Jim Kubiak: Can Bills QB Josh Allen get back to protecting the ball instead of trying to make plays only he can make?

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team. Overview

When Josh Allen ran onto the field against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia had to be thinking maybe he really is Superman. As a former quarterback, I was astonished Allen was capable of playing just a few days after the hit he sustained to his throwing arm in the final minutes of the game against the Jets. An elbow injury would be much like Kryptonite to Superman, and yet despite conventional medicine or wisdom, Allen found a way to not only play, but compete at an incredible level.

Any time a team loses or is losing, the head coach and quarterback generally take the blame. That is just the way things are in the game of football at the elite level, and here are three plays that would have made the difference in what ended up being a 33-30 overtime loss:

1. Sean McDermott’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-2, in the fourth quarter

Leading 27-17, the Bills had converted two long third downs with spectacular efforts on a 14-play drive. They were facing a fourth-and-2 play on the 7-yard line, and an easy field goal would have elevated the score to 30-17.

The right decision would have been to kick the field goal, despite the fact that going up by only 13 points would have kept the Vikings within two scores. But by taking the points, you assured the Vikings would have to score two touchdowns; one touchdown and a field goal wouldn't have kept them in the game.

Allen’s interception on the play was more than unfortunate and then he was then put in harm's way making the tackle.

The tremendous letdown of not getting points after this sensational drive seemingly invited the Vikings’ comeback.

2. Muffed snap in the end zone resulting in a Vikings touchdown, following a goal-line stop

No one feels worse than Allen and Mitch Morse on this muffed snap. Football teams at all levels begin practice with snaps and we all take this integral component of a successful play for granted until one isn’t executed properly.

In the biggest moment of this critical game, when only getting the snap cleanly mattered, Allen and Morse didn’t connect, and the result was a defensive touchdown. It was about the worst outcome possible following a game-winning defensive goal-line stand.

3. Allen’s final interception

Allen’s final throw was Superman’s attempt to make things right with one final throw. Allen just couldn’t help himself, believing that he would once again make another heroic throw to right the wrongs. Emotionally that is what he wanted, but like all good villains, the Vikings were not going to give him anything down the field. They were going to make him continue to be patient, giving him bits and pieces. Instead, Allen forced the ball into coverage.

Allen’s overall performance grade in this game was 91%, but his efficiency and accuracy diminished as the game wore on. Allen completed 29 passes on 43 attempts (67%) for 330 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was again the Bills' leading rusher by far, gaining 84 yards on just six attempts. In comparison, Devin Singletary gained 47 yards on twice as many carries.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 18 plays: Nine passes, nine runs.

Allen: 7 for 9 passing for 61 yards. One carry for 12 yards.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 14-7.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey started Allen with a quick throw to Stefon Diggs in an effort to put questions about the injured elbow to rest.

The truth was, however, that Allen did not appear to be 100%, as he seemed to be in discomfort and pain throughout the game. A couple of short completions resulted in a third-and-8. Here, Allen uncharacteristically took too much time and McDermott needed to use a timeout to prevent a delay of game penalty. Then, on the next play, Allen nearly threw an interception before the Bills punted on a shaky three-and-out.

Playing injured is not easy, and Allen seemed to be trying to adjust early on to get a feel for what he was physically capable of.

On the next possession, Allen had one completion, while Singletary ripped off three impressive runs that put the Bills into the end zone and evened the score at 7-7.

Allen began to heat up and relax as was see on this tremendous play-action pass on the first play of his third offensive possession.

Here, Allen used play action and Gabe Davis pushed his pass route vertically and then came back down the stem of his route toward Allen. This was a called route, giving the illusion the receiver was running a go, to get the defender to turn and run. Allen was on time and on target with a high velocity throw that demonstrated he still had some gas in the tank despite his injury.

Seven plays later on the same drive, Allen again defied the rules of nature and plowed his way for a first down.

Allen escaped pressure and scrambled down the center of the field, making contact with three Viking defenders and willing himself past the first-down marker on a third-and-11 play. While most quarterbacks cannot or will not force their bodies into a defensive pile, Allen fearlessly attacks those situations and somehow surges forward when there shouldn’t be a surge. He is a human bulldozer, always plowing forward through contact.

This key third-down conversion resulted in a touchdown run for Singletary, his second of the day, as the Bills jumped out to an early 14-7 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 17 plays: Nine passes, eight runs.

Allen: 7 for 9 passing for 73 yards, one touchdown. Two carries for 34 yards.

Performance grade: 94%.

Score: Bills, 24-10.

Allen began his fourth possession off an interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

This six-play drive was stopped by this incompletion.

Situationally, Allen was thinking that he must protect the football to preserve a field goal opportunity. He did this and the Bills capitalized to increase their lead to 17-7. Allen, however, didn’t look comfortable on this small checkdown to Singletary. He gingerly tried to get it to him and missed to the left by a lot on an uncontested throw. I thought he looked shaky here on an ordinary, low-degree of difficulty pass.

The Vikings kicked a field goal on their next possession to tighten the score to 17-10.

The Bills had an opportunity to go up 24-10 on their next drive but Singletary fumbled. The Buffalo defense held on a fourth-down play and the Vikings turned the ball back to Allen and the offense with 1:50 remaining in the quarter and two timeouts.

Allen immediately broke off this 26-yard run. Here, the Vikings were playing man-to-man coverage and used a stunt with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and defensive end Za’Darius Smith. Phillips plowed into Rodger Saffold (76) for the Bills and "tugged" him enough to allow Smith an inside run at Allen.

Dorsey used the same creative protection scheme we have seen the last few weeks with both Dawson Knox and Singletary “chipping” and then releasing into a route. This gave the illusion of a seven-man protection initially, designed to slow the outside pass rushers, but then turned into a five-man protection.

The Bills were sliding to the right with their center, right guard and right tackle. Saffold and Dion Dawkins were on the “man” side responsible for Smith and Phillips, respectively, but Saffold didn’t see and react to the “T-E” stunt, and he was not able to exchange responsibilities quickly enough.

The analysis of Allen here is he did an amazing job of avoiding the free rusher, but even better was his run down the field. Allen recognized man-to-man coverage and knew that if he could get out of the pocket, he would have open field as the Viking defenders were downfield in coverage.

This play was a catalyst for Allen’s first touchdown pass of the game to Davis.

This was a terrific “stutter” by Davis to get his man-to-man defender, Akayleb Evans, to stop his feet. Davis created a fade advantage by stuttering for a moment as he pretended to look as if he were going back to the inside. This forced Evans to pause, which gave Davis space to catch the fade. This was either a nice design by Dorsey or a great ad-lib by Davis to create separation.

This touchdown put the Bills into a 24-10 lead at the half.

Allen was terrific in the first half, having completed 14 of 18 attempts. He was efficient, he played smart, and used his legs to make big plays that set up touchdowns for the Buffalo offense. It was curious, however, that he did not throw a single deep ball. He was consistently in the intermediate to short range passing game, which was good, but also drastically different from how he had played in the previous weeks. Was this an adjustment due to his arm injury or was he simply taking what was given underneath?

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 12 plays: seven passes, five runs.

Allen: 5 for 7 passing for 81 yards, one sack. No carries.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 27-17.

On the opening Vikings’ drive of the half, Cousins threw another interception, which gave the Bills the football on their own 42-yard line. The Bills' drive stalled on this Vikings’ sack of Allen on this third-and-1 play.

Here, Dorsey utilized the same seven-man, chip-and-release pass protection. The Vikings came with a six-man rush. The Bills’ offense had enough people to account for every defensive player; the problem was that Morse was run over by Phillips (No. 97). The pressure and the backward motion of Morse being pancaked forced Allen backward to a point where neither offensive tackle Dawkins nor Spencer Brown could hold off his rusher. Offensive tackles pass set to allow the quarterback to step up into the pocket. Allen wanted to step up but couldn’t and the result of his deep, drifting drop was a costly sack and missed opportunity. Allen could have thrown the football before the sack, but in his mind, everyone was blocked and accounted for. This wasn’t a “hot” situation, it was a steamroll situation that Allen could not have predicted.

The Bills punted and were able to get the ball back on their eighth possession of the game. At one point on this drive, Allen had completed 10 passes in a row, including this RPO completion.

Here, the Bills hid Knox in a three-point stance and pulled right guard Ryan Bates to simulate a “power” running play. The combination of the fake by Allen and Bates' pull forced the Vikings to react to the run. Allen was watching Eric Kendricks (No. 54). As soon as Kendricks reacted to the pulling guard and the play fake, Allen knew he had Knox stretching across the field behind him. Allen hesitated initially and waited for Knox to break into the open area. No one was there as Knox picked up 22 yards. This was a superb play call by Dorsey on first-and-10 to use Bates and Knox in this way.

This drive ended with a field goal that increased the Bills’ lead 27-10 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vikings answered immediately with a Dalvin Cook explosive 81-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 27-17. This play shifted the momentum of the game, as it altered a key McDermott decision in the fourth quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 17 plays: 14 passes, two runs.

Allen: 8 for 14 passing, 101 yards, one sack, one interception. One carry for 0 yards.

Performance grade: 88%.

Score: Bills, 27-17

DIGGS WITH ONE HAND pic.twitter.com/O2KFdcGbDh — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 13, 2022

These two fabulous plays on this critical drive led to a fourth-and-2 play from the 7-yard line. Remember, this was a 14-play drive with tremendous heroics and two long-third down conversions. There was 10:42 remaining in the game and the Bills had a 10-point lead. A field goal would have given the Bills a 13-point lead and would have immediately put the Vikings in two-touchdown mode as opposed to one touchdown and a field goal to tie.

I understand the desire to get a touchdown and pull away with a 17-point lead, but it was not necessary. In my opinion, as I mentioned earlier, this McDermott decision was unnecessarily greedy.

Patrick Peterson with a interception on Josh Allen 🤩🔥pic.twitter.com/9Ke2vcxmhQ — NFL DieHards (@DieHardsNFL) November 13, 2022

Allen threw this interception to Patrick Peterson as he didn’t see him lurking underneath his attempt to Knox. The double negative here is an incompletion would have resulted in the Vikings taking over on their own 7yard line. The interception not only returned the Vikings to their own 34-yard line, it also forced Allen to have to make the tackle. Allen appeared to be seriously hurt after the play. McDermott said Monday that another player had fallen on Allen, and he needed a moment to gather himself.

All of this mayhem would have been avoided by taking the points, but McDermott tried to take a knockout shot instead of just trying to win the game.

The Vikings answered with a touchdown on the ensuing drive to close the gap to 27-23. Clearly the momentum had shifted. The Bills, who were in the lead, were losing because of the failed attempt and interception. The Vikings missed the extra point, which still gave the Bills breathing room and then forced the Vikings to have to score a touchdown to win. This is also what the Bills could have achieved by kicking the field goal.

This next series was blundered by the Bills and Dorsey. The Bills took over with a four point lead and a little more than four minutes remaining. The most important aspect of four-minute football is to keep the clock running. The Bills failed to do that in this situation.

Allen threw a swing pass to Singletary, who stayed inbounds. As the clock moved, the Bills lined up in an empty formation and Diggs caused a false start penalty with his movement before the snap. This penalty stopped the clock and an incompletion on second-and-15 stopped the clock again. On third-and-15, Allen went to Diggs on a corner route instead of taking a sure completion underneath the coverage. This too fell incomplete. This was a catastrophic clock management, as it only drained one minute off the clock in four unsuccessful plays.

The other point to make here was that the Bills lined up in empty sets on both second-and-15 and third-and-15. Had they simply run the football and punted, they could have potentially removed an additional minute and a half from the game clock. They punted with 3:26 remaining, but could have taken the clock down close to 2 minutes.

Justin Jefferson made an incredible fourth-and-18 conversion catch that continued a Vikings drive with 1:49 to play. The Vikings continued to drive and appeared to score the game winning touchdown, but were just short as Jefferson again made an incredible catch that was just short of the goal line. The Bills stuffed one final attempt on fourth-and-goal. The game was all but over with 44 seconds remaining.

The Vikings had one timeout remaining, which meant the Bills only had to run two successful plays.

Certainly, the Bills could have taken a safety and punted the ball back to the Vikings, who had only one timeout and 44 seconds. This would have made the score 27-25 Bills, with an opportunity to kick a field goal to win.

McDermott’s decision to run it out of a backed-up situation here was the right one, as I’m certain he never could have anticipated a muffed snap and a defensive touchdown.

The video reveals that Allen’s hands were not together for the snap. His right hand was way under Morse and his left hand was not in contact with his right hand.

Centers are instructed to snap the ball up into the top hand of the quarterback. This snap hit Allen way back on his left hand. One has to wonder why Allen’s hands were so far apart and why the ball didn’t come up onto Allen’s top hand.

Then in true Allen fashion, he led the Bills down the field into field goal territory. The Bills’ offense did it again, tying the game 30-30 with just seconds remaining.

OVERTIME

Play selection: Six plays: four passes, two runs.

Allen: 2 for 4 passing, 14 yards, one interception. Two carries for 38 yards.

Performance grade: 83%.

Score: Vikings, 33-30.

The Vikings won the toss and took the football in the overtime period. They capped off a long drive with a go-ahead field goal with 3:45 remaining. This left an opening for Allen to bring back the Bills one more time.

Here, the Vikings played Cover 4, meaning the four defensive backs each had one quarter of the field. The Bills were anticipating Cover 2 as Diggs ran a corner route and Quintin Morris (No. 85) ran a seam post into the middle of the field. These two routes are terrific against Cover 2, but ineffective against quarters coverage.

As we see in the replay, Allen wanted to go to Morris in the middle of the field but both safeties played narrow and Allen was forced to take his eyes to his second option on the double-post side. Allen was late and behind on the throw and Peterson undercut the route for the game-winning interception.

Conclusion

Unforced errors committed by a Bills team that had fought so hard all game were the difference in the outcome.

McDermott’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-2, Allen’s muffed exchange that resulted in a defensive touchdown, and finally at the end, the forced throw into quarters coverage.

Despite his incredible leadership and production, Allen’s heroic nature sometimes causes these kinds of errors. He possesses everything anyone would want to see in a Superman quarterback. He is powerful, fast, explosive, and everything he has done to this point defies conventional wisdom, including his amazing performances and his self-destructive moments.

My belief is that he was not 100% and played hurt. His demeanor, his actions, and his decisions indicated that everything was not OK, yet in spite of that, he played his butt off. However, in a close game like this, the heroic nature to be superhuman led to two interceptions that were ultimately the difference in the game.

The question that remains is not whether Allen’s arm is OK, it clearly is sufficient. The question is can he get back to protecting the football better than anyone else in the league rather than trying to make plays that no one else in the league can make. The Bills team will only go as far as Allen takes them, and Allen can only take this team to the promised land by protecting the football.