Jim Kubiak: Bills' offensive identity is Josh Allen, but what else?

Rudy Ford was in man-to-man coverage on Beasley. The passing concept was a drag route by Sanders and a trail by Beasley, with the option to sit in zone or continue across if the Jaguars were in man-to-man coverage. Beasley stopped, presumably thinking he did not want to go into the middle with linebacker Damien Wilson waiting for him. Because Sanders went behind Wilson, the linebacker was looking for his next crosser, Beasley. This caused Beasley to stop his route and enabled Ford to step in front of a late and hesitant throw by Allen.

This turnover eliminated an almost certain go-ahead field goal by the Bills. Fortunately for the Bills, the Jaguars were unable to convert on both a 47-yard and a 42-yard field goal attempt, following a running into the kicker penalty. The Jaguars came up with no points off the interception.

The Bills’ next offensive possession started with a false start penalty on Sweeney and included a 3-yard run by Devin Singletary and another devastating sack.