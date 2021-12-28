Jim Kubiak: How Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together his best game as a pro

Four plays later, on third-and-10, the Patriots did a fantastic job of making their scheme look like a blitz and then dropping defensive lineman Barmore into coverage. Allen was flushed and contained as he moved to his right. The Bills had three receivers to his left and Sanders as the single receiver to his right. Sanders’ job was to run a drag from right to left. As both Sanders and Allen recognized the zone coverage, Sanders stopped his route and found an open space to sit down into. I don’t believe that this was a planned or coached event, but simply a heads-up adjustment by Sanders that Allen reacted to as he was scanning the field. This type of throw – back across the body and into the middle of the field – is the type of throw that every quarterback coach teaches not to make, and yet in the biggest game to date, on third-and-10, Allen defies quarterback convention and finds Sanders for this third-down conversion.