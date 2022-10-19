Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen shows why he's the new measuring stick for quarterback play

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

I’m not sure how you feel about listening to CBS analyst Tony Romo gushing about how outstanding Patrick Mahomes is, always seeming to allude that Mahomes is the best. Romo has a habit of giving Josh Allen compliments within the context and comparison of Mahomes. Mahomes is a great player, but Allen is the new standard and he proved it in Mahomes’ backyard.

There isn’t a player in the game playing at the level that Allen is right now. He is in such command of everything that is happening that we only see one or two hiccups in 50-plus plays. We have grown accustomed to quarterback brilliance, when in reality what we are witnessing on a weekly basis is history in the making by a player who is as skilled at the position as we have ever seen. His accuracy, his running ability, his leadership, his calm in difficult moments, his reading ability, his mistake-free habits, and his brute strength makes him the measuring stick for quarterback performance.

Complete coverage: Bills victorious over Chiefs, 24-20 In another thriller in Kansas City, this time the Bills came out on top. Here is all our coverage from the game.

Allen was a force of nature, whether he was jumping over defenders, pushing a pile of 10 defenders backward for a first down, or leading the Bills on a 98-yard drive. He was the difference, completing 27 of 40 attempts for three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 12 times for 32 yards in a 24-20 victory Sunday against Kansas City. His will and his leadership paved the way to a hard-earned road victory in one of the league's most hostile environments.

This was a total team effort in all three phases of the game by the Bills, but make no mistake, Allen plays the biggest role and does it as no one else can.

This was Allen’s best moment this season so far, though, his QB Performance Grade of 96% is not his highest of the season. He graded at 96.5% in the season opener against the Rams.

This win, at this time in the season, in Kansas City, said a lot about this Bills team and the superhero-style quarterback who leads it.

FIRST QUARTER

Play selection: 15 plays: Eight passes, seven runs.

Allen: 7 for 8 passing, 71 yards. Three carries for 13 yards, lost fumble.

Performance grade: 93%.

Score: Tie, 0-0.

The Bills’ first drive consisted of nine plays and went deep into Chiefs’ territory when this pitch to Isaiah McKenzie was mishandled and recovered by the Chiefs.

This looked like a “read'' type play. Allen was reading the unblocked defensive end Frank Clark. Allen would have given the ball to McKenzie had Clark reacted immediately to stop Allen. But here, Clark pulled up at the same time Allen was making his read. After Allen kept the ball, he realized that Clark wasn’t actually in position to defend McKenzie to the outside. I believe this is where Allen tried to make it right by flipping it out to him. It appeared that once McKenzie didn’t get the football he wasn’t expecting it back, which is why he seemed so surprised. Allen tried to do too much here and it cost the Bills a possession.

Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field on the subsequent drive and threw his first interception of the game in the end zone. Each team had a turnover in the first quarter.

Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey utilized excellent balance in the quarter, calling seven runs and eight passes, trying to make the Chiefs concerned with stopping Singletary, and it worked. This balanced strategy of running the football paid dividends as the Bills out-rushed the Chiefs, 125-68, in the game.

In what was touted as a potentially high-scoring game, the Bills and Chiefs were tied at the end of the first quarter 0-0.

SECOND QUARTER

Play selection: 24 plays: 15 passes, 10 runs.

Allen: 6 for 15 passing, 109 yards, one touchdown. Three carries for 8 yards.

Performance grade: 96%.

Score: Tie, 10-10.

The Bills' second drive went nine plays and led to the first points of the game on a Tyler Bass field goal. Mahomes and the Chiefs came roaring back with a score to take a 7-3 lead.

On the next possession, the third for Allen, the Bills marched from their own 20-yard line to the Kansas City 3-yard line in 11 plays but came up short on fourth-and-goal.

Here, the Chiefs made it appear as if they were blitzing seven defenders. The seventh defender, Clark, bluffed as if her were blitzing to get right tackle Spencer Brown to commit to him, then the Chiefs brought two defenders to the inside of Brown. It is important to note the Bills were only in a five-man pass protection and the Chiefs blitzed six while playing man-to-man on each eligible Bills player.

It is likely Allen should have stayed on his three-receiver side. He would have seen McKenzie sooner and would have been able to get him the ball immediately on his break. Instead, Allen peeked back to his right, then tried to come back to McKenzie late. By that time, the timing was off and McKenzie stumbled to catch a throw that was behind him.

The combination of the immediate pressure and the belief that the Chiefs were in an all out blitz of seven might have triggered something in Allen to look right. That split-second cost him the time he had McKenzie open on his break to Allen’s left.

In retrospect, coach Sean McDermott could have elected to kick a field goal here. This line of thinking might be open to criticism, however the Bills probably should have taken the points on the road. Had McDermott done this, the Bills would have closed the gap to 7-6. Instead, McDermott convinced himself that they might not have been able to contain Mahomes and by getting touchdowns, they would be more likely to win. It would have been better to take the three points in this situation than to come away with nothing on a tough part of the field. It is not always necessary to go for it that early in the contest with a defense that is as stout as the Bills'.

The Chiefs punted on their next drive and the Bills did the same. Then the Buffalo defense again forced another Chiefs’ punt.

Allen and the Bills got the ball back with 1:29 remaining in the second quarter and two timeouts. Allen took the Bills 98 ½-yards on seven plays for the go-ahead score, 10-7.

Three consecutive plays punctuated this important drive before halftime.

Here, Diggs ran a simple corner route and McKenzie ran a flat underneath it. Allen had McKenzie open first but elected to throw the corner in the only place Diggs could catch it. The ball placement here was unreal as Allen put the ball upfield away from the cornerback and enough on the body to keep the safety from knocking it away. This was a perfect throw by Allen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here, Allen pointed to the two defenders that would make Khalil Shakir hot and adjust his route. The first was No. 38, LaJarius Sneed, and the second was the most immediate player to the inside of Sneed, who I have not been able to identify on the replay. When both blitzed Shakir, this triggered his “hot” adjustment. No. 20, Justin Reid was responsible for trying to cover the voided area that was vacated by the blitz, but Allen was waiting for the blitz and knew to throw the ball immediately to Shakir to prevent any defenders from covering the hole prior to taking advantage of it. This scenario demonstrated an unbelievable command of pass protection by Allen as he beat the blitz with tremendous awareness.

Allen came back on the next play with another blitz-beating throw, this time to Gabe Davis over the top of Joshua William. The Chiefs brought seven blitzers, throwing everything they had at Allen to create pressure. The Bills max-protected by keeping Dawson Knox and Singletary in protection and matched the seven-man pressure with seven-man protection. The result was a clean pocket and plenty of time for Allen to comfortably take advantage of Williams, the cornerback who could not stay with Davis down the sideline.

Allen and the Buffalo offense ran 24 plays in the quarter. Allen had missed six consecutive passes before he got hot, completing his last five attempts of the quarter, including his touchdown pass to Davis.

Despite Allen’s amazing effort and execution to take a lead into the locker room, Mahomes was able to get the Chiefs into a long field goal opportunity with one second remaining in the half. Kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 62-yarder to tie the score 10-10.

THIRD QUARTER

Play selection: 11 plays: Eight passes, three runs.

Allen: 8 for 8 passing, 82 yards, one touchdown. No carries.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Tie, 17-17.

The Chiefs received the opening kickoff but were unable to capitalize as they missed a 51-yard field goal.

Allen took over on his sixth offensive possession of the game and led Bills on a six-play drive, which was highlighted with his second touchdown pass of the game.

Here, the Bills answered another blitz, this time a six-man pressure that left cornerback Williams all alone to handle Diggs. It became clear Allen and the Bills wanted to attack over the top of the Chiefs’ man-to-man coverage. This was the second time the Chiefs had been burnt for touchdowns while blitzing, and playing man-to-man with Williams, both to Allen’s right side.

Allen was 8 for 8 in the quarter and completed 13 consecutive passes from the end of the second quarter.

The touchdown elevated the Bills into the lead 17-10, but Mahomes answered with a touchdowns pass and the teams were tied 17-17 through three quarters. Notably the Bills and Chiefs were tied in the first, second, and third quarters.

FOURTH QUARTER

Play selection: 20 plays: Nine passes, 11 runs.

Allen: 6 for 9 passing, 67 yards, one touchdown, one sack. Six carries for 11 yards.

Performance grade: 95%.

Score: Bills, 24-20.

Allen and the Bills failed to convert on fourth down early in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs subsequently capitalized on a 44-yard field goal to take the lead 20-17, but neither Allen nor Mahomes could get anything going on their next drives resulting in punts for both teams.

As Allen took over the game on his ninth offensive possession with 3:50 remaining. He mastered a 12-play, game-winning drive highlighted all his unique abilities. Following a passing attempt that was deflected at the line of scrimmage, Allen threw this rocket to Diggs on second-and-10.

Here, Diggs ran a curl route and Allen shot a laser to his inside shoulder. This was a throw with astonishing velocity.

He delivered this "Oh my gosh" play of the game.

This DiCaprio leap sank the Chiefs as Allen’s will and courage was too much for a defense that was reeling trying to stop him. On this play, Allen showed what others like Mahomes cannot do, he left his feet and hurdled an unblocked defender, an incredible act of bravery and athleticism. I use the word "brave" here because of the vulnerability that exists when you are off the ground. In the air, players can be flipped, slammed, upended and come down in terrible positions. Any player who leaves their feet is at risk of something bad happening, but Allen somehow seems to be able to hurdle defenders without incident. He is absolutely fearless when it comes to giving up his body.

Two plays later, he delivered this game-winning throw to Knox.

Here, Knox was given the opportunity to win with this corner route, which appeared to bend back toward the front pylon. Allen did such an amazing job of leading Knox back down toward the front pylon and still getting the ball over the top of an underneath defender. This was a fantastic throw, put into a spot that only Knox could catch the football.

This touchdown pass put the Bills into the lead, a lead they would hold onto for the victory.

Conclusion

Allen’s performance was simply beyond that of Mahomes. He was unflappable and unwilling to relent.

There were two key periods of time in this game when Allen fired off several rounds that made the difference.

• Allen took the Bills 98 yards before the half to score a critical touchdown. In doing so, he got hot with five completions in a row, including his first touchdown pass to Davis.

• Then, in the fourth quarter, with 3:51 remaining, he went 5 for 6 and managed a massive leap as he single-handedly sucked the air out of the stadium. Three of the final four plays for Allen in this game were MVP caliber, showing accuracy, strength, athletic ability, and pure will.

Move over Mahomes. There is a new sheriff in town.