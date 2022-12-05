Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen adapts to short, quick completions in victory against Patriots

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

What was the recipe to beat a Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots team, 24-10, last Thursday in Foxborough?

1. Mistake-free football. The Patriots prey on the mistakes of the opposing team. They were hoping to be opportunistic as they tried to take away what the Bills do best: make big plays. They dared Josh Allen to reach for more, however, he was able to keep “Big Play Josh” at bay. Rather, he dished out punishing body blows in the form of check downs rather than attempting to go for a knockout punch. This mistake-free football demoralized a New England defense that was ultimately on the field for 38 minutes, 8 seconds compared to 21:52 minutes for the Bills’ defense. Belichick’s plan was to frustrate Allen and bait him into interceptions that could be a catalyst for the Patriots’ struggling offense. Allen did not bite.

2. Balance. The Bills ran 72 total offensive plays: 37 rushing attempts for 132 yards and 33 passing attempts, compiling 223 yards. The Bills’ offense produced long drives and controlled the game with a great mix of run and pass, which took the pressure off Allen to try to make plays down the field. This balance eventually amounted to 355 total yards of offense to the Patriots’ 242 yards. Buffalo’s balanced attack was not what Belichick had prepared for, as the Bills’ offense had five more rushing attempts than they did passing attempts.

3. Defense. What a difference a week made as Tremaine Edmunds returned to the lineup and Tre’Davious White settled back in at cornerback. The Bills’ defensive front, playing without Von Miller for the first time, dominated the Patriots and completely shut down their run game. Buffalo more than doubled the Patriots’ output on the ground. In a game like this, when the Patriots’ offense needed production between the tackles, they couldn’t run. This inability led to just 14 rushes as the conservative-minded Patriots had to become more one dimensional, throwing it 36 times in just 51 plays. As a result, Mac Jones, who is a fine young quarterback, was exposed. Revealing how talented and versatile Allen truly is.

Allen completed 22 of 33 attempts for 233 yards, throwing two touchdowns and committing no turnovers. He played near-flawless football, achieving an Overall Performance Grade of 96%. He was steady, accurate, and in command of a vessel that was surging, with amazing momentum, in the channel undeterred by anything the Patriots threw in their path.

It was apparent that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Allen were on the same page as Allen adapted in this game more than others this season. He deliberately and immediately checked down the football as a priority, not as a last resort. Dorsey and Allen decided that constant short, quick completions would be enough to buckle the defense. They were proved correct as the continued pounding wore down the Patriots, who had prepared for a different type of attack.

This was perhaps boring football, but highly effective in nullifying the defensive voodoo that Belichick had cooked up for Allen. These quick checkdowns continually undercut the Patriots’ defensive plan.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 16 plays: seven passes, eight runs.

Allen: 4 for 7 passing for 62 yards, one sack. One carry for 8 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Pats, 7-3.

Allen and the Bills began their first possession on their own 33-yard line, with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter. This eight-play drive was kept alive by this ad-lib push pass on third-and-10.

Here, the Bills lined up in an empty formation. Allen saw an opening to run, and as he stepped up to his right, the defense converged on him. Nyheim Hines was on Allen’s right and somehow Allen was strong enough to shot-put the ball out to him close to the sideline. This play resulted in a first down, and more importantly the first points of the game, as Tyler Bass would kick a 48-yard field goal.

Allen is a talented player and it is plays such as this that leave defensive coordinators shaking their heads. The Patriots did everything right in this situation. They moved Allen off his spot, making him uncomfortable, and he still was able to make unusual little shuffle pass under duress.

The Patriots scored on their next possession and took the only lead they would have in the game, 7-3.

On the Bills’ next series, Allen led the offense from his own 18-yard line, on a nine-play scoring drive. The play selection was six runs to three passes, and on this second-and-8 play, Dorsey called Allen’s number on a quarterback counter.

Here, Dorsey uses a sweep left action with Hines to make the Patriots’ defense think the ball was going outside to the left. With both defenders to that side, defensive end Deatrich Wise (No. 91) and nickelback Myles Bryant (No. 27) were not accounted for with the anticipation that the play-action fake would take them out of the play, which it did. The Bills had everyone blocked to the side Allen was running to, which allowed him to surge and eventually jump into a pile of defenders on the 4-yard line.

This was an excellent way to get Allen, the leading rusher for the Bills, a great opportunity to score, as this essentially was a “wildcat” style of play, whereby the offense has one more player at the point of attack. Running the quarterback also minimizes potential quarterback mistakes that could arise from throwing the football in this situation. This was a well-designed play by Dorsey called at exactly the right time.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 24 plays: 14 passes, nine runs.

Allen: 21 for 25 passing for 56 yards, one sack and two touchdowns. Two carries for 1 yard.

Performance grade: 84%.

Score: Bills, 17-7.

The Bills carried this drive into the second quarter and scored with another well-designed play by Dorsey.

Here, Dorsey was able to do two things: First, he was able to isolate Stefon Diggs on Jonathan Jones, and secondly, the tight alignment provided Diggs with a great deal of space to work with.

This was a planned play as the play-action held the safeties and Diggs did an amazing job of making his outside release on Jones, and then selling a move to the inside. This inside move by Diggs made Jones bite hard to the middle of the field, which was Dorsey’s design. Once Jones bit, Diggs was wide open as he worked back to the outside. This route looks like a snake as it winds around from the inside to the outside. Diggs ran a magnificent snake-route with his lightning quickness and Allen just had to get him the football on time.

This Dorsey design came from film study of Jones and his over-reaction to inside routes. The touchdown put the Bills up 10-7.

The next Bills’ possession was a 14-play drive. Again, the Patriots’ defense was on the field for almost eight minutes. On third-and-goal, Allen was able to make this incredible play as he was about to go out of bounds.

Here, Allen breaks containment, fights off a tackler and as he is about to go out of bounds, he reads the slightest of movement from Gabe Davis that he was going to stop his route. This movement from Davis triggered Allen to float the ball back against the grain and into an open area. Allen throws this football well before Davis is actually open. This was all Allen and Davis working together, knowing where each wanted to be, an incredible sense of anticipation from Allen and great awareness by Davis to feel the need to break off his route.

Quarterbacks are taught to never throw back into the middle of the field, back across their body. The thought process is that they cannot account for anyone on the inside and thus are at risk of an interception. Standard quarterback teaching would have had Allen throw the ball away, but this is where Allen defies all the rules of the game. He is capable of so much more than the average player running, throwing, and creating.

The Patriots stopped covering because they believed, like everyone else, that the play was over, everything was covered and there wasn’t a play to be made. Wrong. With Allen almost anything is possible until that whistle blows.

Allen's second touchdown pass elevated the Bills into a 17-7 lead.

The only mistake of the game by Allen came just before the halftime.

Here, the Bills had a 10-point lead and were receiving the ball to begin the second half. The Bills had three timeouts and were driving into field goal range on the Patriots’ 40-yard line.

A turnover here was the worst case scenario, however, it is difficult to fault Allen on the play, with the exception of perhaps not covering the ball up with the backside pressure he felt. The protection scheme had Josh Uche accounted for, so Allen was not concerned nor did he see Uche get around the corner.

Allen sensed pressure coming from behind him that forced him to move to his right. Allen needed to protect the ball, and honestly, I don’t believe Allen knew he was there. Nonetheless, this unfortunate turnover gave the Patriots life, but Nick Folk hit the crossbar and missed the New England field goal just before the half expired.

Allen’s first-half stats were not sensational as he completed 12 of 20, but his two touchdowns were pretty spectacular. The key here is that he was steady and stingy in giving the Patriots nothing in terms of mistakes, with the exception of the fumble. His consistency and lack of mistakes left the Patriots unable to capitalize on their opportunistic style of defense.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 19 plays - eleven passes, 8 runs

Allen: 8 for 10 passing for 95 yards. One carry for 7 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 17-7.

Allen continued to play error-free football in the third quarter on consecutive drives. Though no points were scored, possession of the ball for long, sustained periods prevented the Patriots’ offense from scoring points and it continued to wear down their defense.

Here on third-and-3, Allen converted another critical play to keep the drive alive and kept the defense on the field.

New England’s Jonathan Jones could not have covered Diggs any better. Allen simply makes an unbelievable, pinpoint throw over the hands of the defender. If the ball wasn’t perfect, the drive would have ended, but instead the Bills carried this 15-play drive into the fourth quarter where they scored another touchdown. This draining of the clock and finishing with points took the wind out of the sails of the Patriots and virtually put the score out of reach with the Bills leading 24-7.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: Eight plays: two passes, six runs.

Allen: 2 for 2 passing for 10 yards. Four carries for 4 yards (including kneel-downs).

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 24-10.

The Bills only ran eight plays in the four quarter – six runs and two passes – not counting kneel-downs. Allen was careful to protect the football and with each possession precious time dwindled away. This combination of less time and great Buffalo defense made it nearly impossible for the Patriots to mount any meaningful counter-offensive.

Conclusion

Strategy is a strange thing. On the one hand, strategy can be seen as elaborate plays full of trickery and deceit whose design is to fool an opponent. On the other hand, strategy can also be how the game is played.

Allen and the Bills dominated the time of possession by 18 minutes. This was not an accident; it was the game plan. Allen took the checkdowns early and often to possess the football and to nullify what the defense was taking away from Allen.

To Allen’s credit, he was mature, patient, smart, and when he needed to make a few plays that only he could make, he did. This wasn’t a game full of fireworks, this was a well-designed and organized attack against Belichick’s beliefs. Dorsey knew the Patriots would feed off of mistakes, so he never gave them any. He knew the longer the Bills had the ball the better, and he was right. New England was not able to get anything going with their inability to run in between the Bills’ long drives.

The strategy was to play mistake-free and not give the Patriots’ defense anything they could turn the game with. This was accomplished with a balanced attack, as James Cook ran for 64 yards and Devin Singletary ran for 51 yards. This improving combination took the pressure off Allen and forced New England out of its game plan. Simply put, Allen was successful in carrying out his directives. The defense did their part and stifled the Patriots. The result was a well-coached, well-executed, commanding victory in Foxborough.