Jim Kelly recovering from second ankle replacement surgery
Jim Kelly recovering from second ankle replacement surgery

  • Updated
2021 Jim Kelly Football Camp and Clinic (copy)

Campers from ages 7-13 play flag football with Jim Kelly while attending the 2021 Jim Kelly Football Camp and Clinic at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 News staff photographer

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is recovering from a second attempt at replacement surgery for his right ankle. 

Kelly's wife, Jill, posted a photo of Kelly, relaxing in a chair with his right ankle heavily bandaged and wrote, 

"This guy...

Healing from ankle replacement surgery and excited for the start of Bills training camp!

Let’s GO!

Go BILLS!"

Kelly, 61, was walking with a bit of a limp at his annual football camp July 19 at Highmark Stadium

The initial surgery to insert a titanium replacement in his right ankle, necessitated by two decades of football wear and tear, didn't work out so well. Kelly, who has faced multiple bouts with cancer and the resulting surgeries, had to go through the agonizing process of getting another new ankle.

Kelly's camp has been a staple for 33 years, but Kelly wanted to make sure he was able to be there this year after last year's camp was canceled because of Covid-19. 

"I live for this every year," Kelly said. "I mean, I love doing it."

