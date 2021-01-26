Jim Kubiak: Chiefs compressed the pocket to make Josh Allen uncomfortable in AFC title game

Allen completed 28 of 48 attempts (58.3%) for 287 yards and threw two touchdowns with one interception. He ran for 88 yards on seven carries. His overall QB Performance Grade was 85.6%.

The Chiefs’ defense held Stefon Diggs in check for most of the game. In 11 targets, Diggs had only six receptions for 77 yards and no touchdowns, while Cole Beasley had seven catches for 88 yards.

As time wore on and the Bills fell behind, the offensive patience necessary to get back into the game wore off. The Chiefs’ coverage and an evenly distributed pass rush compressed Allen in the pocket and shrunk the space his receivers had to work in down the field. The Chiefs utilized a steam-drum pressure mentality, minimizing workable areas in the pocket and across the field. At times, the Chiefs’ blitzed while also pressing the Bills’ receivers at the line of scrimmage. At other times, Kansas City played Cover 1 or Cover 2 man with press on the receivers and four-man rushes.