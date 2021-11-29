Jim Kubiak: How Bills' run game helped Allen, plus breaking down crazy whip route to Diggs

Great receivers love to have the freedom to set up defenders. Here, Daboll anticipated man-to-man coverage and gave Diggs the time and freedom to create separation from his defender Marshon Lattimore.

The interesting aspect of this play was the play-action element. The extra time taken to the play action gave Diggs the time to set up his inside movement with a unique side step, then burst inside, almost like a form of an option route.

Following the play-action fake, Allen put 100% of his attention on to Diggs and waited for him to break out. It is my belief, based on Allen’s reaction, this was a whip-route concept in which Diggs was going to sell the burst inside, knowing that this would give his defender momentum inside. That would open up Allen and Diggs for an easy, uncontested throw to the outside.

Man-to-man defenders must take the inside away because they do not have inside help. Lattimore was taught to protect his inside, which he did, and that was the plan, get the defender to defend the inside and then explode back to the outside. Great design and execution, and fun to watch Diggs put his own creative stamp on this ridiculous whip route.

This score gave the Bills a commanding lead of 17-0.