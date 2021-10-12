Jim Kubiak: Bucs provided template for beating Chiefs; Allen, Bills elevated to perfection

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
In a franchise-defining moment, the Buffalo Bills imposed their will on the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in prime time Sunday night. The Bills played like a Super Bowl team despite the hostile environment, rain and even a weather delay.
Josh Allen demonstrated his incredible ability to run, his playmaking skills down the field and his ball-security awareness in what might have been the most important game of his career to date.
With Allen completing 15 passes on 26 attempts for 316 yards and three passing touchdowns and running the ball 11 times for 59 yards and one touchdown, he was clearly the best player on the field. Allen’s performance grade for the game was 95.25%.
This was a high-stakes game against a highly touted opponent, and a rematch with the potential to shift the power in the AFC toward the continuously building Bills. It was all that and more as Buffalo physically dominated and gashed the Chiefs in front of their home crowd.
The three most important stats of the game:
• Number of plays: Bills – 54; Chiefs – 79
• Yards per play: Bills – 8.1; Chiefs – 5.0
• Turnover ratio: Plus-4 in favor of the Bills.
Allen’s talent and abilities showed through as his big plays to Dawson Knox, Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs were reads deep down the field, often after his initial progressions were completed. He protected the football and demonstrated uncanny awareness, poise and pinpoint accuracy, gouging the Chiefs beyond their intended defensive coverage. Allen was 5 of 6 on throws 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage, including a 61-yard pass to Diggs, a 53-yard touchdown to Knox and a 35-yard touchdown to Sanders.
The Bills routed the Chiefs with muscle, athleticism and smart football strategy. Allen and the Bills made the quantum leap – before our very eyes on Sunday Night Football – into the undeniable reality that they have become a team whose whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
First quarter
Play selection: 11 plays – four passes, seven runs.
Allen: 1 for 4 passing for 23 yards. Three carries for 42 yards, one touchdown.
Performance grade: 91%.
Score: Bills, 7-3.
Allen and the Bills started fast after the Chiefs’ opening drive, which took more than six minutes off the clock. The Bills’ first drive began with three runs, two with Devin Singletary and one with Allen on third-and-3. This designed quarterback run broke Allen free for a huge 32-yard gain and generated early momentum.
Here, Allen gives a quick head fake to the right and then follows his pulling linemen, Mitch Morse and Jon Feliciano, into the hole on the left side. The Bills accounted for every defender on that side, using tight end Dawson Knox to create another gap that gave him outside leverage on the defensive end. Allen split through and into the second level of the defense before sliding in the open field. This was just the beginning of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s fearless and masterful use of Allen in the run game.
Five plays later, the offense went back to another designed run for Allen. The payoff, this time, was a touchdown.
Allen play-action faked to Isaiah McKenzie to the left, which created a defensive reaction by the Chiefs’ linebackers to that side. The Bills simultaneously pulled left guard Feliciano and left tackle Dion Dawkins to the right side. When you watch this video, pay close attention to the incredible double team by right guard Daryl Williams and right tackle Spencer Brown. They crushed Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed and pushed him back three yards as Feliciano and Williams arrived from their left side positions.
Allen’s action fooled the Chiefs, pulling the backside defenders out of the play as they triggered for McKenzie. Allen shot through the hole on the right virtually uncontested for the first Bills’ score of the game, putting them on top 7-3.
On the ensuing kickoff, kick returner Byron Pringle fumbled the return with a huge hit by Siran Neal.
The turnover set up the Bills with tremendous field position on the Chiefs’ 34-yard line. A dropped pass, a stuffed run and a Bills holding penalty on third-and-1 led the Bills to a crucial third-and-11 in field goal range.
Here, Allen made a mistake by trying to buy time as he was flushed from the pocket and moving to his right. Rather than throwing the ball away and playing for a field goal, Allen waited too long and found himself in the difficult position of having too much momentum going backward while he was going to the ground, making it impossible to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage as is required for a legal throwaway while outside of the tackles. The idea to throw the ball away was there, but it came too late for Allen, and the intentional grounding penalty moved the offense out of field goal range as the Bills were forced to punt.
It was evident by Allen’s reaction that he was disgusted with his decision as the penalty potentially took three points off the board.
Second quarter
Play selection: 13 plays – 10 passes, three runs.
Allen: 6 for 10 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns. One carry for minus-1 yard.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 24-13.
Following a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs a 10-7 lead, Allen completed three passes to start the Bills’ third possession. Allen completed a drag route to Diggs, a check down to Zack Moss and a tremendous touchdown pass to Sanders for the go-ahead score.
Here, Sanders widens cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from his reduced formational alignment and blows by him. Allen could see the Chiefs’ middle of the field defender, Juan Thornhill, was not in position to help. All he had to do was get the ball over the undercutting defender Sneed. This was a sensational read and poised throw by Allen, as he patiently stood in the pocket, bought time and perfectly delivered the strike over the defender. This extraordinary touchdown pass silenced the crowd and as the Bills took a 14-10 lead.
The Buffalo defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense an opportunity to put more points on the board.
On the fourth offensive possession of the half, Allen took over from the Bills 26-yard line. A huge completion to Diggs set the Bills up for an eventual field goal.
Here, on this third-and-8 play, the Chiefs tried to disguise their intent to play deep zone coverage. It appeared in the pre-snap phase that they were blitzing with all of their defenders in man-to-man pressure alignments. At the last second, the Chiefs bailed out and tried to play a two-safety zone defense. The problem was that safety Daniel Sorensen, who was responsible for the Buffalo left half of the field, was late getting to his location and was subsequently fooled by Diggs’ outside head-fake to the corner. This explosive outside move by Diggs completely hoodwinked Sorenson as he mistakenly committed to the corner. Diggs flew by the safety back into the middle of the field.
Allen stood in the pocket longer than he wanted to, which allowed time for this huge chunk play, making all the difference on this drive and ultimately resulting in a Bills field goal.
The Chiefs failed to convert a fourth-and-5 play from the Bills’ 32 and Buffalo took over with 1:26 remaining in the half. Allen was flushed to his right as he escaped the pocket, but he found Knox behind safety Sorensen, who lost track of him down the field. This video demonstrates an uncanny visual ability to recognize Sorensen’s poor coverage in a split-second deviation from the passing concept. It is as though Allen and Knox are playing street football, reacting with great instincts as the moment unfolds.
These last few minutes of the half resulted in a 10-point swing in Buffalo’s favor, with the Chiefs’ missed opportunity for three points and then the Bills’ touchdown.
The Chiefs executed a two-minute drive and a 56-yard field goal right before the half, but enough cannot be said of the Bills’ defense overall and to this point in the second quarter. They outhit, out-hustled and suffocated the Chiefs’ offense while Allen seemingly grew and escaped the shadow of Mahomes.
Third quarter
Play selection: 10 plays – five passes, five runs.
Allen: 2 for 5 passing for 42 yards. Two carries for five yards.
Performance grade: 90%.
Score: Bills, 31-13.
The Bills’ focus and physical execution did not waver in the third quarter following a 75-minute weather delay.
The Bills’ offense only ran 10 plays in the quarter on three short drives. The Bills’ defense, however, intercepted Mahomes twice, a pick-6 by Micah Hyde that pushed the score to 31-13, and another by rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 20 plays – seven passes, 10 runs, three kneeldowns.
Allen: 6 for 7 passing for 54 yards and one touchdown. Five carries for 13 yards, including kneeldowns.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Bills, 38-20.
Daboll and Allen saved their best for last. Following a Chiefs’ score that closed the margin to 31-20, the Buffalo offense mounted a 12-play statement drive that sealed the game. The signature play was this third-and-4 quarterback leap.
Here, we see Allen recognizing man-to-man coverage as Diggs comes across the formation. Then, we see an all-out seven-man blitz by the Chiefs. Allen knew it and reacted to throw the “hot” to his free-release running back Moss, but safety Sneed, who was blitzing, also had Moss and reacted to his free release. Allen clearly had been taught this week by Daboll to take off in these man-to-man situations. Daboll, much like on an RPO, instructed Allen to check his hot route, but if covered, to treat the play like a run option. This amazing recognition and reaction by Allen was topped only by his leap over Sneed.
Sneed covered Moss, then peeled off his man when Allen committed to the run. Sneed ducked his head for contact with Allen, but Allen avoided the attempt to tackle him low by leaping over Sneed. Words cannot accurately describe the level of detailed quarterback coaching or the guts it takes to execute a multifaceted play like this in this pressure moment. This play was like watching the dethroning of a former champion and the entrance of a new one at the same time. It was the very best of both Daboll and Allen.
Six plays later, from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line, Allen and Daboll drove the sword deep into the heart of the Chiefs’ hopes for the final time.
There is so much going on here within the play itself. First, Knox lined up to Allen’s right in a three-point stance off the line of scrimmage, and eventually pretended to block the left defensive end and flood the left side of the field. McKenzie lined up as the outside receiver to Allen’s left and motioned inside only to run an arrow route back to where he originally motioned from. Sanders is also to Allen’s left and ran a quick little corner route.
Allen had the option to hand it off, the option to throw it and the option to run it himself. This is a fantastic play design, and the result was a paralyzed and outflanked Chiefs’ defense as McKenzie, Sanders and Knox ended up in the left flat and the cornerback Sneed could only defend one of them. Allen threw the touchdown to Sanders, but had McKenzie open in the flat and he could have scored as well.
Conclusion
General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott deserve a round of applause from Bills fans. Together, they have developed a group of coaches and players who proved Sunday night that they have the stuff NFL champions are made of.
Following Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay’s 31-9 dismantling of the Chiefs – the Bills’ organization recognized the template and formula that frustrated and minimized Andy Reid’s explosive team. Beane saw that Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ two-safety coverage gave the Bucs the ability to show a pre-snap look and then play a post-snap defense that consistently forced the Chiefs to throw short.
This sounds obvious, and it is, but the reason why not everyone can do it is defensive linemen. The Bucs had a powerful defensive front (Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, William Gholston, Jason Pierre-Paul), and those players controlled the run, while impeding Mahomes’ comfort and production in the pocket.
When Tom Brady and the Bucs beat the Chiefs, Beane knew immediately what he needed to do – copy the template. Build a pass rush that would allow McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to prevent the lifelines to success, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, from making any big plays down the field. The Bucs demonstrated that Mahomes lacked the consistency from the pocket to do enough damage to win without game-breaking plays after the catch from Hill.
The other key factor that is necessary to complete the Super Bowl template is an offense that could score. Allen’s development and ability to both attack and take what is given provides real hope for Bills fans. When a team scores with the frequency of the Bills’ offense and has the ability to shut down opposing high-powered offenses, they deserve to be respected as elite contenders in the championship conversation. The Bills organization, in a statement game, executed a power shift in the AFC, beating the best and becoming the best all in one game. And, yes, Allen can throw the football farther than Mahomes.