Jim Kubiak: Even as he took pounding, Bills QB Josh Allen keeps looking deep instead of underneath against Jets

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

The Jets upset Josh Allen and the Bills with a perfect blend of time of possession, fundamentally sound defense and a physical running game. The Jets held the football for five more minutes than the Bills (32:44 to 27:16) and out-rushed the Bills (176 to 134 yards) with Allen contributing 86 yards.

The Jets’ defense sacked Allen five times and accounted for two interceptions. The Jets nullified Allen’s big plays and forced him to continue to check down the football, which he did not always do.

A concern in this game for the Bills was a lack of balance, meaning production from other players in the running game to take the pressure off Allen. It is entirely too much for Allen to carry the majority of the load for the offense. The running game and running backs themselves must shoulder more of the production in order to reduce the punishment and demand on Allen.

Allen’s frustration in not having success down the field led to him needlessly taking more punishment than was necessary. He went to the turf too many times, took too many hits, and as a consequence toward the end of this game, like a prize fighter who had taken a beating for 14 rounds, he was too worn to muster a late rally.

The Jets’ formula included physical and fundamentally sound defense, which allowed no big plays; long and consistent offensive drives, which kept the Bills’ offense off the field; and avoiding catastrophic mistakes of their own, which led to their victory. Certainly, Allen’s two interceptions were significant plays, which foiled Buffalo’s opportunity for points, but it was the cumulative effect of an excellent pass rush and deep coverage that frustrated him.

A quarterback of Allen’s caliber believes he can make big things happen, but in a game like this when a defense commits to preventing just that, a change in mentality was necessary to take what was given, and that didn’t happen. This small adjustment to surrender the big-play mentality to a structured chip-away mindset was required to pull out a close game. Allen has this ability, but he just didn’t shift his decision-making and this was the difference.

Allen finished 18 for 34 (53%) for 205 yards passing, and had 86 yards on nine carries with two rushing touchdowns and two fumbles. His Overall Performance Grade was 89%.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 17 plays: Nine passes, eight runs.

Allen: 6 for 9 passing for 82 yards, one sack, one interception. Three carries for 19 yards, one rushing touchdown.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 7-3.

The Buffalo offense received a break at the kickoff as Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein slipped as he was in the process of addressing the football. This muff gave the Bills the football on their own 45-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Allen completed a 42-yard to Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, Allen threw an interception.

Allen threw it right to safety Jordan Whitehead as if he didn’t know he were there. This turned out to be a costly second-and-10 play as the Bills failed to get at least three points out of a highly opportunistic first drive. It was the third time in eight games that the Bills committed a turnover on their opening possession.

Allen and the offensive unit bounced back with a 14-play scoring drive that was capped off with this terrific third-and-10 scramble.

Here, Allen was able to step up into the pocket because of a defensive line stunt. The review of this play overturned the called touchdown, but Allen ran a quarterback sneak and scored from the 1-yard line on the next play. It was this great run and his ability to feel the openings and take advantage that led to this score.

The double-edged sword that always exists when a quarterback like Allen runs is that he becomes open to getting hit, and even a big strong player such as Allen gets affected by continuously going to the ground with unnecessary force. Defenses are looking for opportunities to lambaste quarterbacks, and too little concern for self can turn into catastrophe for a team such as the Bills, who depend so heavily on their quarterback.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 18 plays: 13 passes, five runs.

Allen: 7 for 13 passing for 81 yards. Two carries for 42 yards.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 14-10.

As the game continued on, it was plays such as this in which Allen, who was pressing for big plays to Diggs, missed opportunities to complete easy throws. Simple completions do two things: They get the football out of the quarterback's hands quickly, which nullifies the pass rush, and it gives the offense momentum as the chains continue to move with first downs.

This was Allen’s third possession of the game. Watch as Allen has three receivers underneath the coverage, with tight end Dawson Knox open in front of him. Rather than take the easy first down, Allen throws off-balance to a double-covered Diggs.

The correct read here is to Knox, but Allen was locked in on Diggs and passed up on everything else that was open.

This forced incompletion led to a third-and-10. On this play, Allen again passed up on an easy completion underneath to Knox as he was desperately trying to get the ball down the field beyond the first-down marker.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has called this play before, just a few weeks ago against the Steelers. The Bills chipped the edges and then released those players into the flats on a delay. This is a great way to get an initial seven-man protection and slow down the outside pass rushers in a passing situation, with the benefits of delayed-releases into open and vulnerable areas.

Here, Allen again is forcing the football into coverage, essentially giving the Jets exactly what they wanted; an off-balance throw, into coverage, down the field. The correct play here for Allen is to take what the Jets were giving. The Jets were willing to give Allen the underneath check-downs. Knox or running back Devin Singletary could have caught the football, turned and made a move and achieved the first down. But Allen, who is enamored with the euphoria of big plays, was not willing to take what the Jets were handing him. His deep-ball mentality negatively affected his efficiency as the Bills punted following this incompletion.

Following this Bills punt, the Jets returned the favor and punted back with the Bills maintaining a 7-3 lead.

On this drive, Allen completed 5 of 6 attempts and ran for a 36-yard touchdown on this terrifically executed “pin and pull” quarterback run.

Before you see the video, take a look at the formation. Dorsey puts three receivers to the wide side of the field and a “nub” tight end, Knox, into the boundary. Allen can see immediately the Jets are in man-to-man coverage because of the three defenders over the three receivers in perfect alignment. The other key to this setup is the motion by Singletary. As he goes in motion, the defender goes with him, indicating again that this was a man defense.

The beauty is that Dorsey outflanked the Jets with the formation, setting up a perfect “pin and pull” play. The pinning was done by Knox and left tackle Dion Dawkins, who both down block, while the left guard Rodger Saffold and center Mitch Morse become the “pullers." Saffold kicks out the first defender to show up and Morse leads inside of Saffold for Allen.

The formation and motion pulled everyone for the Jets out away from the play, and there was no one left for Morse to block. As Allen turned on the afterburners, the only defender on the left side of the field was the safety Whitehead. Allen made a subtle move to the inside, and it was just enough to get him to the end zone.

This was a fantastic call and strategy-wise, was a home run. Dorsey’s setup put the Bills in the best possible situation for this play to work in this critical situation.

The Bills took a 14-3 lead but the Jets had an answer.

The Jets’ offense proceeded on a methodical 14-play scoring drive that did three important things.

• First, they possessed the ball for nearly the rest of the quarter, which kept Allen on the sideline.

• Second, they kept the game close, which gave the Jets hope as they were to also receive the kickoff to begin the third quarter.

• Third, they left Allen with just 32 seconds. The best-case scenario was for the Jets to possess the ball for long periods of time and then finish with points, and that is exactly what they were able to accomplish.

Allen was able to get the Bills into scoring position for a Tyler Bass 55-yard field goal attempt, but Bass did not convert.

On five offensive possessions in the first half, the Bills turned the ball over on an interception, scored two rushing touchdowns, punted, and missed a long field goal. They were not hitting on all cylinders, and the Jets, who were underdogs, had success running the football and possessing it on long drives. They had hope that the formula would keep them in the game and give them a chance to win.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: Eight plays: Two passes, six runs.

Allen: 1 for 2 passing for 2 yards, one sack. Three carries for 23 yards.

Performance grade: 88%.

Score: Jets, 14-17.

The Jets made good use of their first possession. Despite turning the football over on a Von Miller strip sack, the Jets’ offense milked the clock more than 8 minutes on their drive while keeping the game close and within reach.

They did this with a blend of run and pass, taking what was given, and even quick-snapping following a controversial interception that could potentially have been overturned had coach Sean McDermott challenged. McDermott said Monday the officials told him it was simultaneous possession and that there was not a clear view, inferring he would have lost had he challenged.

This draining of time was doing psychological damage to Allen, who had almost scored at will on every opponent this season, and who to this point was in a tight game against a team he expected to dominate.

Allen began to press harder with only 6:15 remaining in the third quarter, as seen on this first play after the turnover.

This play exemplifies Allen’s mindset. Here, Knox runs a 5-yard stick route. Allen sees Diggs get tangled up with the cornerback on his “forced outside release.” Allen, seeing the corner was occupied, should immediately complete the ball to Knox, but instead he waited and tried to get a bigger completion ad-libbing back to his left. This unforced error by Allen is not a talent deficiency or even a mistake, it was his insistence on trying to make a bigger play than the one he was given to make.

The sack caused a shaky second-and-17, which resulted in Allen’s second interception of the game.

Here, Allen’s instinct was to give the ball to James Cook. Allen actually appears as if he were going to throw it to him, but he held back at the last second, double-clutched, and tried to force the ball to Gabriel Davis. This was another costly unforced error.

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense made good use of the turnover and scored the go-ahead touchdown with four minutes remaining in the quarter for a 17-14 lead.

Allen responded and led the Bills on an 11-play drive, which would eventually tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter.

However, as the game wore on, the Jets were able to deliver punishment on Allen’s runs, like this.

On second-and-6, Allen scrambles for the first down and is nailed to the turf by defensive lineman Vinny Curry. Blows to the turf are devastating as all of Allen’s momentum gets multiplied with a 280-pound defender driving Allen to the ground and landing on top of him. Watch how Curry’s force accentuated the fall and how Allen’s helmet hits the ground because of it. This is not the position he should be in if he is going to make it through the season. And this is exactly what the Jets were hoping for, opportunities to hit Allen to affect his performance.

Despite getting rocked on this play, Allen continued the drive and provided Bass with a 51-yard field goal opportunity that tied the game early in the fourth quarter at 17-17.

The interception combined with the Jets’ offensive time of possession resulted in the Bills only running nine offensive plays in the quarter, including the field goal attempt.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 13 plays: 10 passes, three runs.

Allen: 4 for 10 passing for 40 yards, three sacks. One carry for 2 yards.

Performance grade: 80%.

Score: Jets, 20-17.

Bass made a huge mistake as his ensuing kickoff went out of bounds. Rather than a Jets’ drive beginning at their 25-yard line, they took over on their 40. This shorter field gave their offense comfort and additional hope they would get into position to score again.

The Bills’ defense answered and forced a punt, and the Bills took over on their own 27-yard line.

Allen went back to work, this time utilizing three plays to Isaiah McKenzie. Then, on first-and-10, Dorsey called this home run shot that was well defended and foiled by the Jets defense and Jermaine Johnson.

The play-fake goes left with everyone except Davis, who blocks Johnson for a moment and releases on a go route. Had Allen escaped around Johnson, he could have either run for a first down or thrown the go route to Davis. With the superb containment play, Johnson tackled Allen for a loss of four yards and had Allen pressing again on this second-and-14 play.

No one wants to check the ball down on second-and-14, but that was exactly what Allen should have done here. A completion to Knox would have put the Bills in a manageable third-down situation, but instead this forced incompletion into the teeth of the defense was almost intercepted and resulted in a third-and-14.

On the next play, Allen took another shot down the field to Diggs that was broken up. The Jets’ great defense on first down of this drive resulted in a loss.

The Bills pinned the Jets deep inside their 10-yard line, but to the Jets’ credit, they ran the football with power and put together a drive that milked more than six minutes off the clock while simultaneously draining the Bills of their time outs. The Jets kicked what would be the game-winning field goal with 1:43 remaining.

Allen and the Bills’ offense had one more chance to tie the game or win it.

Allen connected on the first play of the drive with a terrific completion on the sideline to Diggs. That play was negated by a holding penalty. On the next play, he connected with Davis in the middle of the field for 18 yards. On second-and-2, Allen’s arm was hit by Bryce Huff as he was in the act of throwing. This fumble was recovered by the Bills after a significant loss of yardage, but the more critical result of the play was Allen’s throwing arm. This video demonstrated the dangerous position Allen’s arm and elbow were in as Huff made contact.

Allen appeared to be in pain on his next two attempts down the field as each fell incomplete.

Conclusion

The equation the Jets used to beat the Bills, much like an algebraic equation, consisted of three factors: A: No big passing plays. B: Controlling the time of possession, which limited Allen’s opportunities. C: Physically punishing Allen. The result was a close game that played into the psychology of belief for the Jets and conversely the nagging feeling that Allen himself had to do more.

Allen wasn't able to get the big plays he has become accustomed to because the Jets worked all week to prevent them and did. The Jets' physicality, their hustle, their focus on the punishment of Allen as a runner all contributed to his frustration and wore him down.

Offensively, the Jets ran the football very effectively, which prevented their young quarterback, Zach Wilson, from having to make plays. They milked the clock to perfection, ran against a Bills’ defense built for the pass rush, and kept the game within reach until the end.

This was a masterful job by an underrated Jets team. They outplayed the Bills, by not giving Allen and the explosive offense the fireworks they have come to expect, and in doing so they affected the mindset of the best player in football. Allen did not focus on completions, he was reaching to perform big in some instances, and that is what tripped up Buffalo’s offensive powerhouse.