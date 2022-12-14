Jim Kubiak: How Jets' use of wide 9 made things more difficult for Bills' Josh Allen

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team. Overview

Josh Allen’s performance grade of 88% tells you all you need to know about Sunday's 20-12 Bills victory against the New York Jets. Despite his slow start, Allen was steady and effective, completing 16 for 27 attempts for a season-low 147 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. He again was the Bills' leading rusher with 47 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown.

The Buffalo offense struggled early in the game, with five punts before putting its first points on the board just before halftime. Allen missed five throws, all attempts he would usually connect, which gave the impression that the much-improved Jets had his number. The Jets’ potent pass rush, excellent young cornerbacks and linebacker corps led by CJ Mosley stifled the Buffalo offense, and Allen’s start left wet, die-hard Bills fans worried early in the game.

There were three key plays that turned the tides in the Bills’ favor.

1. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s genius fourth-and-1 play in which the Bills drew the Jets into an encroachment penalty. This play kept the Buffalo scoring drive alive, and ultimately resulted in Allen's only touchdown pass of the game.

2. A 31-yard completion to Stefon Diggs on the Bills’ first series of the third quarter. The score was tied 7-7 and the play helped set up Allen's touchdown run.

3. Forced Joe Flacco fumble. This turnover, created by the physical Bills’ defense, was converted into a field goal.

Evaluating Allen’s performance this week would be incomplete without shining a light on the Bills’ defense. The unit was physical, dominating at times, and punished Jets quarterback Mike White, literally sending him to the hospital following the game. Allen’s performance is tied to all phases of the game, and he should be learning that in games such as this, he can play conservatively, protect the football and win.

The Bills’ defense created two game-changing turnovers. It consistently battered the opposing quarterback and sent him out of the game twice. Yet, the Jets possessed the football more than 9 minutes than the Bills (34:25 to 25:35). The Jets converted 8 of 17 first downs, ran 19 more plays and generated 309 total yards to the Bills’ 232 yards.

The key to this victory was the Bills’ ability to stop the run. The Jets had more production in all categories except rushing as the Bills limited the Jets to 76 yards on the ground to the Bills' 102 yards. It marked the fourth consecutive game that the Bills have allowed less than 100 yards rushing and the ninth time in 13 games.

The defense's success enabled Allen to be careful and calculating with the football. Allen’s preventative posture would only have been possible with defensive stops and this could have been a Jets victory were it not for the two turnovers.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 13 plays: Eight passes, five runs.

Allen: 3 for 8 passing for 16 yards, two sacks. Two carries for 4 yards.

Performance grade: 67%.

Score: 0-0.

The first quarter had five incompletions and two sacks.

On the Bills’ first possession, Allen missed this slant route to Diggs.

Here, the Bills had prepared for a “double-mug” pre-snap alignment and potentially a two-linebacker blitz in the A-gaps. Anticipating this, Dorsey placed running back Devin Singletary into the left A-gap to account for the potential blitz.

The important factors for Allen here were knowing he had protection versus the blitz, and the man-to-man coverage Diggs attracted as he motioned across the formation. Wisely, Allen also accounted for right-side linebacker Mosely, who expanded wide enough to scare Allen from throwing the slant to Diggs on time. Michael Carter, the defender covering Diggs, had been beaten badly to the inside.

If Allen would have thrown this slant on time, Mosley might have been able to get his hands on it. Instead, Allen waited for Diggs to clear into the second window, behind Mosely. Upon review, this was a wise decision. However, this timing disruption, and perhaps the wet conditions, caused the poor throw and subsequent incompletion. This was a cautious throw by Allen, and the misfire resulted in a punt by the Bills.

The Bills remained scoreless on four first-quarter possessions.

On the next offensive series, Allen was sacked on this third-and-10.

Here, Dorsey had tight end Dawson Knox chipping to Allen’s left and running back James Cook chipping to Allen’s right. I’ve circled the pre-snap alignment of Cook to demonstrate that he was lined up too far outside of Bryce Huff (No. 47), who was the widest rusher to Allen’s right. Huff was in a wide-9 technique.

This wide alignment makes it difficult for offensive tackles to pass-set confidently as it creates space for pass rushers to either go around the blocks or set up inside moves. Cook was supposed to slow down Huff’s pursuit with a chip block the way that Knox did on the other side. Cook’s misalignment made it impossible for him to slow Huff at all, as he blew by Spencer Brown and forced Allen into the Jets' stunt on the other side.

This was a terrific Jets’ pass rush design that forced Allen to his left and into their waiting trap.

Two offensive series later, Quinnen Williams simply beat left guard Rodger Saffold with a great move to his outside. Allen had no chance as Williams was accounted for in the protection.

Credit the Jets for their scheme and performance that bottled Allen and the explosive Bills’ offense.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 14 plays: Seven passes, seven runs.

Allen: 6 for 7 passing for 54 yards, one touchdown and one sack. Three carries for 32 yards.

Performance grade: 93%.

Score: Bills, 7-0.

Allen was able to get himself and the team going with this signature hurdle, which in this case spun him around in the air 360 degrees as he picked up the first down.

On third-and-15, Allen was forced to step up into the pocket to his left, which seemed to be by design, and took off for the first down. His hurdle and spin in the air from the contact of linebacker Quincy Williams was exuberant and anything but cautious on Allen’s part. This conversion breathed life into Buffalo’s struggling offense. The Bills punted three plays later, but the energy from this play seemed to elevate Allen’s overall performance.

On the next drive, Allen was sharp, completing a pass to Knox, handing the ball off on a jet sweep, and then scrambling for a first down. Unfortunately, a holding penalty on Dion Dawkins nullified the conversion and resulted in a third sack.

Again, the Jets utilized their potent four-man rush, with wide-9 techniques to create problems for the Bills' pass protection schemes. On this play, Dorsey had seven-man protection, which included Knox and Singletary available for extra potential rushers, but the wide rush scheme isolated matchups the Jets’ defensive pass rushers were able to take advantage of. In this case, the defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (No. 98) made it look as if he were rushing outside but then came back to the inside and ended up being blocked by center Mitch Morse.

Rankins bull-rushed Morse into Allen. Again, the Jets used the wide technique to Allen's left to trap him into the stunt on the other side. Allen was squeezed into the stunt, but it takes more than scheme here. Give credit to the very physical pass rushers such as Rankins, who were able to hold their rush lanes and compress the pocket with pure power. Extra blockers in the Bills’ protection would not have made a difference.

It is strange to say, but the most important play of the first half was this “no-snap, no-count” dummy play. Dorsey’s superb design gave the Bills a critical first down and ultimately resulted in the Bills only score of the half.

Here, coach Sean McDermott elected not to take a timeout. Rather, he decided to hurry to the line with a craft play whose only purpose was to trick the defense into an encroachment penalty and an automatic first down. Allen pretended there was confusion, while Knox came in motion and snuck under center to take the snap. Mosley's reaction makes it clear that the Bills did something the Jets hadn’t prepared for or seen before. Mosley believed Knox was going to sneak the ball and jumped over the line to tackle Knox. Credit here goes to McDermott for the use of this play without burning a timeout, to Dorsey for the superb design, and to Allen and Knox for their sensational acting abilities.

The conversion by penalty led to the only points of the first half on a touchdown pass to Knox, four plays later.

Here, Dorsey used Knox’s inside motion to hide him in a “flood” concept. This was a three-receiver “sail” concept. The outside receiver, Diggs, took the top off and cleared out cornerback Sauce Gardner with his deep route. The beauty of this design was when Knox motioned inside, he went from being the outside receiver to the inside receiver, and therefore Gardner’s responsibility changed. The other significant detail was the way that Knox dove inside to make it look as if he were going across the field. Knox was able to get lost inside and then come back out, underneath and into the space that Gardner vacated.

Singletary also released into the flat, which gave Allen an outlet had the deeper routes been covered. Dorsey attacked the short side of the field by overloading it with one more player than the Jets could account for. This was a smart design that was well blocked and executed.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 10 plays: Eight passes, two runs.

Allen: 6 for 8 passing for 76 yards. Two carries for 13 yards, rushing touchdown.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 17-7.

The Jets scored on their opening possession of the third quarter to tie the game, 7-7.

On the Bills’ opening possession of the second half, this short pass to Diggs was the catalyst for the Bills’ go-ahead score.

Dorsey came out and attacked the man-to-man principles of the Jets with an empty formation and Diggs in the slot.

This was a “stack” formation, which drew all the defenders to the outside and isolated safety Jordan Whitehead on Diggs to Allen’s right. Diggs ran a simple whip route on Whitehead and had all kinds of room to run after the catch.

This was a smart design, getting the football to Diggs in space, and doing so with a unique formation that put the Jets at a disadvantage.

Four plays later, Allen scored this rushing touchdown.

Here, Allen used his legs on a designed quarterback-counter play to the right. The wide defensive techniques of the Jets played into the Bills’ favor as Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown double-teamed Rankins and annihilated him from the space he was trying to occupy.

Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers tried to squeeze down into the hole from his wide position but was pancaked by pulling tackle Dawkins. There was enough room in there for Allen to plow his way home into the end zone.

This score put the Bills into the lead again 14-7.

On the next possession, the Buffalo defense knocked Jets quarterback White out of the game. Flacco fumbled and the Bills had another opportunity.

Allen and the Buffalo offense started this scoring drive on the 44-yard line of the Jets. Allen’s thinking here, in this tight game was to protect the football, get into field goal range, and make it a two-score affair.

Ultimately, the Bills’ drive stalled, but they kicked a field goal to increase their lead to 17-7.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 14 plays: Four passes, 10 runs (including kneel-downs).

Allen: 1 for 4 passing for 1 yard. Three carries for minus-2 yards

Performance grade: 92%

Score: Bills, 20-12.

A nice punt return by Nyheim Hines set up the Bills at midfield early in the fourth quarter with another opportunity to add to their lead.

Dorsey and the Bills’ offense ran the ball four consecutive times and settled for a 49-yard field goal to elevated the score to 20-7. I think it is important to appreciate the clock management here as the Bills, facing a stiff and physical Jets defense, were keenly aware of keeping the clock moving by utilizing running plays.

This first down play to start the drive was a great change of pace, as the Bills lined up in an I-formation with 13 personnel (1 running back, 3 tight ends, 1 receiver).

This was an old-school, power football running formation enhanced by the Bills’ use of three tight ends. This “break-back” misdirection play lured the Jets to the left with everyone except the two tight ends Knox and Tommy Sweeney, on Allen’s right. They both outside released on routes to create distraction away from the play. The other tight end, Quintin Morris, was the fullback leading Singletary into the hole on an isolation block on Jets linebacker Williams. This designed "break-back" to the right again attacked the wide alignment of the Jets. This misdirection took advantage of areas they could not account for from their techniques.

The power run by Singletary put the Bills into field goal range and Tyler Bass kicked a 49-yard field goal to add to the lead 20-7. The I formation utilizes a downhill, attacking blocking scheme, and perhaps this adjustment late gave the Buffalo offensive line more skin in the game, driving themselves forward rather than zone, or angle block concepts such as counter/trap. I also liked the use of 13 personnel here, using three tight ends and putting one into the backfield as a fullback. Expect the Bills to come back to this personnel and formation.

On the next Buffalo possession that began with just 8:29 remaining, the Bills ran three unsuccessful plays and were forced to punt. This punt was blocked and recorded as a safety for the Jets as the loose ball carried out of the back of the end zone. This closed the gap to 20-9 in favor of the Bills as the Jets would inch closer with one more field goal with 1:18 remaining.

The Bills ran three plays and punted the football back with just 46 seconds remaining, and the Bills’ defense did the rest.

Conclusion

This was an ugly win, on a day that efficiency and proficiency were problems. In grading Allen this week, we see a quarterback who maturely understood the best way to win this game was to minimize his own miscues and depend upon the stout defense and consistently excellent special teams play to equalize things. The closer the game, the more critical protecting the ball is on each possession, particularly in a game in which the opponent cannot run effectively.

Allen played smart, he picked his moments to reach for more, and made sure he didn’t help the Jets in any way. This is perhaps the lesson he has learned this season as he continues to persevere with an elbow injury. It really doesn’t matter if the offense isn’t operating at a Super Bowl level, so long as the Bills continue to win each week.

The Bills offense is not unlike a grand piano, it can be the greatest instrument when the very best pianist is at the keys. Allen is that pianist and this offense will become the instrument of Super Bowl success if Allen continues to play.