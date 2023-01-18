Jim Kubiak: Highlight plays – and head-scratchers, too – make Bills QB Josh Allen who he is

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the former head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen was equal parts method and madness in a dramatic Buffalo Bills’ playoff win against a well-matched Miami Dolphins team. The most important thing that Allen needed to do was protect the football and not give the underpowered Miami offense any help. As it sometimes goes with Allen, he did the opposite. His performance grade, an overall 88%, included 23 completions on 39 attempts for 352 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions, a fumble that was recovered for a defensive touchdown and seven sacks.

The Bills squeaked past an opponent that was without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert. It all happened in a long and drawn out game, which lasted nearly four hours and included a whopping 16 offensive possessions for the Bills. This amount of opportunity was both a blessing and a curse for a quarterback as gifted as Allen, whose ability to put up points carried yet another game in which the Bills defied the normally accurate turnover differential of minus-1. Statistically speaking, teams that win the turnover differential or ratio, win approximately 78% of the time. The Bills found ways to beat those odds – again.

How Allen has been able to overcome his turnovers and pull off victories despite mistakes comes down to a couple of factors. First, the Bills’ offense is explosive and Allen is capable of striking vertically down the field in any conditions at any time. Second, the Buffalo defense has kept pace with the offensive turnovers. The Bills have taken the ball away (27) as many times as they have given it away (27). This creates some room for Allen to get greedy or sloppy at times because opponents cannot fully capitalize on carelessness.

Can we actually say that a quarterback who grades to a B+, wins a home playoff game, guides an offense to 423 total yards and throws three touchdown passes is anything but great? But the madness he sometimes plays with might one day be more than an excellent Buffalo defense will be able to bear.

First quarter

Play selection: 20 plays – 11 passes, nine runs.

Allen: 9 for 11 passing for 141 yards, one passing touchdown, one sack. Two carries for 10 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 14-0.

Allen and the Bills’ offense were aggressive from the start. The Bills jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to plays such as this to Stefon Diggs during the second drive.

Here, Allen knew the Dolphins were blitzing one more man than the Bills could block. The Dolphins blitzed eight, while Buffalo only had seven in protection. It sounded as if Allen changed the protection to “Ralph-Digg.” It is likely to have meant a full slide to the right and a go route by Diggs. This would make sense as the entire offensive line stepped in to protect their right gaps, “Ralph,” preventing any leakage, while Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary were man-protected away from the slide.

Only Allen can make a play such as this. He threw the football from his own 31-yard line, and Diggs caught it on the other 9-yard line. It is unheard of to throw the football this far (61 yards), particularly against an eight-man blitz, Cover 0 defense. This was a perfectly executed protection, changed at the line of scrimmage, that precipitated this superhuman throw. It is my belief that “Ralph-Digg” was a planned, all-or-none scheme, to try to get everyone blocked to the overloaded side and send Diggs deep on Xavien Howard.

This set up the first touchdown of the game on the next play.

Here, Allen rolled to his right after a play-action fake and threw the football to Knox where only he could make a play on it. Quarterbacks are taught early on to throw the football away from defenders who are in man-to-man coverage. Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker could not have defended Knox any better than he did on this play. He was perfectly in front of Knox with his body between the receiver and Allen. Allen had a choice to attempt a back shoulder throw or to throw it on Knox’s other shoulder, upfield. Incredibly and unusually, the latter is the choice he made. Knox’s catch was astounding as he snagged the football out of the air with one hand and was able to come down inbounds.

This play combination, the long throw and touchdown pass, accounted for the Bills’ early lead, 7-0.

The Dolphins turned the football over with an interception on the next set of downs and the Buffalo offense capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown run by the emerging James Cook.

The Bills had everything going their way with a 14-0 lead.

Second quarter

Play selection: 16 plays: 12 passes, for runs.

Allen: 5 for 12 passing for 79 yards, two sacks and two interceptions. No carries.

Performance grade: 70.5%.

Score: Bills, 20-17.

Allen had the Bills’ offense on a 10-play drive that extended into the second quarter. A touchdown on this drive would have buried the Dolphins into a 21-0 deficit, but what appeared to be another touchdown pass to Knox was called back. Then, Allen’s luck changed.

He was sacked on the next play and the Bills settled for a field goal to elevate their lead 17-0. It seemed as if the inability to score a touchdown on this drive frustrated Allen as he made a questionable decision on the ensuing possession.

The Dolphins answered with a field goal, which made the score 17-3, as Allen took over on his fifth possession with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Here, the Bills were on a roll following a great run by Cook. It was first-and-10, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey flooded the right side of the field with a corner route by John Brown, an out route by Knox, and a drag route by Quintin Morris underneath it all to the right of Allen. Rather than take what the defense was giving, which was the short completion to Morris, Allen went for it all. Brown appeared to break off his route at the time Allen launched it. The smart play here was the easy completion, not the bomb. Unfortunately for Buffalo, Howard intercepted the pass and returned it to the Bills’ 47-yard line. Not only was this a forced throw and turnover, but on the return, Allen, in frustration, shoved and engaged Christian Wilkins.

Following an interception, the quarterback is protected much like a kicker from contact, unless he engages. Wilkins initially blocked Allen, then realized he was a quarterback and disengaged. Allen re-established violent contact, which precipitated a fight as Allen’s offensive line came to his rescue.

This interception was a turning point that allowed the outgained and outplayed Dolphins back into the game mentally. The stingy Bills’ defense again held the Dolphins to a field goal, which made the score 17-6.

On the next series, this third-and-8 drop by Khalil Shakir foiled what would have been a great opportunity to make amends and increase the lead to 24-6 before halftime.

This was another great read and throw by Allen as he read the man-to-man coverage and double team on Diggs. Jevon Holland (No. 8) doubled Diggs on a corner route. Allen saw this and knew he had the post route by Shakir over the top. Allen's immediate recognition allowed him to attack early and over the top of Shakir’s defender Kader Kohou. I can’t say enough about Allen’s exceptional ability to process information in these situations. This drop resulted in a Bills punt and a huge Miami punt return to the Bills; 27-yard line.

Ultimately, the Bills’ defense would hold again as the Dolphins kicked another field goal, closing the gap to 17-9.

Here, Cole Beasley had man coverage from Kohou. As Beasley outside-released out past the numbers, he had a curl route. Kohou did an excellent job of stopping his feet and driving back into Beasley’s reception area. He was able to get his arm on the football, deflecting it into Holland’s arms. Could Beasley have done a better job of coming back to the football? The answer is yes, but Kohou made a superb play that resulted in the interception, which was in no way Allen’s fault, just a great defensive effort.

Miami scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 17-17.

A recap is necessary as to why the Bills lost their lead:

Dropped touchdown pass to Knox that resulted in a Bills’ field goal. 17-3

Allen interception, frustration, fight, field goal Dolphins. 17-6

Dropped third-and-8 to Shakir, Bills punt, field goal Dolphins. 17-9

Allen interception Beasley, touchdown and two-point conversion. 17-17.

The Dolphins scored 17 points in seven minutes with their tight man-to-man coverage. Had it not been for the Bills' defense holding the Dolphins to field goals, the Bills could have been trailing.

Allen rallied the Bills to a closing field goal with a minute remaining to give the Bills a 20-17 edge heading into halftime.

Third quarter

Play selection: 19 plays: 12 passes, seven runs.

Allen: 7 for 12 passing for 94 yards, two passing touchdowns, one sack. One carry for 12 yards.

Performance grade: 90%.

Score: Bills, 34-24.

On the first play of the third quarter, this horrendous play added to the madness, giving the Dolphins a 24-20 lead.

Here, Eric Rowe (No. 21) was lined up to Buffalo’s two tight end side as the Bills were sliding to Allen’s right in the protection. As the diagram shows, by rule in a slide protection, if either Rowe or the other circled linebacker blitzed, Allen was responsible to attack the voided area by throwing the football to Singletary.

Allen was looking to see whether it was man or zone as fullback Reggie Gilliam motioned across the formation. No defender followed him, so Allen believed he had zone coverage and likely no blitz.

The only reason for Allen to be on the right side here would be that he was trying to get the ball to Diggs. In doing so, however, he abandoned his protection rules by taking his eyes off the two players on the left who would have made him have to throw hot. In Allen’s defense, the Dolphins are playing unsound defense here. No one had Singletary as the Bills flooded the left side with two vertical routes and an arrow by Singletary.

It was so unsound that perhaps Allen didn’t believe they could blitz from this look. Either way, Allen needed to protect the football. A throwaway or sack would have been better than trying to fight his way out of certain doom. Allen turned a bad situation into the very worst outcome for Buffalo, a defensive touchdown on the first offensive play from scrimmage.

Allen was shaky on his next two possessions, completing just 2 of 5 attempts and the Bills punted on both series.

Kaiir Elam’s interception created a short-field opportunity on the Dolphins’ 32-yard line that Allen took full advantage of. Allen threw this touchdown pass to Beasley and the Bills retook the lead 27-24.

Here, Dorsey dialed up a perfect play to take advantage of the man-to-man coverage the Dolphins are known for. Beasley was lined up as the outside receiver and motioned back inside. Diggs and Gabe Davis blocked their defenders, while Beasley ran into the flat wide open. The key here was starting Beasley outside because that set the defender Kohou (No. 28) on Beasley deeper than if he were initially lined up inside. Diggs and Davis were poised to block the two closest defenders, allowing Beasley to do what he does best in space. This was a great concept to use in this situation and it was perfectly executed by Allen and the Bills’ offense.

Here, Dorsey utilized an empty formation with Diggs lined up in the slot to Allen’s left. Moving Diggs around in formations makes it much more difficult to focus on him. In this case, the Dolphins were very aware of his location as Dorsey used the “smash” concept of a corner/hitch in reverse. As Diggs went to the flat, the safety Rowe (No 21) was caught flat-footed for a moment with his eyes on Diggs. This allowed Davis to attack Rowe’s shallow depth and run by him into the voided area in Cover 2, the turkey hole. Allen made a perfect throw that had enough velocity to get there quickly, but also enough trajectory to get over the undercutting defender Rowe. This was great use of Diggs by formation and a fantastic read and throw by Allen.

Allen had recovered and came roaring back with two touchdowns in three minutes in the third quarter, and the Bills led 34-24.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 10 plays: four passes, six runs.

Allen: 2 for 4 passing for 38 yards, three sacks, one fumble. One kneeldown for minus-2 yards.

Performance grade: 91.6%.

Score: Bills, 34-31

The Dolphins would not go quietly, however, as they mounted a touchdown drive with 10 minutes remaining in the game. This closed the gap to 34-31.

The tightness of the margin here was surprising and exhausting to Allen, the Bills, and the fans. If you were rooting for an upset, then this close score had you excited for a potential gaffe by Allen that would have given the game away. If you were a Bills fan, then you were stunned by the score and feeling sick about any potential gaffe by Allen. Either way, the pressure for Allen to perform could not have been higher at this moment in the fourth quarter.

The Bills responded by giving up a sack on third-and-10 on the next possession. On this drive, the Dolphins played press man-to-man and blitzed on all three plays. Allen missed on two long pass attempts to his left. The Dolphins were bringing pressure and daring Allen to take long shots down the field as they are a lower percentage of completion. Incompletions stop the clock. This all-or-nothing mentality paid off for the Dolphins as they were able to get the football back quickly with a chance to again take the lead.

The Bills’ defense held again, as the Dolphins appeared to go for it on fourth-and-6 from their 38-yard line. The Dolphins took a shot down the field, which fell incomplete, but McDermott called a timeout just before the play. It was so loud on the field that the play continued despite being blown dead. The timeout by McDermott was intentionally disruptive and would have canceled a fourth-down conversion. The result of this wise timeout was the decision by the Dolphins to punt the ball back to Buffalo, rather than go for it again.

Allen was perfect on this next possession, completing two passes on two attempts.

On third-and-10, Bradley Chubb nearly changed the outcome with this great pass rush to Allen’s left.

This view gives you a taste of how disruptive and smothering the Dolphins’ man-to-man defense was as Allen had nowhere to go with the football. The press-man coverage took away quick, easy throws, which forced Allen to hold the football. Press-man is feast or famine: If a defense can disrupt timing and create incompletions while simultaneously forcing the quarterback to wait longer than he wants to, that is a good formulal for winning. The trouble is that most teams don’t possess the high-quality defensive backs the Dolphins have. The combination of great cover players and a potent and physical pass rush is what made the Dolphins such a dangerous team. They were highly coordinated, physical and great in space covering down the field.

The Bills were fortunate that Spencer Brown recovered this fumble. Dion Dawkins was clearly beaten around the outside by Chubb on what initially appeared to be a five-man rush, but what was actually only a four-man rush.

Allen had a drag route by Knox immediately to his right, but also had no reason to get rid of the ball as everyone had been accounted for in his protection. He couldn’t see Chubb as he was trying to attack the man-press coverage over the top. This fumble was not Allen’s fault. It was great defensive execution, squeezing the Bills receivers with press coverage, making Allen wait, and rushing the passer with abandon. This was the Dolphins' formula, and it nearly worked.

The Bills punted with 4:24 remaining.

The Dolphins’ offense kept on coming. They completed a long third down, and had a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Here, the Dolphins committed the blunder of the game with a delay of game penalty. They were not able to get their personnel into the game on time for their play call as the play clock ran down to zero. The Dolphins had used all of their timeouts early in the half and could not prevent the penalty, which resulted in a fourth-and-6. Coach Mike McDaniel said there was confusion on whether it was first down or fourth down. This was a tremendous break for the Bills. Had the Dolphins converted this fourth-and-1, they would have had an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal or potentially win with a touchdown.

An incomplete pass turned the football over to Allen for the Bills’ 16th and last offensive possession.

On third-and-7, the Bills needed a first down to close out the game. Singletary delivered perhaps the greatest effort of his career in this critical moment as he fought for a first down with pure, raw determination.

Conclusion

The disruptive Dolphins man-to-man coverage created problems for the Bills. It forced Allen to attack down and across the field, which took time in the pocket. The ability to cover down the field had Allen taking shots. When they are complete, great things happen. When those shots fall incomplete, the clock stops and short drives occur.

Offensively, the Bills possessed the ball for 32 minutes, 13 seconds to the Dolphins' 27:47. Buffalo had 423 yards of total offense compared to just 231 yards for Miami, and ran for 107 yards to just 42 yards for the Dolphins.

The Bills statistically knocked it out of the ballpark, but despite the production offensively and the prevention of production defensively, the game was close because of the chaos and angst created by the Dolphins’ defense. Allen’s turnovers provided the potential pathway for a Miami upset, and that was exactly what the Dolphins were hoping for.

Credit Allen for his resilience in the face of adversity. He made the plays in the third quarter that made the difference. Credit the Buffalo defense for its stifling performance, which allowed Allen the room to make mistakes and still win.

This long, drawn-out, emotional game demonstrated the strength of the Bills’ roster on both sides of the ball, and how the defense allowed the Bills to lose the turnover differential (minus-1), and still pull out a victory. This performance must also serve as a wake-up call to Allen, whose greatness in the playoffs will be measured more by his ability to protect the football.

Against another great offense, Allen will not be afforded any room for errors with interceptions or fumbles. He will need to play a protective style, similar to the way he has played against the New England Patriots, not being bamboozled into believing he has to make all the plays all the time. For the Bills to win from here on out, Allen cannot give opponents any help scoring points.