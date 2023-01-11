Jim Kubiak: How ad-libbing and street football style have fueled Buffalo Bills' offense

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the former head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Sunday's game against New England began with a storybook moment as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. The Bills got a special and heartfelt burst of energy following a difficult, unprecedented and emotional week of praying for injured teammate Damar Hamlin.

Hines would ultimately do it again in the second half, this time on a 101-yard return, lifting the burden of manufacturing points off the shoulders of Josh Allen. Allen completed 19 passes of 31 attempts for a respectable 254 yards, including three touchdowns and an interception. He looked healthy, poised, in command, and at times unstoppable, distributing the football across the field.

The missing element was Allen’s signature scrambles. Credit Bill Belichick's defense for schematically devising sound structure to minimize the potential for Allen to make long, gashing runs versus any kind of man-to-man coverage. The Patriots’ defense focused on containing Allen, knowing they couldn’t actually stop him. Allen finished with 16 yards on nine carries for a season-low average of 1.8 yards per carry.

Allen was sacked twice and threw a poor interception just before the half that eliminated a potential field goal that would have given the Bills a 17-14 advantage. Ultimately, the turnover did not matter as the Bills were more productive in the second half in every phase of the game.

Allen's overall performance grade was 92.5%.

In the short term, the victory gave the Bills the second seed in the AFC playoffs. In the long term, the game film will help the Bills study how the Patriots defended Allen. Belichick has a legendary ability to study players skill sets and find ways to neutralize their abilities. Belichick had to choose what to take away from Allen. In doing so, it appeared as if Belichick’s plan was based around the idea that he wasn’t going to let Allen loose scrambling for any big plays. The meant more zone coverage and pass-rush schemes designed to push Allen to the left side of the field.

He was able to go to the right at times as nothing is foolproof, but the Patriots’ stunts and rushes had strategic value beyond pressure. There seemed to be a directional purpose not seen from any other opponent. Interestingly, the future value to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is learning what an experienced coach such as Belichick believed was the best way to beat Allen, reducing his running abilities and forcing him to keep moving to his left as much as possible.

First quarter

Play selection: 15 plays: 11 passes, four runs

Allen: 7 for 11 passing for 74 yards, one sack. One carry for 2 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Tie, 7-7.

Following Hines' kickoff return, the Buffalo defense forced a Patriots punt, giving Allen the football for his first offensive drive with 13:09 remaining in the quarter.

Five plays into the drive, on the first third down of the game, the Patriots rushed six with this purposeful blitz.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley lined up on the right guard but did not rush. His job was to trigger if Allen tried to escape to his right, effectively spying Allen. Matthew Judon had Allen’s right side containment. Linebacker Josh Uche lined up as a defensive end to Allen’s left and looped all the way around into the right A gap to again force Allen left and into a trap of three soft rushers.

This rush was designed to contain Allen and react to his movement rather than to create all-out pressure. It was calculated specifically to minimize his big-play ability and it worked to perfection, reining him in for a drive-ending sack.

The Bills punted and the Patriots answered with a game-tying touchdown, 7-7. On the next offensive series, Allen fell into an excellent rhythm, orchestrating a 13-play scoring drive that extended into the second quarter.

Allen completed this outstanding back-shoulder throw to Stefon Diggs against tight man-to-man coverage. It is simply not possible to throw a football any better than this.

Here, Allen decided to try to take advantage of the press coverage on Diggs by Marcus Jones. As Diggs outside released, Allen made the split-second decision to attack the back shoulder and stuck the ball perfectly away from the unknowing defender.

Another key point here is the unusual nature of a run-pass-option (RPO) play such as this. Generally, on this type of play, quarterbacks are watching the back side end. The “will” linebacker, Adrian Phillips (No. 21), would have been the unblocked defender in the scheme and he was inside of the tackle box. This is a very impressive way for Dorsey to run an RPO, even with a tight split wide receiver. Allen must throw the football here before his lineman gets downfield beyond one yard from the line of scrimmage to avoid a penalty.

This was brilliant in every way. The Bills are the only team I’ve seen in recent memory utilized a fade in an RPO concept.

Three plays later, on third-and-7, Allen beat the Patriots blitz.

Here, the Patriots were playing Cover 0, man-to-man without any safety help over the top. This was straight man as the Patriots disguised a blitz to Allen’s right. Kyle Dugger faked a blitz, making contact with center Mitch Morse and then retreating back into coverage to help. This did two things: first, it made Morse account for him, and second, it made Allen feel pressure to his right.

Meanwhile, Devin McCourty was the four-weak rusher to Allen’s left and delayed his controlled pressure to account for the possibility of Allen escaping to his side. McCourty was not accounted for in the Bills’ six-man protection and Allen knew that he had time to allow Gabe Davis to get into the middle of the field underneath Isaiah McKenzie’s seam route. This was a masterful job of Allen gaining depth away from the rush with his eyes downfield. He wasn’t surprised and didn’t fall into the Patriots’ trap of trying to get him to escape to the left.

Second quarter

Play selection: 18 plays: Nine passes, nine runs.

Allen: 5 for 9 passing for 22 yards, one touchdown, one interception, one sack. Three carries for 15 yards.

Performance grade: 79%.

Score: Tie, 14-14.

Two plays later, Allen threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Dawson Knox.

Here, Dorsey used a funky McKenzie motion to try to attract attention, while sneaking Knox across the field. The Patriots did not fall for the disguise as they only rushed three and dropped eight into coverage. They had everything covered, including Allen on a potential scramble. This is where Allen has really grown as a player. He patiently scanned, moved and then reset. He never panicked as he tried to re-create. Knox recognized Allen was in trouble and re-routed himself back into phase with his quarterback. As Allen reset, he saw Knox adjusting into an open area and delivered a strike.

The Bills do a lot of ad-lib adjusting as it appears the receivers immediately adjust the moment the called play breaks down. Sometimes it feels as if it is a game of street football, watching Knox stop and turn completely around for Allen. It is quite amazing to see a game that depends upon timing turn into a game of unplanned and ungoverned adjustments. On the flip side, this becomes a difficult task for any defense to cover. Dugger had Knox covered like a blanket, but he lost him when Knox stopped his route.

This score gave the Bills a 14-7 lead.

The Patriots evened the score at 14-14, and the Bills’ offense had one more possession before the half. Allen took over with 3:30 remaining and three timeouts as he led the offense into scoring position on the 15-yard line of New England. On third-and-10, with 26 seconds remaining, he threw this interception.

Allen needed to protect the football and play for a field goal. Instead, he passed up an open Diggs to his left and tried to thread a post to Davis. The Patriots rushed five against the Bills’ five-man protection and were able to hit Allen as he released the football.

The only explanation for this interception was that Allen was forcing something big to happen when he didn’t need to. As you watch the video, you will see that Diggs, to Allen’s left, was virtually uncovered. A quick, easy completion might have gained a first down and potentially more with a missed tackle. The other element here was that Buffalo had two timeouts remaining. A poor decision by Allen, who undoubtedly wishes he could take this one back.

Third quarter

Play selection: Nine plays: Five passes, four runs.

Allen: 3 for 5 passing for 79 yards, one touchdown. Two carries for 2 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 28-17.

A strange sequence of events unfolded in the third quarter as the Patriots turned the ball over on an interception by Tre'Davious White on their opening drive. The Bills fumbled the football back two plays later resulting in the Patriots adding a field goal for a 17-14 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hines did it yet again and scored on a second kickoff return. Needless to say, this was a sensational boost for a Bills team that had run only two offensive plays in the quarter and had fumbled a huge opportunity away. The Bills were again in the lead 21-17, with 6:53 remaining in the quarter with the offense having produced nothing.

Allen and the Bills’ offense got the ball with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. This was only Allen’s sixth possession of the game and he made short order of it, marching the Bills down the field on seven plays to take a 28-17 lead. Just watch this unbelievable on-the-fly adjustment Allen orchestrated.

Here, Dorsey used play action to get Allen rolling to his right. Receiver John Brown was lined up as X to Allen’s left and was responsible for running an over route, attacking the area behind Diggs’ hitch route. The incredible aspect of this touchdown pass was Allen’s ability to see and react to a defensive structure that had broken down. Either Jonathan Jones (No. 31) or Myles Bryant (No. 27) were responsible for the crosser, Brown, as he came across the field. If this was Cover 3, then Jones wasn’t deep enough. If this was some form of a disguised quarters coverage, then Bryant did not account for any area behind him.

Allen immediately recognized the coverage was robbing the area of the field that Brown was supposed to get to, and directed him to go deep, as if playing a game of street football. This is an extraordinary adjustment: first to see it, then to direct it during the play. Finally, this was a terrific throw and an even better catch as Brown ran it down and laid out for it for a 42-yard touchdown. The Bills depend on these types of ad-lib adjustments to win games, and we can see the quality of this remarkable “seat of your pants" communication here was off the charts.

Remarkably, the Bills ran only nine offensive plays in the third quarter. The kickoff return for a touchdown by Hines and this touchdown put the Patriots into quite a hole heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 14 plays: Six passes, eight runs (including kneel-downs).

Allen: 4 for 6 passing for 79 yards, one touchdown. Three carries for minus-3 yards.

Performance grade: 91%.

Score: Bills, 35-23.

The Patriots would not go quietly, however, as they answered with a touchdown that closed the gap to five points, 23-28. They were unsuccessful on a two-point conversion.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots purposefully kicked the football out of bounds, avoiding the possibility of Hines running back another kickoff for a touchdown. That gave the Bills great field position on their 40-yard line.

In just three plays, Allen uncorked this staggeringly strong touchdown throw to Diggs down the left sideline.

Allen was going to Diggs the whole way here. Watch as he takes his five-step drop from the shotgun. He was buying time to allow Diggs to get down the field and behind Patriots cornerback Jones. Allen bounced on his toes, preparing to launch a rocket, effectively “out-throwing” the coverage, knowing he was throwing it to Diggs before the snap. Jones had the deep third of the field covered, which would ordinarily be enough against any quarterback. Due to Allen’s Herculean arm strength, he was able to throw behind defenders who were actually in sound position. This was a parameter defying throw by Allen, possessing qualities that just cannot be defended.

With the Bills leading 35-23, the Patriots could not get anything going as they pressed and turned the football over twice trying to get back into the game.

Conclusion

It is interesting that each of Allen’s touchdown passes came from different skills that he has honed since arriving in Buffalo.

The first touchdown to Knox came against a three-man rush, when Allen had to be very patient and shuffle-reset. Rather than run, he bought more time and allowed Knox to do a 180-degree turn from his assigned pattern and get back into phase in the middle of the field.

Second, Allen’s incredible ad-lib direction to send Brown deep required an uncanny ability to read coverage and even more confidence to direct a play while it was happening.

Finally, the cherry on top was his cannon-like touchdown to Diggs 60 yards down the field, literally out-throwing the coverage.

When you look at these plays, and how they happened, they leave you with a feeling of awe. The combination of skills, the great movement, the understanding, the confidence, the ability to ad-lib, the power, the touch and the leadership makes Allen an incredibly well-rounded quarterback.

Allen brings a new definition to what it means to be complete. He has the top-end ability of a famous race horse like Secretariat, the will power and contact-seeking running ability of a battering ram like Walter Peyton, and he has developed the magic of a player like Roger Staubach. I’ve had the privilege of grading Allen’s performance for his entire NFL career, and there simply isn’t a quarterback in the game who has developed better than Allen. He has come further, done more and grown into a superstar while others in similar positions have fallen short.

Where the Bills are right now can be attributed to Brandon Beane, McDermott and the players and coaches they have developed around Allen. It has been a symbiotic evolution that might have positioned this franchise for a run at the elusive opportunity to be called champions.

Despite all of Allen’s incredible progress and performances, it will be how Allen is able to handle himself in the biggest moments where we will be able to see his real growth. He is ready. He has undoubtedly proved that he is physically capable of more than any other player in the game. The only thing left to do is to beat the rest.