Jim Kubiak: Allen tries to do too much with late interceptions, but he's also making plays no one else

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks. He is the head coach at Hilbert College.

Quarterbacks are evaluated each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play that takes into account the quarterback’s responsibilities and outcome. The accountability system rewards a quarterback with a plus for a play in which he does what he is supposed to do, a minus for not doing what he is supposed to do. A quarterback can earn a plus-plus for an extraordinary play and a minus-minus for a play that hurts the team.

Overview

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills improved to 6-1 on Sunday with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Allen completed 13 of 25 attempts (52%) for 218 yards and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had six carries for 49 yards. His overall QB Performance Grade was 93%.

The Bills were balanced in their attack from the start, rushing 31 times and throwing 25 times, a shift for the traditionally pass-oriented offense. The Packers, who accumulated more total yards than the Bills in the game (398-369), employed a run-heavy game plan (27 runs) to shorten the game and keep the ball away from Allen and the Bills’ offense with long, sustained drives.

The time of possession was 33:48 to 26:12 in favor of the Packers, who limited the Bills to only nine offensive possessions. Suffice to say, the Packers’ plan to minimize Allen’s ability to score worked, at least partially, as Allen was held to a season-low 218 passing yards, and tied his season high interceptions in a game. Minimizing possessions, running the football with power and getting turnovers should have been enough for the Packers, but Allen and the Bills were still too much and too explosive to overcome.

This was a critical win for the Bills, coming off a bye week, playing in prime time on Sunday Night Football and proving once and for all that they are a Super Bowl favorite. Allen again proved he is the best quarterback in the game, beating another legend in Aaron Rodgers. These two teams blundered uncharacteristically as Rodgers’ run-oriented Packers lacked offensive firepower and Allen stumbled with two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Each of these great quarterbacks had excellent moments in this matchup, but both played below their abilities.

First quarter

Play selection: 13 plays: five passes, eight runs.

Allen: 3 for 5 passing for 29 yards and one touchdown. One carry for 20 yards.

Performance grade: 93%.

Score: Bills, 7-0.

Allen and the Bills started the game with the football and went three-and-out on the first possession. Following their 12th punt of the season, they got back on track and capitalized on an eight-play drive with this touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.

Here, Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey used a “boot-pass,” employing tight end Knox in the backfield on a weak-side, offset position to block defensive end Preston Smith. Using Knox to initially block guaranteed that Allen would be able to boot outside the pocket as Knox released into the flat. Allen's athletic ability and strength allowed him to get around Smith and then attack the line of scrimmage, threatening to run the ball into the end zone himself.

This aggressive posture forced defensive backs Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage to try to stop Allen, which allowed Knox to drift deeper into the end zone. Knox did a superb job here, understanding that as soon as the defense attacked Allen, he would be open deep in the end zone. This was great awareness by Knox and Allen, and the result was an easy touchdown.

This nice play design and tremendous execution gave the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Second quarter

Play selection: 11 plays: six passes, six runs.

Allen: 5 for 6 passing for 103 yards, one sack and one touchdown. One carry for 6 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 24-7.

The fireworks in this game all came in the second quarter as the Bills jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead. On the next possession, Buffalo scored again, this time on this tremendous “out-and up” route by Stefon Diggs.

Here, on the first play of the second quarter, Allen took advantage of overly aggressive coverage. Diggs ran a “double-move” out-and-up, which caught defensive back Rasul Douglas (No. 29) looking into the backfield. Without question, Dorsey and Allen targeted Douglas for a double move because of this tendency to peek back at the quarterback. As Diggs broke to the outside, Douglas tried to keep his hands on him while looking back at Allen to potentially undercut the throw.

Once a defender peeks, he is vulnerable, and Dorsey called this at the perfect time. Diggs broke out. Douglas bit on the move and lost him. All Allen had to do was make sure the safety, Smith, was still in the middle of the field and deliver the football to Diggs.

Dorsey’s design here is outstanding. He used Isaiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis on double "in routes" to keep the safeties occupied. When Allen looked back to the middle, he was checking whether the safeties were tight enough to throw the ball to the outside to Diggs.

The Bills extended their lead to 14-0 early in the quarter, but Rodgers answered on the Packers’ next drive to close the gap to 14-7.

The Bills came roaring back again for another touchdown drive.

Here, Allen did a tremendous job of timing the “jet sweep" motion with McKenzie. Allen and Dorsey knew that the jet sweep is a better play when the quarterback is under center because Allen is able to time the motion so that the ball carrier can get wider sooner. The red triangle is marked in the diagram as the handoff point, so you can see that the ball is given to McKenzie after he passes Allen. It is apparent that Allen snapped the ball in a way that allowed McKenzie to take the handoff after he passed by him with his motion. This got McKenzie to the edge and in space quicker than if he was taking a jet sweep from the shotgun.

The other notable aspect of this play was that all the movement on the offensive line was going to the opposite side. The Bills’ offensive line stepped to the right, despite the fact that McKenzie had the ball going left. This created a defensive flow that was opposite of where McKenzie was going as Allen carried out his fake after handing off the ball. This quick handoff, combined with the offensive flowing camouflage, put McKenzie in the secondary with one man to beat, Amos (No. 31). McKenzie’s elite quickness took care of the rest as Amos could not tackle McKenzie in the open field. Additionally, Diggs made a sensational block on the cornerback. He stoned him and drove him back into the end zone.

This score elevated the Bills into a commanding 21-7 lead just before the half, but they were not finished. With just 53 seconds remaining in the half, Allen got the ball back on his own 20-yard line.

Here, the Bills were very aggressive and ran a “pogo” concept – that is, a post and a go. Diggs was inside and did a great job of getting down the field and making an outside move before driving to the post. Davis ran a go-route and widened at the top to spread the defense. One of the things that is so incredible about Allen is his strength.

In this particular case, Allen outthrew the defensive coverage, which wasn’t used to having to cover for that long, and that far down the field. The speed and ferocity of the routes by Davis and Diggs pushed the coverage beyond its parameters, and Allen launched this throw beyond the safeties. It really was something to see. This throw led to a field goal that elevated the Bills to a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Third quarter

Play selection: Seven plays: four passes, three runs.

Allen: 2 for 4 passing for 35 yards. Two carries for 20 yards.

Performance grade: 100%.

Score: Bills, 27-10.

The Packers possessed the football for the first five minutes of the third quarter and added a field goal. This made the score 24-10.

Allen took over with his only drive of the quarter with 10:20 on the clock and led the Bills on an eight-play drive for Buffalo’s only points in the second half. The Tyler Bass field goal extended the lead again to 27-10.

The trading of field goals was the highlight in a long and methodical quarter with only one offensive possession for the Bills.

Fourth quarter

Play selection: 21 plays: 11 passes, 10 runs.

Allen: 3 for 10 passing for 54 yards and two interceptions. Two carries for 3 yards.

Performance grade: 80%.

Score: Bills, 27-17.

We have become spoiled by the almost flawless Allen performances in which he is carving up defenses in the last seconds with the focus of a surgeon. We are accustomed to 10 or 15 completions in a row without a hiccup, and we have long forgotten the turnover days when Allen would misread a defense and turn the ball over. That these days are over is a testament to his preparation and improvement.

In the fourth quarter, the Bills ran 21 plays on three offensive possessions. Allen completed 3 of 11 attempts that seemed to be the product of him trying to go deep or put the opponent away. To begin the quarter, Allen was incomplete when he tried to go deep on first-and-10. On the next play, Davis dropped an RPO, and on third-and-10, Allen tried to be Superman, running to his right and throwing across the grain into the middle of the field, where the pass was intercepted by Douglas.

Analyzing this decision, one should look at the score, the field position, the time remaining in the game, and the down and distance. Realistically, this should have been a run and slide or a throwaway.

The outcome could have been a punt that pinned the defenseless Packers deep inside their 20-yard line. Rather the result was an interception that represented a possible comeback for the Packers with the ball on the 46-yard line and 12 minutes remaining.

This turnover was erased on the next defensive play because Bills linebacker Matt Milano intercepted the football, but Allen’s unchecked mindset persisted on the next series.

The Bills had the ball back on the 47-yard line, and were a few short plays away from a field goal attempt that might have increased the lead to 30-10. The first play was a called run to Singletary, and he lost three yards. On the next play, Allen avoided the pass rush and made this incredible throw on the run to Cook.

The Bills had first-and-goal with 10:56 remaining on the 7-yard line. The first play was a run up inside to James Cook, a play that had an RPO tag attached to it. Allen handed the ball off correctly, not trying to force a touchdown pass. On the next play, the Bills called another RPO, and on this play Diggs did not win on his slant pattern to the inside.

This was the right read for Allen as he put the football in a spot for Diggs and no one else. The receivers must win on the inside, or there isn’t a play. In this situation, Diggs did not beat Darnell Savage to the inside, and Allen had nowhere else to go with the ball.

On third-and-goal, after milking the clock beautifully, Allen attempted this pass. This was a throw nearly into the ground, but not actually into the ground.

The back-to-back interceptions by Allen at the end of this game were the result of trying to do too much, when the only things to be done in these situations are running and sliding or throwing the ball away.

Conclusion

The Bills answered the critics, they have answered the questions about Ken Dorsey, and they have found ways each week against varying opponents to perform at an extraordinary level. Allen has demonstrated leadership, charisma, intelligence, fortitude, toughness and an impressive command of situations.

The Bills will be tough to beat because they are well-coached, they are disciplined and they make very few mistakes. Allen, in particular, is playing at an amazing level of efficiency. He is overpowering in many ways, but his greatest attributes, in my opinion, are not physical. His outstanding performances all start in one place, his mind. His preparedness and belief in what he is processing puts him so far out in front of the pack among quarterbacks that no one can see him.