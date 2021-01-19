Jim Kubiak: Four-receiver and empty sets provide the space for Bills QB Josh Allen to operate vs. Ravens

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
Less than a month after he was drafted by the Bills, Josh Allen described himself this way: “big, tall, strong-armed guy that can cut through the wind and I think that’s definitely necessary for a quarterback in Buffalo.”
He proved that Saturday night in the wind and the cold as the Buffalo Bills delivered their first AFC championship game berth since 1994.
Allen played a remarkable game, in terms of his leadership, his calm and his command of the moment, as demonstrated in his QB performance grade of 92.7%. He completed 23 of 37 attempts (62.2%) for 206 yards and threw one touchdown with no interceptions. His poise and mental acuity made him look every bit the NFL Most Valuable Player candidate that he is, and, as promised, his incredible arm strength helped him fight through the conditions with minimal exceptions.
True to his reputation of defying conventional wisdom, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't call a running play in the first quarter. In fact, not until there were three minutes remaining in the half did running back Devin Singletary carry the football on a called run.
Daboll showed his continued belief in Allen, the offensive line and the Bills’ passing game. Offensive linemen live their careers in obscurity, protecting and defending quarterbacks, only to be singled out when championships come to town. Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams were sensational in protection and made Allen feel at ease against a very physical Ravens’ pass rush. It was evident that rushers and blitzers were accounted for consistently; they stood their ground and protected as well as they have all season.
This gave Daboll the ability to spread the field with empty and four-wide receiver sets, giving the Bills the advantage in space. Everything in the passing game starts with pass protections, and the offensive line did a remarkable job against a Ravens defense that led the league in blitzing.
The Bills were outperformed in almost every significant offensive statistic, including time of possession (35:33 to 24:27), total plays (73 to 55), total yards (340 to 220), third down efficiency (7 for 17 to 4 for 13), rushing yards (150 to 32) and passing yards (222 to 206). The Bills’ offense outperformed the Ravens in penalties (8-59 to 2-11), better red zone efficiency (0 for 3 to 1 for 2) and turnover ratio (minus-1 to plus-1). The interception returned for a touchdown by Taron Johnson changed the complexion of the game from a potential tie to a seemingly insurmountable 14-point lead in a matter of seconds. Not only did the Bills win the turnover battle, but they profited with points, turned the tide and broke the game open on a single play.
Before the interception, the Bills opened the third quarter with a magnificent sequence of plays. Daboll looked like a world-class chess champion. He changed his tactics to focus more on the ground game with pass options. On the 11-play drive, Daboll called four runs, two RPOs, a zone read and used motion to perfection. The touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs was run to the left with a simple receiver screen as a pass option, as Daboll outfoxed the defense who had tried to Cover 3 receivers with just two defenders.
Daboll knew from film study that it was probable that the Ravens would play that defensive alignment and coverage to the Bills’ bunch formation. And once again, his offensive strategy in critical situations shined a light on a defensive weakness resulting in the go-ahead touchdown. One thing that Daboll and Allen have proved this season is that they are an unpredictable tandem, and that makes them dangerous.
First quarter
Play selection: 10 plays – 10 passes, zero runs.
Allen: 5 for 10 passing, 45 yards.
Performance grade: 91%.
Score: Bills, 3-0.
The Bills’ offense ran 10 consecutive passing plays in the first quarter. This was a bit of a surprise because of the weather and the wind. Yet, Daboll came out aggressively, which illustrates how much faith he has in Allen to manage protections and read defenses, but also how much belief he has in the pure strength of Allen’s arm. The wind would have been a significant factor for almost any quarterback, but not Allen.
Allen was unflappable from the onset, completing his first pass of the game with a decisive strike to Diggs on a cross over the middle. His pass protection allowed him time and comfort in the pocket to progress through his reads and find Diggs.
Here, the Bills are lined up in a three-receiver formation, with Diggs in the middle and Cole Beasley as the inside receiver. Gabriel Davis was the lone receiver to Allen’s right, and was positioned tight to right tackle Daryl Williams. Daboll used two whip routes on each side, one by Beasley and one by Davis. This attracted defensive attention and allowed Diggs to come across the field behind both routes, creating a triangle of possibilities for Allen.
The other nice aspect of this play call to open the game was that crossing routes and whip routes are viable against man and zone defensive concepts. Daboll wasn’t sure if the Ravens were going to blitz or play zone and wanted to give Allen high percentage options to start the game.
Two plays later, Allen again methodically progressed through his reads and checked the ball down to John Brown.
Daboll again used a three-receiver (trips) formation and a tight backside receiver in Brown. The unusual aspect here was that running back Devin Singletary lined up on Allen’s right and swung left. Isaiah McKenzie lined up as the inside receiver to Allen’s left and came underneath Allen to the right after the snap. McKenzie’s post-snap movement made cornerback Marcus Peters (24) react, which opened Brown’s “sit” route.
In what turned out to be a very uneventful quarter, the Bills’ only points came from a Tyler Bass field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Second quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – 12 passes, three runs.
Allen: 8 for 12 passing, 75 yards, one sack, one fumble. Two carries for 3 yards.
Performance grade: 93.3%.
Score: Tied, 3-3.
On the fourth offensive series, Brown continued to make his presence felt. In one of Allen’s best plays of the game, he fell to his knees, recovered and somehow had the presence and strength to get the football to Brown, who had adjusted to Allen’s movement.
Brown recognized Allen was in trouble, and then raced down the stem of his route toward his quarterback. The combination of Allen’s sensational throw and Brown coming back to the football made it impossible for cornerback Peters to get his hands on the football. Peters had great position and coverage on Brown, but was not able to knock the ball away.
On the next series, the Bills took over with three minutes remaining in the half. Here, on second-and-7, tight end Dawson Knox motioned into the backfield, faked a block in the play action pass and then circled out in front of Allen. This play highlights some of the detail Daboll inserts into his planning.
Most coordinators choose to line up the tight end where he needs to be. Daboll made Knox the widest receiver, forcing the defense to make a decision to cover with a corner or another player. Then, Knox motioned inside and set up in the backfield. This again required the defense to adjust. Finally, Knox chipped the defensive end and circle released. The act of chipping the end allowed Knox to get lost in the fray of the scheme. This was superb strategic design by Daboll and resulted in an easy completion on a third-and-short situation.
Following the two-minute warning, the Bills were faced with third-and-3 from their 25-yard line.
Daboll again motioned a player. This time, it was Diggs running across the formation. The motion forced the Ravens to telegraph that they were playing man-to-man coverage because cornerback Jimmy Smith followed Diggs. Allen and Diggs processed that information and used it.
Allen knew that Diggs’ hitch was “locked” – Diggs was going to stop at 5-yards no matter where the defender was. Diggs has extraordinary explosiveness and he uses his speed not only to run by defenders but also to create momentum. As Diggs released down the field, his quickness forced Smith to turn and run. Then Diggs stopped, allowing Smith no chance to recover before the ball arrived. Allen anticipated the timing of the hitch route perfectly. The combination of motion and locked-hitch was tactically masterful on an important third down.
This conversion helped shave nearly a minute off the game clock before the Ravens took over with 1:03 remaining, with only one timeout.
The Ravens were able to drive the ball into field goal range before the half and to tie the game.
Third quarter
Play selection: 10 plays – six passes, four runs.
Allen: 4 for 6 passing, 46 yards, one touchdown, one sack. One carry for 6 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 17-3.
Perhaps no offensive coordinator in football makes more significant halftime adjustments than Daboll. His adaptations helped Allen orchestrate the only offensive touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Buffalo’s 11-play drive included this RPO on a critical third-and-2. The Ravens had all 11 defenders at the line of scrimmage and were in man-to-man Cover 0. Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort was responsible for Knox.
The design here was to block everyone except Fort in the running play. If Fort rushed or played the run, Allen would throw it to Knox, which is what happened. The Bills used the Ravens’ aggressiveness against them on a high-pursuit third down. It takes preparation and poise to pull a play like this off.
Four plays later, the Bills executed a zone-read. The running play was zone right. Everyone was blocked at the line of scrimmage but Tyus Bowser. Allen focused on Bowser and would have given the ball to Singletary if he was wider in alignment. Bowser had been influenced inside by the run-fake and Allen knew he would be able to run around him. Allen’s sneaky speed and athleticism was the difference in gaining the outside edge.
Two plays later on a third-and-4, Daboll again used motion to take an outside player and reset him inside. Singletary aligned as the outside receiver to a right formation and motioned inside and became the inside receiver. Allen was again able to see it was man-to-man coverage as Chuck Clark (36) followed Singletary inside.
Clark had to make a decision about how close he wanted to be to Singletary. If he pressed at the line, Clark could have been picked inside, which would have allowed Singletary a free release to the flat or wheel. Clark also could have played deeper, which he did. But this put him into a position where he could not navigate through the other two outside receivers, Diggs and Knox.
This was a beautiful design, forcing Clark into a no-win situation and using Singletary in space. As you see, Knox and Diggs released up the field and Singletary ran immediately into the flat. Allen read it perfectly, and Clark could not get through the congestion fast enough. Plays like this become extensions of the running game, spreading defenses laterally across the field.
One play later, the Bills found the end zone on a receiver screen to Diggs.
As the Bills break the huddle in the video, look at the rear view. Only two defenders align to the Bills’ three-receiver set. Linebacker Patrick Queen (48) was the next defender in the vicinity to Diggs and was aligned closer to the run-box because the Ravens were playing zone, anticipating a run. The offensive line and Singletary were all executing what appeared to be a zone running play to the left. Allen didn’t even fake the run because he knew he had a sure touchdown to Diggs if he could get the ball there soon enough. Again, Daboll and Allen defy convention, building in a quick receiver screen off another running play and catching the defense off guard.
The touchdown and subsequent extra point resulted in a 10-3 Bills lead.
On the next Ravens’ possession, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson made the game-changing interception that he returned 101 yards for a defensive touchdown, and Buffalo jumped out to a 17-3 lead.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 18 plays – nine passes, nine runs, including kneeldowns.
Allen: 6 for 9 passing, 40 yards. Four carries for -6 yards.
Performance grade: 86.6%.
Score: Bills, 17-3.
Allen continued to play with poise, milking the clock and keeping drives alive. This third-and-7 conversion to Diggs was another tremendous throw.
Allen took a deeper five-step drop from the shotgun as designed because of the deeper route run by Diggs. Here, Diggs comes off the ball so hard that it appears to the cornerback Smith that he was running a go route. Smith had to protect deep and he bailed out.
When Diggs stopped at his assigned depth, Smith had no chance to recover. You can see Smith stumble to get out of his break because Diggs had given him so much momentum.
The amazing aspect of the throw was the incredible power and velocity that Allen exerts on the football. It cut through the swirling gale as if there were no wind.
Conclusion
This was a playoff game that sat squarely on the shoulders of Allen and the offense but also required the Bills’ defense to be physical and shut down Lamar Jackson, perhaps the best pure running quarterback in the NFL. In remarkable fashion, they did just that.
From the very first play, Allen had the focused ferocity of a man getting ready to conquer a mountain. He was precise, in complete command and did exactly what he needed to – he protected the football and made smart decisions. He might have had fewer yards than Jackson, but he made better plays.
Sometimes a quarterback's value can be found not only in the plays that they make but also in the mistakes they avoid. The yards and time of possession do not matter unless points are scored. In this game between two MVP-caliber quarterbacks, Allen was the clear winner. He has surpassed all expectations and put dreams of a Super Bowl victory on our horizon.