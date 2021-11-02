Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen and Bills capitalized on Dolphins' blitzing ways

• He knew it was a seven-man blitz and that he needed to get rid of the football.

• He knew Miami was in Cover 0 and that he could throw the football early into the middle of the field. This was a mature and knowledgeable strike delivered by Allen as he trusted Diggs to beat his defender to the inside and get to the reception area. A less-seasoned quarterback might have panicked and ran or tried to rifle the ball into the area with too much velocity.

• He knew what he had, he knew he could get the ball off and he delivered with confidence for the knockout blow as the Bills took a 17-3 lead.

The Dolphins came roaring back and capped off their next drive with a touchdown and two-point conversion to close the gap to 17-11.

On the next offensive series, Allen led the Bills on another long 14-play drive.

Beasley and Allen hooked up again for another important completion on third-and-11, which kept the possession from stalling. Without this play, the Bills would have given the football back to the Dolphins halfway through the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead.