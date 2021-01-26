Jim Kubiak: Chiefs compressed the pocket to make Josh Allen uncomfortable in AFC title game

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
The Kansas City Chiefs accomplished two important goals against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday: They disrupted the Bills passing game with tight, physical coverage, and their offense scored often. This combination proved to be insurmountable as the Bills could not get back in striking distance after the Chiefs scored 21 points in the second quarter.
Allen completed 28 of 48 attempts (58.3%) for 287 yards and threw two touchdowns with one interception. He ran for 88 yards on seven carries. His overall QB Performance Grade was 85.6%.
The Chiefs’ defense held Stefon Diggs in check for most of the game. In 11 targets, Diggs had only six receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns, while Cole Beasley had seven catches for 88 yards.
As time wore on and the Bills fell behind, the offensive patience necessary to get back into the game wore off. The Chiefs’ coverage and an evenly distributed pass rush compressed Allen in the pocket and shrunk the space his receivers had to work in down the field. The Chiefs utilized a steam-drum pressure mentality, minimizing workable areas in the pocket and across the field. At times, the Chiefs’ blitzed while also pressing the Bills’ receivers at the line of scrimmage. At other times, Kansas City played Cover 1 or Cover 2 man with press on the receivers and four-man rushes.
Much is being made of the decisions to kick field goals instead of going for it on fourth downs, particularly before the half. In my opinion, by taking the points on the road, you are utilizing some of the generated momentum rather than risking it all too early in the game. The Bills’ failure was not in these decisions, but in their inability defensively to make any significant plays or stops. Bills coach Sean McDermott was playing the odds along the way, with the belief that his defense would be able to disrupt, and perhaps make a defensive play that would make the difference.
Credit to the Chiefs. They used their two dynamic offensive weapons in receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce perfectly. They were uncoverable and made Patrick Mahomes look magnificent by turning short passes into huge gains with game-breaking speed and athleticism. They were more explosive and they were the difference.
First Quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – nine passes, six runs.
Allen: 5 for 9 passing, 45 yards, one touchdown, one sack. Two carries for 32 yards.
Performance grade: 93.6%.
Score: Bills, 9-0.
The Bills and Allen started the game with a 10-play drive and a 51-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The Chiefs’ game plan of pressure and disruption against the Bills’ receivers was evident from the start.
Here, the Chiefs wanted to play man Cover 1, but also wanted to keep six in the box. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll lined up in an empty formation with Diggs in the right slot.
Daniel Sorensen (49) initially lines up as an extra defender in the box and Allen audibles, as you see in the video. As soon as this happens, Sorensen comes down over Diggs (14) in a pressure man-to-man posture. The Bills had what they wanted, Diggs on Sorenson in space in the slot. Beasley (11) drew the “bracket,” or combination coverage, on the other side, with two defenders assigned to cover him.
The issue here was not design, but execution. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) bull-rushed and created pressure in Allen’s lap. Allen never set his feet and threw off-balance and behind Diggs, who had to slow down and was unable to outflank Sorensen. Sorensen did a nice job of recovering and prevented Diggs from reaching for the first down.
The empty formation played in the Bills’ favor, but the pressure and lack of execution prevented their success.
McDermott decided to go for it on the next play, a fourth-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 47-yard line. This was not a conservative move.
Daboll used three options off the running play.
Allen was tasked first with reading the defensive end. He could have given the handoff to the running back, Devin Singletary. The second option was for Allen to run the football himself. The third was to block and release tight end Knox into the flat if additional defenders crashed on Allen’s run. This was the wrinkle that Daboll devised for this game, knowing that the Chiefs would be focused heavily on Allen’s RPO running ability. The Chiefs were unprepared for the third option to Knox.
Three plays later, the Bills had a third-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 34. The Chiefs decided to blitz everyone and play Cover 0. This was evident pre-snap by the alignment of the “stacked” safeties.
Safety Juan Thornhill (22) was stacked behind L’Jarius Sneed (38), indicating that Sneed was blitzing and Thornhill was playing man-to-man on Beasley in the slot. Allen could have aborted the fake immediately and flipped the ball out to Beasley, who was open immediately and would have easily secured the first down. But Allen appeared to be surprised by the blitz and went through his fake and read.
This led to Thornhill bolting toward Beasley and the subsequent adjustment of Beasley wheeling up the sideline. Thornhill should have had the interception as Allen tried to improvise.
Following a muffed punt, the Bills capitalized on the turnover and scored on the first play from the 1-yard line. Daboll used the RPO concept, with Knox coming across the formation after the snap and into the left flat.
Daboll and Allen knew the Chiefs would be in man coverage and that the safety covering Knox, Tyrann Mathieu (32), would have difficulty getting across the field after the snap. This was terrific game planning and execution.
Second quarter
Play selection: 19 plays – 14 passes, 5 runs.
Allen: 7 for 14 passing, 63 yards. One carry for 10 yards.
Performance grade: 81.3%.
Score: Chiefs, 21-12.
The Chiefs scored early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 9-7. On the next possession, the Bills missed an opportunity for a big play.
Daboll used a five-man pass protection, free-releasing Singletary to the right flat. The Chiefs were in a six-man pressure with one slot defender, blitzing one linebacker, and playing Cover 1 man-to-man with one free safety. The Chiefs failed to account for Singletary’s free release and he was wide open for a huge gain. This was excellent recognition and a perfect throw to Singletary, who took his eyes off the ball and tried to run before he had it.
From the end zone view in the video, you can see that the Chiefs did not have any defenders on the right side of the field, and that this play would have resulted in a big gain. Instead, the drop caused third-and-7, which the Bills were unable to convert. Allen was called for intentional grounding, which cascaded into a fourth-and-23 and a subsequent punt. Singletary’s drop evolved from a potential first-and-10 deep in Chiefs’ territory with the lead, to a punt.
On the next drive, Mahomes and the Chiefs scored again to move head 14-9, a lead they would never relinquish.
On the next series, Allen and the Bills went three-and-out due to a missed opportunity on third-and-3. Here, the Chiefs’ defense stayed true to their plan to play press man-to-man to disrupt the Bills’ releases. The Chiefs looked like they were going to blitz six, but only rushed four while playing Cover 1.
The prospect of the potential blitz appeared to make Allen uncomfortable. He kept his eyes down the field too long, and by the time he got to the locked-hitch to Diggs, his feet were too wide, and his off-balance throw sailed high and wide.
Based on Allen’s movements, it is safe to say that he wasn’t initially looking for Diggs. Had Allen seen Diggs release and hitch, he would have had his feet lined up and would have been able to complete the throw a tenth of a second earlier. Allen was looking for Beasley in the left seam, and then tried to come back to Diggs. This cost the Bills an opportunity to convert, and following a punt, the Chiefs’ offense scored again to increase their lead to 21-12.
The major point on this play was that the locked-hitch is a primary read against man-to-man press coverage. There isn’t time to wait, as the defender is directly on top of the receiver with only a slight opening. If Allen would have read it to Diggs initially, the throw would have been on target. It was Allen’s desire to work the middle first that resulted in a late and high incompletion. He was trying to do too much.
Third quarter
Play selection: 15 plays – 12 passes, three runs.
Allen: 9 for 12 passing, 95 yards, one sack. One carry for 9 yards.
Performance grade: 93.8%.
Score: Chiefs, 31-15.
The Chiefs scored on their opening drive of the third quarter, expanding their lead to 24-12, which justified many armchair quarterbacks' desire to go for it before the half. Again, playing the odds and believing they could get a stop defensively, McDermott opted to kick the field goal and take the points.
The Bills took over on their seventh possession of the game with 10:48 to play in the quarter. They drove the ball down the field and deep into Chiefs’ territory before stalling.
On third-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line, Allen tried to take a shot on a corner route to Diggs. The defense again made it look like a blitz, but then rushed only four and played two-man under. The disguise fooled Allen, and he instinctively rolled to his right to try to get Diggs on the corner.
Allen tried to do too much here and predetermined his decision. Since he had the protection, if he would have stayed in the pocket, he had a wide-open Beasley dragging across the field from his left.
McDermott’s decision to kick the field goal here also drew criticism, as the Bills could have potentially made it a 24-19 game with a touchdown. In selecting a field goal, they only closed the gap to nine points, at 24-15. Again, taking the points and anticipating better play defensively was the thought process, which unfortunately never materialized.
The Chiefs roared back for another touchdown to take a 31-15 lead.
Allen and the Bills took the ensuing drive down the field again into Chiefs’ territory. Then, the Chiefs forced a costly sack on second-and-4 from their 45-yard line.
The sack from the four-man pressure by defensive end Frank Clark (55) was really the result of the terrific effort of the defensive end on the opposite side Alex Okafor (57). Okafor bull-rushed Dion Dawkins and compressed the pocket. The deep and powerful direct rush of Okafor pushed Dawkins back into Allen. Allen had nowhere to go.
That led to third-and-14, which the Bills could not convert.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 17 plays – 13 passes, four runs.
Allen: 7 for 13 passing, 88 yards, one touchdown, one interception, two sacks. Three carries for 37 yards.
Performance grade: 73.7%.
Score: Chiefs, 38-24.
McDermott went for it on fourth-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Bills converted on a jet sweep by Isaiah McKenzie. Unfortunately for the Bills, the drive ended with an interception off a deflection on an RPO slant.
Here, the Bills have a running play designed to Allen’s right and two slant routes by Beasley and John Brown to his left. The Chiefs again were pressing the wide receivers and did a great job of disguising what they were playing. They initially made it appear as if they were playing two-man, and at the snap they rolled into Cover 1 tandem. This meant that the Chiefs were in man-to-man across the field and doubled Beasley in the slot.
Two things must have gone through Allen’s mind. First, the running play was not viable with a safety rotating into the box to Allen’s right. Second, he was surprised by the “tandem” on Beasley and progressed to the outside slant by Brown.
In retrospect, Beasley had the inside slant as his defender immediately jumped to an outside leverage technique at the snap. However, working to the outside to Brown was not a mistake on Allen’s part. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) was all over Brown and pulled himself through the slant to get his hands on the ball. Officials often “let them play” in high-profile games, and this mentality definitely served the Chiefs well in their quest to make it a physical matchup.
This interception was another turning point. Had the Bills scored a touchdown on this drive, they could have closed the gap to 31-22. But the interception resulted in another Chiefs’ touchdown and extended their lead to 38-15.
On the ensuing drive, Allen and the Bills put together a 10-play drive that ended with this McKenzie touchdown.
Here, the Bills were in a three-receiver formation to Allen’s left, with McKenzie as the middle receiver. He ran his drag route back to the inside and Allen recognized the man coverage and found him immediately with a great body throw. This touchdown, combined with McKenzie’s quickness, makes me question whether he should have been more involved in the passing game from the onset.
The TD was followed up with a failed two-point conversion, which resulted in a 38-21 score.
The Bills recovered an onside kick and were on the move again until this demoralizing sack ended their chances.
The Chiefs did another great job of pressing and playing man-to-man. In this instance, they stunted their defensive tackles outside and looped their defensive ends inside. This crossed up the Buffalo protection.
Allen had Diggs on the outside left in a short in. Rather than take the easy completion to Diggs, Allen was looking for more. The sack was unnecessarily deep as Allen had the opportunity to throw it away to prevent the excessive loss of yardage. Unfortunately, he chose to try to escape the grasp, and in doing so, he created a fourth-and-28.
Conclusion
The Chiefs' plan to pressure and compress Allen was successful. It forced the Bills’ receivers to make contested catches and be very physical at the line of scrimmage, which are not their strengths. The Chiefs took away Diggs and Beasley, while the supporting cast of Knox, Brown, McKenzie, Singletary and Gabriel Davis were not enough. While the Bills were not able to slow down the dynamic duo of Hill and Kelce, the Chiefs prevented Diggs and Beasley from making any game-changing plays.
Allen needed to play with more patience against the press, with more attentiveness to crossing routes and man-beaters than always trying to make huge plays down the field. Allen was put in positions to do things that he wasn’t accustomed to. The pressure disrupted his progressions. He was unable to scramble and make any throws down the field on the perimeter. Allen always seemed to be going backward in the pocket, victimized by stunts and post-snap changes in the secondary.
The Bills’ running game could not impose anything on the ground as Singletary and T.J. Yeldon managed just 32 yards between them.
Here’s an early prediction: Allen can, and will, grow from this experience and I believe that this team will be back in this game next year with sharper tools to win and move onto the Super Bowl.