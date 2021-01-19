Jim Kubiak: Four-receiver and empty sets provide the space for Bills QB Josh Allen to operate vs. Ravens

Two plays later on a third-and-4, Daboll again used motion to take an outside player and reset him inside. Singletary aligned as the outside receiver to a right formation and motioned inside and became the inside receiver. Allen was again able to see it was man-to-man coverage as Chuck Clark (36) followed Singletary inside.

Clark had to make a decision about how close he wanted to be to Singletary. If he pressed at the line, Clark could have been picked inside, which would have allowed Singletary a free release to the flat or wheel. Clark also could have played deeper, which he did. But this put him into a position where he could not navigate through the other two outside receivers, Diggs and Knox.

This was a beautiful design, forcing Clark into a no-win situation and using Singletary in space. As you see, Knox and Diggs released up the field and Singletary ran immediately into the flat. Allen read it perfectly, and Clark could not get through the congestion fast enough. Plays like this become extensions of the running game, spreading defenses laterally across the field.

One play later, the Bills found the end zone on a receiver screen to Diggs.