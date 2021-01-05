Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used sorting to solve Dolphins' latest amoeba defense

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 56-26.

With the score 49-19, Barkley and the Bills took over for their 12th possession of the game. Here, the Bills were on their own 45-yard line. Most people watching anticipated a running play, including the Dolphins, who were again in Cover 0, man-to-man pressure defense. Daboll had other ideas.

One of the things I love about Daboll’s play calling is that it is so unconventional. Despite the score, Daboll was not looking to run out the clock out. He recognized the Dolphins had not called off the dogs. They were in Cover 0, and they were loading the box with run stopping personnel, daring the Bills to take shots down the field.

Barkley had three options in his progression following his play fake. First, he had the post by Davis, then he had a cross by McKenzie and finally a check down to his running back Antonio Williams. Barkley was not being greedy here, he was simply doing his job.

The defense dictated that he attack the wide-open middle of the field with Davis’ post route. Barkley was as surprised as we all were that the Dolphins played Cover 0 again.

Conclusion