Jim Kubiak: Brian Daboll's creativity continues to serve Josh Allen well

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Overview
The Buffalo Bills improved to 3-1 and posted the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history, destroying the Houston Texans, 40-0, in a torrential downpour Sunday. Josh Allen opened the game with his worst mistake of the afternoon missing Stefon Diggs across the middle with a high and uncharacteristically errant throw. The inclement weather likely affected his accuracy, but Allen was undeterred as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns before coming out of the game in the fourth quarter. He ran for 41 yards on six carries.
The Bills controlled the game in most every way. The time of possession was 38:15 to 21:45. The Bills accrued 26 first downs to the Texans’ six, and quadrupled the Texans’ total offensive yardage, 449 yards to 110. The only category in which the Texans led the Bills were in turnovers, as they turned the football over five times to the Bills’ one.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll applied a balanced play-calling approach, rushing the football a total of 40 times in 71 plays. The Bills’ ground dominance wore down the disheartened Texans as Zach Moss and Devin Singletary combined for 140 rushing yards, a significant step in the right direction for the Bills. The offense demonstrated in a confident and determined fashion that they can change gears when needed and physically mash the football between the tackles. Singletary had 79 yards on 14 rushes, while Moss had 61 yards on the same amount of carries with one touchdown. When you add Allen’s six rushes for 41 yards, the Bills have the ability to attack with an assortment of different weapons, not only through the air, but with an improving one-two punch of Moss and Singletary. It couldn’t have been a more balanced offensive game attack.
FIRST QUARTER
Play selection: 13 plays – five passes, eight runs.
Allen: 3 for 5 passing for 37 yards, one touchdown, one interception. One carry for 16 yards.
Performance grade: 92.3%.
Score: Bills, 7-0.
Allen and the offense started their first possession on their own 34-yard line. On the first play, Allen threw his only interception of the game.
Daboll had a sixth offensive lineman, Ryan Bates, in the game, presumably to make it look as much like a running play as possible. Bates was lined up as the left tight end with Dawson Knox outside of him. Emmanuel Sanders was split out to Allen’s right and ran a post while Diggs ran a dig route across the field from Allen’s left side. The ball was high and out of Diggs’ reach. Either he didn’t see the football or didn’t think it was close enough to him to attempt to react to it. Whether it was due to a wet football or a low elbow, or a combination of the two, gave the Texans a fantastic opportunity for points on the Bills’ 13-yard line.
However, the Bills’ defense stuffed the Texans and held on fourth down, deflecting a pass and giving the football back to Allen with 10:07 remaining in the first quarter. The Bills took over on their own 6-yard line and punted after three plays.
On the ensuing Texans’ possession, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds intercepted Davis Mills and set up the Buffalo offense with its third offensive series on its 31-yard line. Allen led the Bills on a nine-play scoring drive that included six running plays and three passes. The drive seemed to stall as the Bills entered Texans territory, but coach Sean McDermott decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 49 yard-line.
Thinking of a quarterback sneak, you imagine a quarterback lowering himself down between wedging blockers and plunging forward, looking for a spot on the turf beyond the first-down marker, but not Allen. Here, you can see the offensive line crashing down to the inside, creating a “V” type pattern for Allen to fall forward for the necessary yardage. Allen had his eyes up, looking for an unoccupied area across the Texans’ defensive front.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu was lined up to Allen’s left over left tackle Dion Dawkins. Allen sees his uncovered left guard, Ike Boettger, and surges to the opening while watching Omenihu. Allen reacted to Dawkins’ tremendous push on Omenihu and was able to dash around the end and scamper down the sideline for a 16-yard gain. This was not something the average football fan sees very often, if ever.
Three plays later, Allen found Knox posting across the field for the first touchdown of the game.
Allen manipulates Lonnie Johnson Jr. in the middle of the field with a pump fake. Allen had Knox and Diggs to this right. Diggs ran a hitch, while Knox was coming across the field on a post. Allen made Johnson believe he was throwing to Diggs, knowing that if Johnson bit on the fake he would be out of position to cover Knox. Allen knew he was either going to Knox or to Diggs depending on how the safety reacted.
This illustrated how much Allen has grown as a player, because it takes a great deal of poise and preparation to be thinking of causing the defense to react in this way.
SECOND QUARTER
Play selection: 23 plays – 13 passes, nine runs.
Allen: 8 for 13 passing, 97 yards, one sack. Two carries for 8 yards.
Performance grade: 95.8%.
Score: Bills, 16-0.
To start the second quarter, Allen led the Bills on two consecutive drives for field goals and a 13-0 lead. On the next offensive series, the sixth of the game for the Bills, Allen connected on this comeback route.
Here, Allen play-action fakes to Singletary with Knox in the backfield. The Bills are protecting with six, releasing Singletary out of the backfield following his fake. Allen knows the late blitzer, Christian Kirksey, is en route and not accounted for. He doesn’t panic, but calmly sets his feet and delivers a precise and perfectly thrown timing route to the outside.
The touch and trajectory of the throw are important to notice here. In years past, he would have waited longer and then fired the football with missilelike velocity. Instead, he delivered early, with great anticipation, on target to Sanders, throwing before Sanders was out of his break. It takes time to develop this kind of outcome.
The Bills were unable to score any points on this drive following a failed fourth down attempt, but they soon got the football back following another Texans interception. Allen took over before the half on the Texans’ 43 yard-line with 1:30 remaining. The Bills marched down to the 2-yard line before kicking the field goal.
The points after the turnover elevated the Bills’ lead to 16-0.
THIRD QUARTER
Play selection: 18 plays – eight passes, 10 runs.
Allen: 6 for 8 passing, 89 yards. Two carries for 15 yards, rushing touchdown.
Performance grade: 93%.
Score: Bills, 19-0.
On the first possession of the quarter, Daboll called this innovative draw read-option play.
Allen’s job is to read the unblocked end. The difference is that the end crashes down inside as the Texans blitzed Tavierre Thomas from the slot to Allen’s left side. Allen mentally processed the blitz and knew that Thomas was now his read. Allen, again, calmly puts the football into the belly of Singletary and rides the fake while watching the blitzing Thomas take a sharp angle to tackle Singletary. Allen pulls the football at the last second and dashes around the left end for a 12-yard gain on first-and-10. Allen’s poise and ability to process this deviation was impressive as the blitzer was not initially his read.
The Bills kicked a field goal eight plays later that increased their lead to 19-0.
FOURTH QUARTER
Play selection (with Allen in game): Six plays – two passes, four runs.
Allen: 3 for 3 passing, 25 yards, one touchdown. One carry for 2 yards.
Performance grade: 100%
Score: Bills, 40-0.
On third-and-goal from the Texans’ 1-yard line, Daboll called this inventive Run-Pass-Option (RPO) concept, and Allen read it to perfection for the touchdown.
The key here was that Gabriel Davis was aligned tight to the end man on the line of scrimmage. This brought his defender closer to Allen, opening up the right side for Knox to slip underneath. Davis also released inside, putting himself in position to pick Knox’s defender.
Justin Reid was in man-to-man coverage on Knox. Knox came in motion from left to right. Reid crossed the formation with Knox. Allen knew at this point the Texans didn’t have enough defenders on the right side of the field.
Allen could have handed the football to Moss but elected not to because linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill triggered hard on the action. Grugier-Hill took a straight, downhill line to Moss, which was Allen’s read option. Allen pulled the football and went to his next run-pass-option. Allen had the choice to run the football into the end zone or throw it to Knox based off how Reid reacted.
Remember, Reid was covering Knox man-to-man. Reid could not stop Allen and cover Knox simultaneously. The moment Reid reacted to Allen, he flipped the ball to Knox, who was wide open.
This was Daboll-like magic, for sure. The Bills anticipated man coverage, set Davis tight, ran the zone-read to Moss and then the run-pass-option to Knox. Take a moment to appreciate all of that occurring in one second. This was sensational creativity from the imagination of Daboll and flawless execution on third-and-goal by Allen.
Conclusion
A couple of weeks ago, before the beginning of the regular season, I wrote a piece “Keep your eyes on the Bills point differential as a measure of success,” where I found that teams with a point differential of greater than 100 were top-echelon performers and were very likely to be playoff contenders.
To date this season, only the Arizona Cardinals have scored more points (140) while at the same time no other team has allowed less points than the Bills. They are currently leading the NFL with an astounding point differential of plus 90 as they are on a record-shattering pace to eclipse a point differential of plus 360 should the current trends continue.
Despite their amazing offensive and defensive production to date, two questions remain: Can the Bills continue to dominate defensively against the likes of Patrick Mahomes? Can Allen continue to perform at this level of efficiency on prime time against the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs?
Keep in mind, Brandon Beane and McDermott super-charged their defense, drafting pass rushers Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham as a blueprint to disrupt and minimize the likes of Mahomes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved this was possible during last season's Super Bowl, utilizing four prominent pass rushers with two-safety defensive coverages. This significantly hampered Mahomes and his big-play potential.
On Sunday at 8:20 p.m. we will have the opportunity to evaluate whether Beane’s investment in this defensive theory was the answer to beating the Chiefs.