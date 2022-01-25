Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen was everything you dream of in a franchise quarterback against Chiefs

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He recently was named head coach at Hilbert College.
Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.
Josh Allen rose to the occasion in a way that every sports hero dreams, bringing the Buffalo Bills back, against all the odds, for a dramatic victory … or so it appeared.
Allen’s valiance was seen in his remarkable command of the situation, as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns. He was ferocious, particularly on the ground, rushing 11 times for 68 yards. Allen dug deep into a place within himself where he decided the Bills were destined for greatness. It was his leadership, his poise and his remarkable execution that elevated the Bills to a 36-33 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with only 13 seconds remaining.
Although Allen’s performance was in the orbit of some of the greatest Buffalo sports performances of our lifetimes, it came down to philosophy in a situation in which coaches often differ: to prevent disaster or to attack. There are arguments on both sides of this debate, as well as arguments for a change in the NFL overtime rules, as a team that wins the coin toss can win the game without its opponent getting an opportunity. The NFL should consider changing this rule as its contemplates how to improve the league and the sport.
In any event, the AFC championship game will not be played in Buffalo on Sunday, due in large part to a situational philosophy to protect, rather than attack, and due to a league rule that allows the outcome of a game to depend on a coin toss, rather than the performance of both teams.
First quarter
Play selection: 17 plays – 10 passes, seven runs.
Allen: 8 for 10 passing for 49 yards. Two carries for 11 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Tie, 7-7.
The Bills’ first drive set the tone for this heavyweight battle of AFC titans. Allen led the offense to the first touchdown of the game on 13 plays, converting two fourth downs.
Here, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll used an Isaiah McKenzie sweep fake to the left, while running a quarterback crack sweep to the right. The Bills had more blockers on the perimeter than the Chiefs had defenders, and this fourth-down play could have been a potential touchdown.
Dawson Knox cracked back on Chris Jones; Devin Singletary blocked Ben Niemann; and Mitch Morse pulled around for the alley and blocked safety Daniel Sorensen. Right guard Daryl Williams attacked the next level, but no one was there. Spencer Brown did the same thing, pulling from his right tackle position. Neither Williams nor Brown had anyone to block. From his safety position, Tyrann Mathieu came up to tackle Allen after he had achieved the first down, but if Williams continued on his path and blocked Mathieu, this play could have been a huge gain or a touchdown. The Bills outnumbered the Chiefs at the point of attack, with two perimeter blockers to the Chiefs’ one remaining safety, Mathieu.
Daboll did a tremendous job here of motioning Singletary from a wide position on the right to a left backfield position. The Chiefs did not adjust, and this gave the Bills another player to attack with on the wide side of the field.
Here, Allen is reading the unblocked end, Frank Clark. Knox was the second option on this shuffle pass concept, had Clark expanded with Singletary. Defensive tackle Jones did a great job of penetrating into the hole that pulling guard Williams created. Knox could not get through to his shuffle pass area, but that didn’t matter, as Clark crashed to the inside and Allen pitched the ball to Singletary, using an option concept. Allen was reading the defensive end and going against his first movement, a crafty and smart offensive concept on fourth-and-goal to take the lead and set the tone.
Second quarter
Play selection: 14 plays – eight passes, six runs.
Allen: 7 for 8 passing for 64 yards, one touchdown pass, one sack. Three carries for 34 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Tie, 14-14.
The Chiefs tied the game in the first quarter, and then took the lead 14-7 in the second quarter. Allen led the Bills on a touchdown drive with 1:52 remaining before halftime to tie the game.
Here, with 39 seconds remaining, on first-and-10, the Chiefs attacked with an all-out blitz. They blitzed seven defensive players and played Cover 0 in the secondary. This meant two things to Allen – first, the Bills were in a six-man protection and the Chiefs had one more rusher than the Bills could block, and second, the Chiefs were vulnerable in man-to-man coverage without safety help in the secondary.
Allen read the situation, got rid of the ball quickly and found Gabriel Davis in the middle of the field for the touchdown. Allen beat the blitz with poise, understanding and great execution under pressure.
Davis did a tremendous job with his inside release on Mike Hughes as he went to the post. Davis did get the benefit of Hughes falling down as he was pulled out of position by teammate L’Jarius Sneed, who panicked trying to cover Cole Beasley. Nonetheless, Allen had already diagnosed the play and decided to throw to Davis, and Davis had great inside position to make the play, regardless of Hughes’ fall.
The Bills and Chiefs were tied at the end of the second quarter.
Third quarter
Play selection: Four plays – two passes, two runs.
Allen: 2 for 2 passing for 82 yards, one touchdown. Zero carries.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Chiefs, 23-21.
Daboll and the Bills’ offense ran only four plays in the third quarter.
The Chiefs received to begin the quarter and kicked a field goal that capped off an eight-minute drive to take the lead 17-14. On the next possession, the Bills went three-and-out and punted the football. The Chiefs capitalized and scored a touchdown, but missed the extra point, to take a 23-14 lead.
Allen and the Bills had to find an offensive answer, and Allen responded with this sensational post throw over the top of the Chiefs’ coverage.
Here, Daboll gave Allen a double-post concept to his right. Davis had the outside post and Knox had the middle of the field for an inside post. Allen read safety Juan Thornhill, who went straight back, which indicated that he had a quarter of the field to Allen’s right, and then turned inside as he reacted to Knox in the middle of the field.
This was a brilliant read and a 55-yard throw in the air, perfectly anticipated over the top of Thornhill. The Chiefs were in a quarter-quarter-half, Cover 6 coverage, and Allen recognized Thornhill could not cover both posts. This narrowed the score to 23-21.
Fourth quarter
Play selection: 26 plays – 17 passes, nine runs.
Allen: 10 for 17 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns, one sack. Six carries for 23 yards.
Performance grade: 100%.
Score: Tie, 36-36.
On the Bills’ seventh offensive series, a false start and a sack forced the Bills to punt, and the Chiefs were able to add another field goal, expanding their lead to 26-21. This was a victory for the Bills’ defense and gave the ball back to Allen and the offense with 8:05 remaining.
Allen led an incredible 17-play drive in which he completed five of eight attempts and converted five third downs and two fourth downs to give the Bills a 29-26 lead after a two-point conversion.
Here, on fourth-and-13, Allen worked away from the Chiefs’ defensive rotation. The safety to Allen’s right, Armani Watts, rotated to the right side of the field, while Thornhill moved from his left position into the middle of the field. The Chiefs were in Cover 3, playing three deep coverage.
Daboll positioned Beasley and Davis to Allen’s left. Beasley ran a post-curl on the inside, anticipating Cover 2. Davis again ran a post, and his outside move caused cornerback Hughes to fall down.
This play was designed to take advantage of both coverage possibilities, Beasley in the middle of the field versus a two safety defense, and Davis on a post for a single safety. Allen read the rotation perfectly and attacked the weak side. Davis made an astounding move on Hughes, which made him trip and fall to the ground.
Allen had time and great pass protection and drilled the go-ahead touchdown with 1:54 remaining in the game.
The Chiefs answered at 1:13 with a crossing pattern to Tyreek Hill when the Bills were in man-to-man coverage. Hill made the catch on the short completion and proceeded to run for a 64-yard touchdown with 1:00 remaining. The Chiefs were in front 33-29. Allen and the Bills would have to do it one more time.
Here, in a pressure-filled moment, Allen again read the coverage perfectly and accessed Davis again on a post route, this time from the slot. The Chiefs were in man-to-man coverage with brackets on Diggs and Beasley. Allen diagnosed and surgically dissected the defense for a second time, leaving only 13 seconds remaining.
This would be the last time Allen and the Bills’ offense would take the field, as the Chiefs’ offense glided down the field in two plays to kick the game-tying field goal. After the Bills lost the coin toss, the Chiefs’ offense took their one and only possession in overtime and won the game 42-36.
Conclusion
Words do not adequately describe the high level that Allen played in this game. He was everything that any football fan has dreamed of in a franchise quarterback. Allen’s remarkable growth in processing information, defensive recognition, timing, touch, accuracy, poise and leadership place him among the best. In my opinion, no modern-day quarterback has demonstrated more growth as he has developed into an elite player.
Allen’s sensational leadership, his unwavering toughness and his indomitable spirit handed the franchise what they have so desired, another chance at a Super Bowl. He performed like a champion. But in games like this, the philosophy on how to handle those delicate remaining seconds and how to manage a unique moment like this were ultimately the difference, despite Allen’s herculean efforts to create what should have been an epic, dream-come-true comeback.