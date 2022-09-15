 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Kelly goes from talking to 'The Rock' in Week 1 to 'Legend of the Game' in Week 2

  • Updated
Bills at Rams pregame (copy)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly pose for a photo before the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sept. 8.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Bills legend Jim Kelly spent some time chatting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the sideline last Thursday before the Bills played the Los Angeles Rams. 

Kelly's pregame duties will be more official for Monday night's home opener against the Tennessee Titans as the Bills announced Thursday that the Hall of Fame quarterback will be the "Legend of the Game."

"It's a big home opener on Monday night, national audience, and it's another good way of showing what type of team we are," Kelly told the team website. "It's one where not only the players are pumped up for this, but I know myself and the Bills Mafia are ecstatic, too."

According to the team website, other Bills legends expected to attend:

  • WR Andre Reed
  • DE Bruce Smith
  • K Steve Christie
  • WR Lee Evans
  • LB David White
  • WR Stevie Johnson
  • G Ruben Brown
  • WR Sam Aiken
  • LB Darryl Talley
  • G Kraig Urbik
  • C Eric Wood
  • LS Garrison Sanborn

The Bills also announced that the singing Buffalo police officers, Moe Badger and Michael Norwood, will handle the national anthem. The University at Buffalo marching band will play at halftime. 

The team will be giving out "Choose Love" rally towels to fans.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

