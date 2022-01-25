Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen was everything you dream of in a franchise quarterback against Chiefs

Josh Allen rose to the occasion in a way that every sports hero dreams, bringing the Buffalo Bills back, against all the odds, for a dramatic victory … or so it appeared.

Allen’s valiance was seen in his remarkable command of the situation, as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns. He was ferocious, particularly on the ground, rushing 11 times for 68 yards. Allen dug deep into a place within himself where he decided the Bills were destined for greatness. It was his leadership, his poise and his remarkable execution that elevated the Bills to a 36-33 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with only 13 seconds remaining.

Although Allen’s performance was in the orbit of some of the greatest Buffalo sports performances of our lifetimes, it came down to philosophy in a situation in which coaches often differ: to prevent disaster or to attack. There are arguments on both sides of this debate, as well as arguments for a change in the NFL overtime rules, as a team that wins the coin toss can win the game without its opponent getting an opportunity. The NFL should consider changing this rule as its contemplates how to improve the league and the sport.