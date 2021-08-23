Jim Kubiak: How Bills' use of option concept could help boost offense

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
The Buffalo Bills improved to 2-0 in the preseason with an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Josh Allen did not play, but Mitch Trubisky solidified his value to the Bills with precision play in the first half.
Trubisky led the Bills to a 34-6 halftime lead, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. Trubisky demonstrated poise, agility, accuracy and, most importantly, the leadership that the Bills might need in an emergency. He has appeared comfortable and decisive, accruing performance grades of 95% against Detroit and 94% against Chicago.
Contrary to last week’s outing, Davis Webb and Jake Fromm struggled to produce. Sacks and fumbles prevented Fromm and Webb from picking up where they left off in the first preseason game. The coaching staff will have to make a difficult decision as they appear close in the race for the No. 3 quarterback spot. They also could decide to keep only Allen and Trubisky on the active roster, exposing Webb and Fromm to waivers.
In total, Bills quarterbacks were 27 for 41 for 271 yards with one touchdown pass, three sacks and two fumbles for an overall performance score of 65.8%.
First quarter
Play selection: 21 plays – 18 passes, three runs
Trubisky: 13 for 18 passing, 132 yards, one touchdown, one sack.
Performance grade: 95%.
Score: Bills, 13-0.
Trubisky took the Bills’ offense for the opening score of the game on a 10-play, 72 yard drive. He completed 5 of his 7 passes to Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Dawson Knox.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made sure Trubisky had plenty of opportunities to throw the football by setting up “option” routes for Knox and McKenzie on this series. The option concept is an effective principle that Daboll used repeatedly. This allows the receiver the “option” to sit in a hole in the zone or to break one way or the other based on the leverage of man-to-man defense.
On this first option play, Daboll has Knox lined up as a single receiver to Trubisky’s right. Knox knows that cornerback Kindle Vildor has outside leverage, and all he has to do is turn inside into the open area for an easy completion.
This was a creative way to use the option principle to a tight end who was also the single receiver away from the trips (three receiver) formation. Knox also has a tighter alignment, which gives him the ability to curl into the zone or break to the inside or the outside based on the defender's position.
On the next play, Davis and McKenzie, both slot receivers in an empty formation, run the same option principle.
Option routes are great drive starters and can be particularly effective from an empty formation where it is easier for the quarterback to read whether the defense is man-to-man or playing zone.
Here, the Bills are in an empty formation to the right on first-and-10. Davis is in the slot to the left and McKenzie is in the slot to the right. Both receivers execute option routes against the Bears’ zone defense. Trubisky picks Davis’ side and completes the throw underneath the coverage.
Under Daboll, the Bills’ offense has continued to build and diversify its group of wide receivers, making it all but impossible for defenses to hone in to limit any one player. This balance and interchangeability gives Daboll the freedom to adjust formations and personnel without sacrificing production. This gives the Bills multiple offensive option route weapons, at any time, anywhere on the field.
Trubisky’s second possession of the game was an equally impressive 11-play drive, topped off by his first touchdown pass as a Bill.
Here, Trubisky showed his agility and ability to be accurate on the run as he connected with the backside drag route, his third progression read. The play-action fake to the left and subsequent roll to the right fooled the defense, which allowed Trubisky time on the perimeter to go through his progression of short to deep, and then finally hit the backside drag route to Jake Kumerow. This was an excellent throw on the run, as well as a great job by Trubisky of quickly progressing through this short-to-deep concept.
The offense hummed and flowed under Trubisky in the first quarter as the Bills jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Trubisky was smooth and decisively accurate, and made it all look effortless and easy.
Second quarter
Play selection: 20 plays – 10 passes, 10 runs.
Trubisky: 7 for 10 passing, 89 yards, one carry for 11 yards.
Performance grade: 94%.
Score: Bills, 34-6
Trubisky’s third offensive possession was another scoring drive, putting the Bills ahead 21-0. On the second play of this drive, Daboll again made use of the option concept, this time with the jitterbug athleticism of McKenzie.
Here, the Bills are lined up in an empty formation again, making it easier for Trubisky to read whether the defense is man or zone, which, in turn, helps him anticipate how McKenzie will run his option. Knox was lined up just outside of McKenzie and ran a complimentary dig route. The dig is commonly packaged with an option to take advantage of any defenders who overcommit to the option. If defenders jump the option, then the 10-yard dig will be open behind the option route. Had the Bears taken McKenzie’s option away, Knox would have been open behind him.
This short-to-deep packaging helped Trubisky to get the ball out of his hands very quickly with high-percentage throws.
Gilliam eventually punched the football in from the 1-yard line and Trubisky converted a two-point conversion.
One his next series, Trubisky demonstrated his athletic ability with a scramble for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
Here, Trubisky play-action fakes with the intention of taking a shot down the field with a vertical passing concept. The left guard pulls to mimic a power running play as the offensive line slides to Trubisky’s right. The Bears blitzed a linebacker to the run-fake side and were able to create leakage into the backfield. Trubisky used his quickness and athletic ability to wheel outside to his left to escape the pressure. Not only does he avoid the pressure and a potential sack, but he takes advantage of the man-to-man coverage and picks up the first down with an incredible scamper. This set up the Bills for their fourth touchdown of the half and a decisive 28-0 lead.
Following the only punt of the half, Trubisky, on the next series, with 1:55 remaining, delivered this perfectly thrown seam to tight end Jacob Hollister for a 26-yard gain. This completion put the offense deep into field goal range.
This was a terrific read by Trubisky against a one-safety defensive coverage shell. The strong safety, DeAndre Houston-Carson, widened to cover the flat, which allowed Hollister unfettered access to the seam. Trubisky read it perfectly and delivered a timely completion. The Bills capitalized with a field goal by Tyler Bass.
Trubisky saved his best for last with nine seconds remaining in the half. Following an interception, the Bills were on the Bears’ 39-yard line with no timeouts. Trubisky knew he had one opportunity to both gain yardage and stop the clock. He rolled to his right and found Kumerow on the right sideline.
Trubisky demonstrates his awareness and accuracy, placing this completion where only Kumerow could make the catch and stopping the clock with two seconds remaining. Kumerow made a terrific decision to break off his vertical route to adjust to Trubisky as he was flushed from the pocket. Bass’ 41-yard attempt was good and the Bills increased their lead again to 34-6.
Trubisky played like a starting NFL quarterback as he flawlessly dismantled his former team’s defense with precision and poise. His effectiveness and his ability to make plays without question demonstrate a significant personnel upgrade from last season at the backup quarterback spot.
Third quarter
Play selection: 10 plays – seven passes, three runs.
Fromm: 3 for 7 passing, 20 yards, two sacks.
Performance grade: 83%.
Score: Bills, 41-6.
Daboll again made good use of the option concept with Fromm on his second, third, and eighth plays of his first offensive drive.
Here, on the second play, Fromm finds Hollister on his option route.
This is what I love about how Daboll calls the Bills’ offense. He uses the same concepts and often the same formations while inserting different personnel. This makes it easy for the quarterback to read because the plays are exactly the same, but it presents a different picture to the defense that might be trying to take away a specific player or area of the field.
Daboll came right back on the next play with another option route, this time for Tanner Gentry.
On second-and-10, Fromm missed this easy completion option route to his left and instead progressed to an outside throw to Marquez Stevenson, who dropped the football.
In this instance, Fromm had an opportunity to take his first read, which was the option route to his left, but elected to go outside. Had he stayed in progression, he would have had an easy 6- or 8-yard completion and perhaps a third-and-3, rather than a third-and-10. Fromm was sacked on the next play. It never ceases to amaze me how razor thin the margins are for backup quarterbacks. Not taking the option route cost Fromm the ability to continue this drive.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – six passes, 11 runs.
Webb: 4 for 6 passing, 30 yards; four carries for -3 yards, two fumbles.
Performance grade: 69%
Score: Bills, 41-15.
The Bears’ defense finally adjusted to the Bills’ empty formation to defend the option route, this time with Webb in at quarterback.
Here, Webb is looking for the option route to his right by Brandon Powell, but the defensive end lined up over the top of Powell, clouding the receiver’s release and the quarterback’s read. Webb clearly wanted to throw the option route, but the defensive alignment created enough doubt to foil the attempt. Powell tried to set up the option route with an inside move, but Webb did not have time to wait as the weak side blitzing linebacker was not picked up by the Bills’ protection.
Webb made two sensational throws on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, but also fumbled the football away twice. Webb’s first turnover of the quarter was on a mishandled snap. His second turnover was on a scramble to his left when he was tackled and lost control of the football. With the score of the game lopsidedly in favor of the Bills, Webb’s turnovers were of little consequence in the game’s outcome. But for a backup quarterback who is fighting to stay on the roster, those types of plays can be the difference on whether he makes the team.
Conclusion
The Bills are deeper, more athletic and more physical team than they were last season. They have upgraded their roster in most every position, including quarterback. In his second outing, Trubisky demonstrated that he is a player in his prime, and that he has will be able to lead the Bills should he be called on to do so. He clearly has physical skills, athleticism and the necessary game experience, having started 50 games.
Daboll also has a cupboard stocked full of talented receivers, backs and tight ends. These weapons are very balanced with speed, athleticism and route running intelligence. This will allow a creative play-caller to move his athletes around by formation and call on different players to run similar concepts as he did with the option route in this game.
This philosophy creates a win-win for the offense, as the Bills will be more difficult to game-plan for while simultaneously giving themselves the ability to attack the middle of the field, regardless of who is running the option route. This means that an injury does not necessarily hurt the Bills’ production, because every receiver can step in and execute when called upon. This is smart of the Bills’ front office and Daboll to help prepare to cover holes that are inevitably created by injuries. This is the look of a dangerous Bills team preparing for a Super Bowl run.