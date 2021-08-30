Jim Kubiak: How can the Bills excel on offense? Creative use of empty formation

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Josh Allen guided the Bills to a 13-0 first half lead against the Green Bay Packers in his only live action of the preseason. Allen performed at an extremely high level mentally and physically, completing 21 of 26 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Allen’s performance grades were 100% and 93.75%, respectively, in his two quarters.
Jake Fromm followed Allen in the third quarter and was eventually replaced by Davis Webb for the final series. The overall quarterback performance grade was 92%, marking another game in which the Bills’ quarterbacks executed efficiently as they completed 69% of their passes with no turnovers.
The Buffalo offense had the football eight times, two of which the quarterback knelt to run out the clock. On six total possessions, the Bills’ offense racked up 345 yards on 67 plays and were 9 of 13 on third down. The quarterbacks combined to go 33 for 48 for 285 yards passing with two touchdowns and two sacks.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has a knack for being unpredictable, called 15 consecutive passing plays with Allen. Daboll unleashed a variety of schemes and concepts at the Packers, including a jet sweep from under center, wide receiver screens, a tight end screen out of a two tight-end alignment, and quick-speed-out off a play-action fake. Combine those unique concepts with Allen’s capability to run from a five-wide receiver formation, and defenses have plenty to contain if they hope to slow the Bills.
First quarter
Play selection: 14 plays, 14 passes, zero runs.
Allen: 12 for 14 passing, 123 yards, one touchdown, one sack.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 7-0.
Allen completed nine consecutive passes to start the game in his first game action since the AFC championship game in January. The biggest sign of Allen’s growth was his short-to-deep progression reads. He quickly took what the defense was giving in the flat and underneath the Packers’ soft coverage for timely completions, allowing his receivers to run after the catch.
This accomplishes two important roles for the offense: First, it gets the football out of Allen’s hands, eliminating defensive pressure. Second, this helps the offense find a rhythm, stringing together consecutive positive plays that move the team down the field.
Allen was patient and accurate all the way down the field.
On the sixth play of the drive, the offense lined up in a five-wide receiver (empty) formation. It is in this formation that I believe the Bills can truly excel. They have receivers, running backs and tight ends with varying size, speed and route-running ability, making it difficult for any defense to completely stop or take away all the Bills’ weapons.
In an empty formation, defenses must commit at least five defenders in coverage to account for the five wide receivers. If teams play man-to-man without a free safety, it can rush six, which is one more than the Bills have to block. Most teams don’t feel comfortable without a safety to prevent big plays. They prefer to have a player deep on the back end who can aid defenders that might get beat in coverage. This means that any team playing against the Bills' empty formation that wants to utilize a safety has only five potential rushers. This limits defensive blitzing options and all but guarantees that the defense will rush four or five players, no more than the Bills can block with their offensive line.
The empty formation limits what defenses can do and helps Allen decipher the defensive structure. We did not see any predetermined Allen runs against the Packers, but you will see quarterback runs designed by Daboll from the empty formation as the season progresses.
Here, the Packers blitz the linebacker to Allen’s left and the offensive tackle slides out to pick up the fifth Packers rusher. This protection accountability is critical for offensive success. When teams blitz five players, they have six remaining in coverage. This limits their coverage choices. Empty formation makes it easier for Allen to identify the coverage by reducing defensive options and limiting the number of blitzers. Defenses can sell out with all-out blitzes, but they risk touchdowns or big plays if one of their five players in coverage gets beat or misses a tackle.
On Allen’s first touchdown of the game, he stood in the pocket and delivered a sensational post route to Gabriel Davis.
Here, Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom was in coverage on Davis. Yiadom played outside leverage, expecting to have inside help from his free safety. The offensive pass concept on third-and-20 after Allen had been sacked on the previous play was a dig route by tight end Dawson Knox and a post route by Davis on the right side.
Allen had solid pass protection facing a four-man rush. He calmly read the free safety who came down and covered Knox’s dig, then perfectly connected with Davis’ post for the touchdown.
This was a great read and an amazing throw in a timely situation. This was also a sign of maturity, as negative plays have come in clusters for Allen. He overcame a negative play and bounced back with this tremendous touchdown pass.
On the Bills’ next series, they were backed up on their 2-yard line, but Daboll combined play action with a quick-speed out, again showing his creativity.
Allen’s flash fake is just enough to throw off the cornerback and weak side linebacker. The beauty is in the use of a run fake with the quick-speed-out, as almost no one combines these together. The Bills make this look like an everyday kind of thing, but it is not. After watching how effective it was, maybe it should be.
Second quarter
Play selection: 19 plays, 12 passes, seven runs.
Allen: 8 for 12 passing, 71 yards, one touchdown. One carry for four yards.
Performance grade: 93.75%.
Score: Bills, 13-0.
Another weapon in the Bills’ offensive arsenal is the jet sweep. I tend to like it better from under center because it gets the football into the quarterback's hands more quickly. In the shotgun, the quarterback has to snap the ball prior to the motion. Under center, the quarterback can snap the ball later in the motion and this gives him the opportunity to hand the ball to the motion man later, allowing the sweep to get wider, faster. The jet sweep is more effective this way, as the runner gets outside the tackle and into the secondary immediately.
Here, the speedy Matt Breida darted across the formation and took the football from Allen in the A-gap to the side of the sweep. It was perfectly timed. The combination of Breida’s great speed, the under center timing and the unique formation surprised the Packers.
On the next play, Allen faked the jet sweep from under the center and pitched it the opposite way. A holding penalty nullified the gain, but the ability to sweep one way or toss the other puts pressure on a defense that is trying to not get outflanked. These concepts spread the defense laterally across the field and are difficult to defend when packaged together.
On the 13th play of the second quarter, Daboll again did something highly unusual. On first-and-10 from the Packer’s 36-yard line, he lined up in a two-tight end formation and ran a tight end screen to the inside tight end.
Tight end Jacob Hollister was aligned outside tight end Nate Becker. Hollister, from his outside alignment, released down the field, clearing out the cornerback on the right side. Becker blocked for a moment as Allen did a play-action fake to the left. This froze the defense. Allen then quickly found Becker to the right, just as he released from his block. The fake to the left made the Packers’ defense react to the left, allowing the Bills’ offensive line to gain leverage to the right and a blocking advantage to the screen side.
On the same drive, Allen demonstrated why he is such a dangerous quarterback. Here, Allen was flushed and running to his left. His momentum was driving him toward the sideline, but he was able to throw the football accurately back to the middle of the field to an open Cole Beasley. This is strength and ability that only a few quarterbacks have, and the impossible completion set the Bills up for a first-and-goal on the Packers’ 6-yard line.
Quarterbacks are taught not to throw the football back against the grain of their movement. For example, you would not teach a quarterback to roll to the right and throw into the middle of the field or vice versa. This dangerous throw demonstrated Allen’s upper body strength and accuracy as he threw the ball opposite his natural momentum running to the left side of the field. This is spellbinding arm talent.
Three plays later, Allen found running back Zach Moss for a touchdown on an angle route.
Here, Knox was aligned tight to the right of the formation and ran a drag across the field while Moss free released from the backfield behind Knox. This made it appear that Moss was running into the flat. Moss then sharply angled back to the middle, under the defender. Allen stood in the pocket and delivered a great “body-throw” to Moss.
Third quarter
Play selection: 16 plays, 10 passes, six runs.
Fromm: 5 for 10 passing, 52 yards. Two carries for 12 yards, one touchdown.
Performance grade: 93.75%.
Score: Bills, 19-0.
Fromm took over for Allen and immediately led the offense on a 16-play scoring drive. Fromm looked comfortable, wisely and accurately progressing through his reads. Following a great decision to throw the football away, Fromm was waiting on two option routes by his slot receivers. As his time in the pocket quickly dwindled, he reacted appropriately and threw a completion to his running back Kerrith White as he released on a swing route.
This was beautiful execution by Fromm, whose poise and decisive decision-making ability enabled the Bills to pick up the first down.
Fromm capped the drive with a quarterback scramble.
Here, Fromm stepped up in the pocket and recognized there was room to run on third-and-10. As he broke into the secondary, there was a moment that he could have slid to protect himself. Instead, he made a small course correction to avoid a big collision and lunged for the goal line. This took courage and athletic ability. He has made a case for the Bills to retain him as their third quarterback.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 16 plays, 12 passes, four runs.
Fromm: 5 for 6 passing, 35 yards, one sack. One carry for 5 yards.
Davis Webb: 3 for 6 passing, 23 yards. Two kneeldowns.
Performance grade: 80%.
Score: Bills, 19-0.
Fromm and Webb each played a series in the final quarter, as many of the players fighting for roster spots were getting their opportunities. Fromm completed 5 of his 6 attempts before his drive ended with a sack. Webb completed 3 of 6 attempts and he overthrew two long throws that were open.
Conclusion
Allen looked crisp and sharp in his 34 plays, consistently and methodically taking what the defense was giving. He demonstrated remarkable command, calm, and accuracy, picking up where he left off last season. Allen looked every bit of the $258 million dollar man Bills fans were hoping to see.
Daboll established why he is quickly becoming the best offensive coordinator in the game, bombarding the Packers with the huge variety of weapons at his disposal. He used empty formations, jet sweeps, option routes and tight end screens to keep the Packers off balance. If you combine an outstanding play-caller like Daboll with an elite player who also can run like Allen, you get perhaps the most dangerous offense in the NFL.
Allen proved that he has matured and can win from the pocket. He is reading short to deep and has grown in his understanding of the importance of protecting the football. He is clearly ready to take his next step into franchise fame.
I think coach Sean McDermott feels it, too. Why else would he use all his timeouts before the half to try to give Allen and the offense 30 seconds to score? He understands the offensive firepower he has under the hood. The Bills are loaded with speed, agility and intelligently prepared players. Combine that with the most talented and well-coached quarterback in the NFL and you have an offense that will be impossible to defend.
This is going to be the most offensively prepared team since the Jim Kelly era, and this season might very well be the year for the blossoming Bills.