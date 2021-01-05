Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used sorting to solve Dolphins' latest amoeba defense

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen opened the offensive fire hydrant valve on the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter, throwing for three touchdowns and lifting the Bills to a 28-6 halftime lead before backup Matt Barkley stepped in and closed out a 56-26 victory.
Allen completed 18 of 25 attempts for 224 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for a QB Performance Grade of 90%. Following an uncharacteristically slow first quarter, Allen righted the ship and was unstoppable in the second quarter, completing 14 of 17 passes and the three TDs.
The Bills, having already clinched a playoff berth, were playing for the second or third seed and the potential to play the divisional playoff at home. The victory was important but not essential, particularly not at the expense of the team’s overall health heading into the postseason. Coach Sean McDermott and his staff deserve credit for how they managed the game, the substitutions and expectations in the regular season finale.
The success of Allen and the Bills is not an accident. It was a deliberate plan executed by General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott to create a whole new offense to be developed under the creative mind of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Daboll arrived from Alabama before the 2018 season. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, drafted in the second round in 2017, is the only player remaining on offense who predates Daboll’s hiring. Beginning with the drafting of Josh Allen in the first round in 2018, the Bills flipped their offensive personnel in hopes of a better future that has now arrived. They believed in their vision of what Allen could be within the right environment
The first play of the fourth quarter was a quintessential example of the type of receivers the Bills believed they needed. They chose quickness over size. They went for selfless team players. They wanted the ability to get off the jam with speed. Most importantly, they found players with offensive intelligence. Looking at the weapons today as opposed to two seasons ago, the most notable attribute is route running ability. These new Bills receivers understand leverage, how to get open and where Allen wants them to go. They all have the type of resiliency that Isaiah McKenzie showed on this simple slant route versus difficult man-to-man press coverage.
Here, McKenzie’s job was to make the defender believe he was running by him, thus forcing Byron Jones, the cornerback, to turn his hips. This gave Jones momentum up the field. McKenzie was then tasked to get back inside on the slant route, no matter what. McKenzie made as many quick and explosive moves as was necessary to get inside of Jones. Bigger body receivers with straight-line speed often will not, and perhaps, cannot perform the necessary movement to actually get to the inside on a slant like this. Slower, big-body receivers often give up and go around the defenders, essentially letting them win the leverage battle and rendering a slant like this unusable.
McKenzie’s level of determination and ability to actually get inside was remarkable on this play, and this particular quality is also seen in Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. This unique and collective skill set is enabling Allen and the Bills to become the most dangerous offense in the NFL.
First quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – nine passes, six runs.
Allen: 5 for 9 passing, 37 yards, one interception, one sack. No carries.
Performance grade: 80%.
Score: Dolphins, 3-0.
The Bills’ first three offensive possessions resulted in an interception and two punts. Allen and the Bills offense appeared out of sync. Allen was sacked the play before the interception because of a missed block by left tackle Dion Dawkins. This put the offense into a second-and-21 situation. Allen dropped back and looked down the field. He tried to throw the check down hitch on the back side of his progression to Davis.
Jones was sitting just far enough away from Davis to drive on the throw from Allen. The location of the pass was a bit inside, but Davis should have attacked the ball when it was in the air. Jones made a terrific interception, reining it in while dragging his toes just inside the sideline. This was not the result of a poor decision or a late throw, just an excellent defensive play.
Miami head coach Brian Flores, a former New England Patriots defensive coordinator, has created his own version of the “amoeba” defense, and it created a challenge for Allen and the Bills on their second series.
Protection always comes first in the NFL, and Allen is tasked with identifying the defensive front and knowing who is not accounted for in the protection scheme on every play. Teams will often “sort” a side, accounting for five defensive players with four offensive linemen.
Sorting means that because the offensive lineman and the quarterback do not know who is rushing, they all move into an area and set up for whomever rushes. Allen and the linemen were sorting four for five defensive players to a side. Allen knew if all five blitzed it would be necessary for him to get rid of the football.
The indistinguishable Miami defensive front made it uncomfortable for Allen as he dropped and was trying to determine if that fifth defender to that side was rushing. This level of defensive sophistication was picked up quite well by the offensive line, but Allen was left unsettled in the pocket.
On the next possession, Allen ran into the same predicament on third-and-4. The Dolphins are all walking around at the line of scrimmage, making it all but impossible to identify who is being accounted for.
Here, eight defenders were standing at the line, and only four rushed at the snap. Again, the offensive line and Allen had to sort out the mess, as half the rushers dropped into zone coverage. The offensive linemen helped each another account for the defenders that rushed, but the confusion again made Allen uneasy as he left the pocket early and eventually threw the ball away.
The Dolphins’ scheme affected the Bills early in the game, but Allen answered with a productive second quarter.
Second quarter
Play selection: 19 plays – 16 passes, three runs.
Allen: 13 for 16 passing, 187 yards, three touchdowns. Two carries for three yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 28-6.
Allen started the second quarter with a seven-play scoring drive to give the Bills their first points of the game.
On third-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 8-yard line, the Dolphins did not line up in an amoeba defensive front look, but they did blitz and played man to man behind their five-man rush. The difference here was the use of the “quick” passing game by Daboll. Rather than try to get crossing routes, Daboll utilized a 5-yard speed out to the lightning-quick McKenzie, who was lined up in the middle of a three-receiver formation.
Cornerback Nik Needham was tasked with man-to-man coverage on McKenzie. Needham aligned slightly inside of McKenzie about 4 yards off. He must be inside in man coverage to protect for the possibility of McKenzie racing across the field.
McKenzie ran a perfect 5-yard route, gaining outside leverage immediately. Needham had no chance as Allen placed the throw to the outside. The concept that mattered most on this play was the use of a quick pass to the outside versus man-to-man that rendered the blitz ineffective. This reflected an adjustment from the first quarter when the Bills tried for deeper throws. This touchdown gave Buffalo a 7-3 lead.
On the next drive, Allen led the Bills on another eight-play scoring drive that was capped by a McKenzie touchdown. On third-and-4, the Dolphins were again in their amoeba, Cover-0 alignment, blanketing the Bills at the line of scrimmage. The Buffalo formation was a spread two-by-two set with McKenzie in the left slot.
My belief on this play, due to the way that Allen reacts in the pocket, was that McKenzie ran his route and then ad-libbed and went to the open part of the field on his own.
Allen appears to be waiting and waiting as the Dolphins bluffed seven rushers at the line and only brought four. If this design was a simple “get open” route for McKenzie, then it’s like street football and Daboll is saying, “Go ahead and try to cover us man-to-man.” The interesting aspect of this play was that both outside wide receivers, Diggs and Davis, were very wide and ran hitch routes. This could have been the plan, to give McKenzie the whole field to work his magic and give the Bills a 14-3 lead.
On the Bills’ next series, after a McKenzie punt-return TD and a Dolphins field goal, McDermott put Allen back in with less than two minutes remaining. Half of Buffalo's fans screamed “no” at the television, while the other half yelled “yes!” Allen drove the Bills down the field for the final score of the half, essentially putting the game away.
A few aspects of this play are worth highlighting:
• Allen changes the play at the line of scrimmage. We can hear him say what sounds like “Balboa.” If this is true, then one would have to believe this audible was designed as a knockout punch, and it was.
• This was a max-protection play, meaning eight players were assigned with protection responsibilities. Max protection is not Daboll’s preference. More often than not, he likes to spread the field and release all five eligible receivers, putting the onus on the quarterback.
• Most surprisingly, Allen brings McKenzie across the field and into position to block and he impedes blitzing safety Eric Rowe. The Bills took the fastest and smallest receiver on the field and made him part of the protection for the outside “knockout” slant-and-go route.
The Bills decided they would get the most protection possible while taking a deep shot down the field. This was an all-or-nothing play that proved to be a dagger in the heart of the Dolphins’ playoff hopes.
Brown made it look like a slant and the cornerback took one small step to the inside. Once Jones hesitated on the slant for a millisecond, Allen knew he had the touchdown as Brown went flying by the cornerback.
Third quarter
Play selection: 14 plays – eight passes, six runs
Barkley: 2 for 8 passing, 34 yards, one interception.
Performance grade: 78.6%.
Score: Bills, 35-13.
Barkley played the entire second half. On his second possession of the third quarter, Barkley made a great throw to tight end Dawson Knox on a wheel route versus man-to-man coverage.
On second-and-9, Knox and Davis were lined up to Barkley’s right. The Dolphins were again in tight man-to-man coverage. Davis inside released and Knox tried to rub his defender off Davis. Barkley sees the rub and throws the ball high, soft and to the outside where only Knox can get his hands on it. The throw, with touch and awareness, resulted in a first down.
Three plays later, Barkley fell victim to the Dolphins’ amoeba on third-and-10. The offensive theory was to spread the defense out as much as possible with an empty formation. The defense would need five defenders to cover five wide receivers. This left only six remaining defenders who could rush. Barkley knew he had all the pass rushers accounted for because only five rushed.
Cornerback Xavien Howard created this interception for himself with a jam on Davis at the line of scrimmage. It appeared that Davis’ job was to run a go route to clear the right side out for the tight end cross by Nate Becker. Davis was jammed and could not get by Howard, clogging the cross by Becker. Barkley was throwing to Becker coming across the field from left to right and assumed that Davis was running his man off and out of the picture. Unfortunately for Barkley, Howard, after jamming his man, saw the throw coming into his area and made the interception.
Barkley needed to check the corner to the side he was throwing to in order to confirm the cross would be viable. He assumed Davis would run his man off. That assumption led to a turnover.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – five passes, 10 runs.
Barkley: 4 for 5 passing, 130 yards, one touchdown. Three kneeldowns.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 56-26.
With the score 49-19, Barkley and the Bills took over for their 12th possession of the game. Here, the Bills were on their own 45-yard line. Most people watching anticipated a running play, including the Dolphins, who were again in Cover 0, man-to-man pressure defense. Daboll had other ideas.
One of the things I love about Daboll’s play calling is that it is so unconventional. Despite the score, Daboll was not looking to run out the clock out. He recognized the Dolphins had not called off the dogs. They were in Cover 0, and they were loading the box with run stopping personnel, daring the Bills to take shots down the field.
Barkley had three options in his progression following his play fake. First, he had the post by Davis, then he had a cross by McKenzie and finally a check down to his running back Antonio Williams. Barkley was not being greedy here, he was simply doing his job.
The defense dictated that he attack the wide-open middle of the field with Davis’ post route. Barkley was as surprised as we all were that the Dolphins played Cover 0 again.
Conclusion
What can separate Allen from the rest of the playoff quarterbacks is that Allen is as dangerous within the pocket as he is outside of the pocket. He has learned to process protections and read defenses with consistency and effectiveness. He also has a smart and elusive group of wide receivers who have the moxie to be in the right place at the right time, and they can win in space one-on-one.
In the wild-card round, Allen and the Bills’ offense will be facing a fast Indianapolis Colts defense and one philosophically different from the Dolphins. The Colts will try to get pressure with their four pass rushers and keep everything in front of them, trying not to give up the big play. They typically don’t blitz and gamble in man coverage, but force offenses to be patient.
This is where Allen’s receivers and his maturity will make the most difference. Allen has become adept at taking what is given. If they play soft, he will carve them up with short completions. If they blitz and play man, Allen will shred the Colts down the field.
Can Colts coach Frank Reich find some way to slow down Allen and the Bills offense? After what I’ve seen this season, my money is on Allen.