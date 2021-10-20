Jim Kubiak: How Bills used unique RPO concepts; how Titans made Josh Allen uncomfortable

There is a lot to unpack here, but focus on the protection and the fact that, initially, this appeared to be a man-to-man blitzing alignment. Allen was looking for Beasley on an option route to his right. The offensive line was in a slide right protection, which was what the Titans were hoping. Both Knox and Moss were kept in for a max seven-man protection away from the slide.

Two things are important in this play. First, Beasley’s option route was dependent on the coverage. Both Beasley and Allen needed to see that this was a zone. It took time, but they both were on the same page as Beasley settled into the zone between the linebackers. The second was that Allen was surprised and uncomfortable with the blitz from the other side and this caused him to flush unnecessarily to his right. The Titans’ disguise made him unsure and, as he moved to his right, he was not able to set his feet. The errant pass was the result of a terrific defensive call. Had Allen stayed in the pocket, he would have undoubtedly hit Beasley in the chest for a first down.

The Bills kicked a 52-yard field goal to take the lead 23-17. The Titans answered with another Henry rushing touchdown to retake the lead at 24-23.

Allen led the Bills back on top with another touchdown pass, this time to Tommy Sweeney.