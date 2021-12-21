Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen's ball skills could key next step of his development

Here, the Bills were in an I formation left, with fullback Reggie Gilliam in the game as a lead blocker for Singletary. Allen’s ballhandling on this play was outstanding. He extended the football out to Singletary, and then, at the last second, retracted it back to his belt buckle. Keeping the football on his belt hid it from the defense. Panthers safety Juston Burris thought Singletary had the football. That split-second mistake, due to Allen’s ballhandling and the disciplined action to carry out his fake, allowed Allen to get outside of his right tackle for an easy toss to Davis.

Davis came down in motion to slam the end man on the line of scrimmage to cut him off from the backside of the running play. This slam technique is often followed by a release to the flat. However, in this case, Daboll released Davis deeper into a corner pattern, which made it more difficult for the defenders at the line of scrimmage to recover. Essentially, Davis’ slam and release helped him to get lost on the inside. No defenders were able to pick him up after his block.