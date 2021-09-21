Jim Kubiak: Don't analyze Josh Allen's stats, analyze the decisions he's making

Allen steps up into the pocket to avoid the rush and rolls to his right. One of the cardinal rules for quarterback play is to never throw across your body and into the middle of the field. However, Allen does not always play within ordinary quarterback rules. Here, Allen strings out the play long enough to find Diggs for the touchdown. The fact that Allen was able to create time for himself for as long as he did was incredible, but Diggs did something extraordinary on this play as well. He fell to the ground, but he quickly got to his feet and instinctively came back to Allen from the spot he had fallen.