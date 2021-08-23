Jim Kubiak: How Bills' use of option concept could help boost offense

On this first option play, Daboll has Knox lined up as a single receiver to Trubisky’s right. Knox knows that cornerback Kindle Vildor has outside leverage, and all he has to do is turn inside into the open area for an easy completion.

This was a creative way to use the option principle to a tight end who was also the single receiver away from the trips (three receiver) formation. Knox also has a tighter alignment, which gives him the ability to curl into the zone or break to the inside or the outside based on the defender's position.

On the next play, Davis and McKenzie, both slot receivers in an empty formation, run the same option principle.

Option routes are great drive starters and can be particularly effective from an empty formation where it is easier for the quarterback to read whether the defense is man-to-man or playing zone.

Here, the Bills are in an empty formation to the right on first-and-10. Davis is in the slot to the left and McKenzie is in the slot to the right. Both receivers execute option routes against the Bears’ zone defense. Trubisky picks Davis’ side and completes the throw underneath the coverage.