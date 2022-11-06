 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jets use new stadium renderings to troll Bills on social media

Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tackled by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
What the scoreboard reads in the Buffalo Bills' initial stadium renderings wasn't lost on the New York Jets, or their social media team.

The video board in the renderings shows the Bills celebrating a touchdown with a score of Bills 24, Jets 3.

Shortly after the Jets' 20-17 victory against the Bills on Sunday, the Jets tweeted another version of the renderings with the line "make sure y'all get everything right in that new stadium." 

The image then zooms into the scoreboard digits changing from 24-3 to 20-17 with the clock at zeroes. 

