch these runs by Allen as he actually preserves himself.

My impression is that these clips illustrate that Allen, who is among the toughest of warriors, also knew that he did not arrive in Detroit with a full tank of gas. He, perhaps for the first time this season, recognized that it was more important to get out of harm's way and make it through the game healthy. Allen picked the moments to risk his body, and these two plays showed us that he was truly being selective. These were good, smart plays by Allen.

The touchdown gave the Bills a 14-7 lead. The Lions answered, however, with an impressive 15-play drive to tie the game 14-14.

Allen answered with 1:54 remaining on a nine-play drive that ended with a 47-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

On third-and-10 from the Lions’ 20-yard line, Allen was sacked – through no fault of his own – which almost pushed Buffalo out of field goal range. The Bills were fortunate that Bass still made this field goal before half.

Two key notes to highlight in this half: First, Detroit converted all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts. That is rare. Second, Von Miller left the game with a knee injury that could have a significant impact on the Bills' season.

Despite the fatigue and adversity, the Bills were leading 17-14 at halftime and were to receive the kickoff to begin the 3rd quarter, and another chance to “double dip.”

Third quarter

Play selection: 15 plays: 10 passes, five runs.

Allen: 4 for 10 passing, 49 yards, two sacks and one interception. No carries.

Performance grade: 63%.

Score: Bills, 19-14.

The third quarter performance was among the worst Allen has had since his rookie year. He had a grade of 63%.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Allen overcame a third-and-13, a second-and-21 and another third-and-7 to put the Bills’ offense first-and-10 on the 10-yard line. Here, Dorsey went to the well one too many times with the inside run RPO that was intercepted.

Allen was watching the linebackers. As they reacted to the run, he pulled the football out of Singletary's belly to throw the slant to Diggs. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez did a superb job here of playing the run and then getting his hands up into the passing lane. Rodriquez was able to get both of his hands on the throw and deflect it to Anzalone, who intercepted the ball.

The idea is to run plays that have had success, but also to make them look different. We all remember an RPO slant touchdown to Diggs in recent weeks. I believe Dorsey wishes he had this one back as the Bills’ offensive line was illegally downfield more than one yard as Allen released the football.

There was no need to RPO in this situation with McKenzie, Singletary and the rest of the Bills’ receiving corps.

This interception could have been costly, but the Bills’ defense flipped this turnover into a safety. The Bills’ defense was incredible on the next three plays, stuffing a run play for a loss, then defending an incompletion perfectly and finally sacking Jared Goff in the end zone for a safety.

On second-and-7, this miscommunication between James Cook and Allen almost resulted in a turnover.

Here, Allen was anticipating Cook would continue to flow to Allen’s right. Cook stopped himself and slid back to the other side. Allen was anticipating Cook to slide right, but Cook slid left. Thankfully, the ball hit the turf prior to what first appeared to be an interception.

Allen reacted to the natural flow of Cook. Here, the young running back needs to continue to slide into phase with the quarterback.

Allen was sacked on the next play and the Bills punted. The Lions missed a field goal. Allen was sacked and threw two incompletions before the Bills punted again.

This was a difficult quarter to watch, and the Bills’ worst offensive performance of the game.

Allen’s two sacks and tipped interception prevented the Bills from capitalizing on the safety.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 25 plays: 14 passes, 11 runs.

Allen: 10 for 14 passing, 90 yards and one touchdown. Five carries for 37 yards.

Performance grade: 96%.

Score: Bills, 28-25.

The low point of this game was perhaps the first series of the fourth quarter. The Lions had taken the lead 22-19. The Bills were on an 8-play drive and had to punt from midfield because of this failed third-and-10.

Here, Allen thought McKenzie was going to continue across the field, but as he felt the cornerback Mike Hughes slumped off his coverage responsibility to help, McKenzie stopped running. One has to wonder if this would have been pass interference had McKenzie made an attempt for the football and Hughes hit him prior to catching the ball. McKenzie focused on the ball and not the man.

The Bills punted, marking the first time this season the Bills’ offense had punted on three consecutive possessions.

On the next possession, Allen led the Bills on a 15-play scoring drive that gave the Bills a 25-22 lead.

Here, the Lions were in man-to-man coverage. Dorsey called a “mirrored” concept, meaning Allen had the same routes on both sides. He elected to stick with Diggs’ side, and allowed Diggs the time to set up his slant route. When you watch the video, pay attention to how Diggs used his movements to create outside momentum, then he flashed inside underneath Knox. This was a great route and a rocket throw by Allen.

Tyler Bass missed the extra point, which would have given the Bills a 4-point lead. Without that point, the game was within reach with a field goal by the Lions, and Detroit tied the game at 25-25 with less than a minute remaining.

Allen would need to muster one more heroic drive to finally put the game away.

With 23 seconds remaining and all three timeouts, Allen took the field from his own 25-yard line. Allen stepped up into the pocket and delivered the most impressive throw of the year, this 36-yard completion to Diggs, which immediately put the Bills in field goal range.

¡Vamos con el primer #MomentoWOW del Thanksgiving! Parecía que Bills y Lions se iban a tiempo extra cuando quedaban 23 segundos. ¡Pero no contaban con Josh Allen y Stefon Diggs! Pase de 36 yardas y BOOM! PARTY! 🔥🎉 pic.twitter.com/wLZUwYfaZJ — Mundo NFL (@MundoNFL) November 25, 2022

Allen’s throw here defied the rules of the game as we take a look at the diagram.

This diagram doesn’t do this justice, but here is what the Lions were trying to do to stop Allen. First, they lined up in a Cover 2 shell. This meant that Elliott (5) and Joseph (31) each had half-field responsibilities. They played Cover 2-man under, where everyone had a man except the safeties as they had deep over the top prevention-type depth.

This coverage is susceptible in the middle of the field and outside of the numbers, which was exactly where Dorsey sent three receivers. The Lions knew this and put C.J. Moore (38) in the middle of the field to deter Allen from throwing into that soft spot. Here is where Allen’s unbelievable strength appeared. The rules of physics and football tell quarterbacks that this “middle-of-the-field-open,” or MOFO, throw should be caught at a depth of 18-22 yards to get over the middle linebacker, Moore, in this case, and between the safeties.

The reasoning is that an average NFL-caliber arm would be intercepted by the near safety because he has time to react. But in Allen’s case, because of his great velocity and strength, he was able to generate enough force on the ball for this to be caught 34 yards down the field without giving the safety, Joseph, enough time to make the play.

In other words, the throw went farther in the same amount of time. That is monstrous power, despite his ailing elbow. Allen was able to push the conventional depth of this reception area 12-14 yards deeper than most every quarterback in today’s game with raw power. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen threw the ball at 59 mph as it traveled 45.1 air yards in 1.56 seconds.

Secondarily, and just as important, was the superb route by Diggs. He blew by his defender, and at the top of his route, he gave enough outside wiggle to create space from Harris, who took the bait to the outside. It was a subtle move, but the separation it created was awesome. Diggs' perfect route, combined with Allen’s gravity-defying throw, set up the game-winning field goal.

Conclusion

It seems that Allen’s ability to continue to shock the conventional norms of the game has no top. At Wyoming, following a year of junior college, his completion percentage was 56%, well less than what pundits believed would be enough to develop into a great passer. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs 235 pounds, and yet his running ability, his speed and raw toughness are uncanny as he leaps defenders and plows through tackles. He basically defies the rules on the ground, through the air and in the game of football.

If there ever was a game that defined Josh Allen, it was this one. His will, his power, his belief and what he means to the Bills franchise was just defined in the moment when all hope should have been diminished. Because Allen has the strength and power that so few have, he plays differently, surprisingly, amazingly beyond the standards and parameters of the game, and that is what we witnessed on Thanksgiving, a quarterback who is changing how the game is played.

Christmas wish from Buffalo

Dear CBS,

Please schedule a color analyst other than Tony Romo. He lacks the objectivity to accurately cover the Bills. His consistent references that “the Lions are for real” filled in air time that should have discussed the facts that the Bills were playing two games in five days, or that the Bills were without starting center Mitch Morse, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive ends A.J. Espenesa and Greg Rousseau, or that Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, Tim Settle, and Isaiah McKenzie were playing through an illness that affected the short preparation time.

A former quarterback should be able to get into great detail into the lingering UCL injury that Allen is playing with, and how that would affect everything from practice, to play selection, to game day preparations. But sadly, very little of these facts made the CBS broadcast, despite consistent references to suggest Allen's injury was worse than being revealed.

As an avid football connoisseur, it feels as though Romo's seemingly ingrained prejudice against Buffalo gets supplemented for his obvious lack of study of our teams’ actual circumstances. Please, anyone but Romo.

Signed,

A Concerned Bills Follower