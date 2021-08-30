Jim Kubiak: How can the Bills excel on offense? Creative use of empty formation

Score: Bills, 7-0.

Allen completed nine consecutive passes to start the game in his first game action since the AFC championship game in January. The biggest sign of Allen’s growth was his short-to-deep progression reads. He quickly took what the defense was giving in the flat and underneath the Packers’ soft coverage for timely completions, allowing his receivers to run after the catch.

This accomplishes two important roles for the offense: First, it gets the football out of Allen’s hands, eliminating defensive pressure. Second, this helps the offense find a rhythm, stringing together consecutive positive plays that move the team down the field.

Allen was patient and accurate all the way down the field.

On the sixth play of the drive, the offense lined up in a five-wide receiver (empty) formation. It is in this formation that I believe the Bills can truly excel. They have receivers, running backs and tight ends with varying size, speed and route-running ability, making it difficult for any defense to completely stop or take away all the Bills’ weapons.