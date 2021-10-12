Jim Kubiak: Bucs provided template for beating Chiefs; Allen, Bills elevated to perfection

Five plays later, the offense went back to another designed run for Allen. The payoff, this time, was a touchdown.

Allen play-action faked to Isaiah McKenzie to the left, which created a defensive reaction by the Chiefs’ linebackers to that side. The Bills simultaneously pulled left guard Feliciano and left tackle Dion Dawkins to the right side. When you watch this video, pay close attention to the incredible double team by right guard Daryl Williams and right tackle Spencer Brown. They crushed Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed and pushed him back three yards as Feliciano and Williams arrived from their left side positions.

Allen’s action fooled the Chiefs, pulling the backside defenders out of the play as they triggered for McKenzie. Allen shot through the hole on the right virtually uncontested for the first Bills’ score of the game, putting them on top 7-3.

On the ensuing kickoff, kick returner Byron Pringle fumbled the return with a huge hit by Siran Neal.

The turnover set up the Bills with tremendous field position on the Chiefs’ 34-yard line. A dropped pass, a stuffed run and a Bills holding penalty on third-and-1 led the Bills to a crucial third-and-11 in field goal range.