Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used unique seven-man protections on two long Gabe Davis touchdowns

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen was welcomed into the “150 touchdowns in less than 70 games club” ... joining elites Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers. Allen's entry to the exclusive group came during a magnificent, 38-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen completed a total of 20 passes on 31 attempts (65%) for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He did all this despite the wind, and the fact he was missing some of his favorite targets such as Isaiah Mckenzie and Dawson Knox.

He was decisive and overpowering, literally out-throwing the Steelers’ coverage twice for long, gashing touchdowns. Allen’s arm strength is not only the best in the league, but can be it a difference maker as the weather deteriorates into colder, windier conditions and the Bills face three home games in December and January.

Allen’s ability to make plays down the field that other players cannot come to light in games such as this. For most, the wind is always a factor, but not nearly as much for Allen, because of his cannon-like arm.

On the third play of the game, Allen uncorked a post route to Gabe Davis, who had three receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Allen threw from his own end zone, under duress and into the wind for a 98-yard touchdown that would tie the Bills' franchise record. It was a sign of things to come as Allen enjoyed excellent pass protection and had the time to go down the field against the Steelers.

Allen had a season-high 35.5% of his attempts go for 20 yards or more and his passer rating on throws of 20 or more yards was better than his passer rating on throws from 1 to 10 yards.

The Bills’ offense hummed to the tune of 552 yards on just 52 plays, an astonishing 10.2 yards per play, while the Steelers only achieved 5.1 yards per play on 72 plays, the majority occurring when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Allen also added five carries for 42 yards. His overall QB Performance Grade was 94%.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 13 plays: eight passes, four runs.

Allen: 4 for 8 passing, 129 yards, one touchdown. Two carries for 17 yards.

Performance grade: 92%.

Score: Bills, 10-3.

Take a look at Allen’s 98-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game.

Allen got excellent pass protection and was able to step up into the pocket and hang in there long enough to throw the post to Davis. Take a long look at this formation, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey did something brilliant. He placed tight end Tommy Sweeney and Devin Singletary on the same side to give Allen full protection against what is known as “4-weak.” The Steelers, who run a 3-4 scheme, can often create pass protection problems by bringing a fourth rusher from the weak side. Dorsey put two players on the weak side and challenged the Steelers to bring them.

This was a unique seven-man pass protection, which would have kept Allen protected even if everyone on the line of scrimmage blitzed. This was a simple and effective way to nullify the 4-weak problems the Steelers create using a powerful blocker such as Sweeney in the backfield, and allowing Allen the time to read the bracket coverage and hit Davis as he split his double team. This was great work by Dorsey, Allen, Davis and the entire offensive unit.

The Bills were able to get the football back on the next series as the Steelers returner James Pierre muffed and fumbled the return. Allen and the Bills were not able to capitalize as a holding penalty and a receiver screen had them going backward. Tyler Bass missed a 49-yard field goal attempt.

The Steelers kicked a field goal on the next drive, closing the deficit to 7-3.

The Bills took their third series down the field on six plays and kicked a field goal to increase the lead to 10-3.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 21 plays: 16 passes, five runs.

Allen: 10 for 16 passing, 219 yards, three touchdowns. Two carries for 4 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 31-3.

The second quarter was like watching the grand finale of a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. The Bills scored 21 unanswered points to put the game virtually out of reach heading into halftime. The explosion of offense began with great play calls such as this on third-and-11.

With pass protection in mind, Dorsey utilized running back James Cook to Allen’s left and tight end Quintin Morris to Allen’s right to “chip” and help with pass protection before releasing into their pattern.

Here, Morris chipped the linebacker to his side who was setting up to stunt back to the inside. Morris’ contact and initial block slowed the stunt and then, as Morris released, no one accounted for him defensively because of his initial blocking posture. Dorsey effectively created a seven-man protection, at least initially, before delaying and releasing additional receivers into the flat undetected.

Three plays later, Allen threw his only interception of the game, but the Steelers again were unable to capitalize.

When Allen got the ball back on the next series, he made amends with this rocket touchdown to Davis on the first play of the drive.

Josh Allen 62 yard TD to Gabe Davis. The ball travels over 60 yards in the air and is dropped into a bucket. And Davis takes it away from Minkah. This whole play is ridiculous#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/b6Vow1KzU1 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) October 10, 2022

Here, Allen must have felt the urge to take a shot to Davis. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was playing at a sound depth in the middle of the field, with excellent inside position on Davis. This throw was sensational. Notice how Davis caught the ball up and away from the defender. Despite the perfect position, this throw was indefensible. Fitzpatrick did all he could do to disrupt and rip the football away, but Davis outmuscled him for the incredible touchdown. The other key point is that Allen threw the football on a frozen rope from his 30 to the Steelers' 5-yard line, 65 yards in the wind. There isn’t another quarterback in the NFL who can make that throw. Allen out-threw the perfectly played coverage 65 yards in the air and made it look effortless, as if he were playing catch in the park.

This remarkable throw elevated the Bills into a commanding, 17-3 lead. Allen is the first Bills quarterback with two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards in a game since 2016.

Allen and the Bills got the football back with six minutes remaining in the quarter. Following a long run by Devin Singletary and a personal foul penalty that was tacked on to the play, the Bills were in striking distance again.

On first-and-10 from the 15-yard line, Allen struck again with this RPO to Stefon Diggs.

A couple of key points that made this play work:

First, the tight split by Diggs prevents cornerback Cameron Sutton (No. 20) from playing with inside leverage. This all but guarantees that Diggs will be open on his five-step slant. Sutton could not align inside of Diggs without giving him too much space to the outside, which he was also responsible for.

Second, the use of tight end Morris, this time leading him up inside on what initially looked like a wham block. Morris is lined up in an “off” position, meaning he was not on the line of scrimmage, and this allowed him to track up inside to take on the middle linebacker, Myles Jack (No. 51).

Allen’s play-action fake to Singletary, combined with the wham-like lead from Morris, made the Steelers react hard to the run. Tre Norwood (No. 21) bit hard on the fake, and that is all Allen was watching. The moment Norwood committed, Allen knew he had a touchdown.

This was again a brilliant setup by Dorsey, aligning Diggs tight and using a tight end lead scheme to sell the run.

Here, the Steelers were manipulated by the Bills into playing “corners over,” meaning both cornerbacks were lined up to the right side to account for Khalil Shakir, Davis and Diggs. Dorsey used a “nub” tight end, Sweeney, to give Allen an immediate read to the coverage. Sweeney ran a drag and linebacker Robert Spillane (No. 41) immediately covered him. This let Allen know it was man-to-man coverage and that Shakir would have the entirety of the field to work with as he came across.

The setup with the nub tight end and the anticipation of corners over to the three receiver side gave Allen a very clear picture of where to go with this throw, and he attacked it perfectly over the top of Josh Jackson (No. 16). Jackson was in a no-win situation, having to cover Shakir across the field. Fantastic set up and great execution by Allen for his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

The Bills totaled 400 yards of offense in the first half alone, to just 136 yards for the Steelers. Allen completed 14 of 24 attempts for 348 yards, averaging 24 yards per completion. That is simply unheard of.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 10 plays: six passes, four runs.

Allen: 5 for 6 passing, 35 yards. One carry for 25 yards.

Performance grade: 90%.

Score: Bills, 31-3.

With the game all but over, the Bills took a 10-play drive to the goal line before Morris caught, then fumbled a shuffle pass as he was about to cross the goal line. This would have been Allen’s 5th touchdown of the game.

Allen’s third quarter was again sharp as he completed 5 of 6 attempts in a drive that began with 10:33 remaining and drained most of the time remaining in the quarter before the fumble.

Allen did not take a snap in the fourth quarter as he was replaced by backup Case Keenum.

Allen's 14 TD passes in the first five games of the season ties the franchise record set by Jim Kelly in 1991 and Allen in 2020.

Conclusion

Allen’s brute strength was on display in this game. He has the strongest arm in the NFL and the throws he made here prove that.

He has the most velocity and possesses the ability to throw the ball farther than anyone else. When you combine this freakish ability with a keen mind and seasoned emotions, and give him a great supporting cast, you have created a championship-caliber team.

Credit to coach Sean McDermott, who weathered a difficult loss in Miami, has schemed around injuries, came back to win on the road in Baltimore, and now easily took down the Steelers. He has done a tremendous job of keeping an even keel and developing the important backup players who are making the difference as injuries have mounted.

Make no mistake, this was a huge win for the Bills to jump out to a 4-1 record as they head to Kansas City for what will be a fantastic showdown and could be this year's AFC Championship Game.

Allen’s raw strength really made the difference in this victory. The combination of his abilities has made him virtually unstoppable.