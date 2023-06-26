After a few days of throwing footballs to campers, Jim Kelly recognized he’s not used to taking that number of reps anymore.

Kelly, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has been hosting his 35th annual Jim Kelly Football Camp.

“The last couple of days I’ve been playing with all of them, and (my) arm is really, really sore,” Kelly said Monday. “I’m not used to doing it – my whole body is sore. But you know what, that’s just part of age, but I still enjoy it now, and that’s all that counts.”

The camp is held at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, where kids get to play in the stadium, in the field house and on the practice fields, along with taking a stadium tour.

Kelly played for the Bills for 11 seasons, from 1986-96, and when he gets a chance to throw to some of the campers, it takes him back to his playing days, and to teammate Andre Reed.

“Every kid, when we’re on offense, is wide open,” Kelly said with a laugh. “They come back, (saying) ‘Why?!’ I go, ‘OK, Andre.’ ”

More than 1,000 kids registered across the two sessions; Monday was the final day of the first session, and the second session begins Wednesday.

Kelly said he loves the chance to talk to campers “not just about football, but life, and some of the ups and downs and the perseverance you have to go through during times of their lives.”

The longevity of the camp isn’t lost on Kelly, who went to similar camps while he was growing up in Western Pennsylvania, and knew he wanted to one day start his own.

“Well, 35 years doing my football camp and really think way back, I said, ‘If I get to 20, that might be great,’ “ Kelly said. “Thirty-five? But I love it.”

These days, the fields are covered in jerseys for Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller.

Kelly, now 63, said that there’s been a shift in more of the campers hearing about his playing days from their grandparents than their parents. Still, he’s not surprised when some of them know his statistics perfectly.

Ryan O'Halloran: Bruce Smith confident Von Miller will return to pre-injury form, but stresses patience The sack totals for current Bills defensive end Von Miller and former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith make for an interesting comparison.

When it comes to the present-day Bills team, Kelly is optimistic without setting specific expectations.

“We’ll see. I’m one of those guys that you always have hope,” Kelly said. “You’ve got your goals that you set for yourself and for your team. And they’ve got all the potential. And I say each and every year, it’s up to staying healthy.”

The Bills found continuity of another sort Friday, announcing they had extended General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through 2027.

“They deserved it,” Kelly said. “When you work at it – and I don’t know all the details – but, yeah, they both have done unbelievable jobs, and they’ve earned it.”

In a different sense, Kelly, who has survived multiple rounds of oral cancer, plans to stay around One Bills Drive for many years, continuing his camp each summer.

“As long as I just stay healthy, I will continue,” Kelly said.