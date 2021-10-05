Jim Kubiak: Brian Daboll's creativity continues to serve Josh Allen well

Thinking of a quarterback sneak, you imagine a quarterback lowering himself down between wedging blockers and plunging forward, looking for a spot on the turf beyond the first-down marker, but not Allen. Here, you can see the offensive line crashing down to the inside, creating a “V” type pattern for Allen to fall forward for the necessary yardage. Allen had his eyes up, looking for an unoccupied area across the Texans’ defensive front.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu was lined up to Allen’s left over left tackle Dion Dawkins. Allen sees his uncovered left guard, Ike Boettger, and surges to the opening while watching Omenihu. Allen reacted to Dawkins’ tremendous push on Omenihu and was able to dash around the end and scamper down the sideline for a 16-yard gain. This was not something the average football fan sees very often, if ever.

Three plays later, Allen found Knox posting across the field for the first touchdown of the game.

Allen manipulates Lonnie Johnson Jr. in the middle of the field with a pump fake. Allen had Knox and Diggs to this right. Diggs ran a hitch, while Knox was coming across the field on a post. Allen made Johnson believe he was throwing to Diggs, knowing that if Johnson bit on the fake he would be out of position to cover Knox. Allen knew he was either going to Knox or to Diggs depending on how the safety reacted.