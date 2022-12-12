 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson complains about no-call on Bills' Jordan Poyer for late hit

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Jets Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills defenders tackle New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson during the second quarter of the teams' meeting last month.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who had six catches for 78 yards Sunday, was not happy with what he thought was a late hit by Bills safety Jordan Poyer after a sideline catch early in the third quarter. 

Wilson quote-tweeted a video of the play Monday morning and said, "I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me 'this ain’t O State no more.' Crazy." 

He added a hand to forehead emoji. 

People are also reading…

In a follow-up, Wilson said he was told that by an official in the Jets game against New England in Week 8, though, Wilson said he couldn't remember the number of the official. 

Wilson, selected at No. 10 overall last spring from Ohio State, has 63 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. 

Meanwhile, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner also took to social media after he was lauded for a defensive play against John Brown in the first quarter. No penalty was called on the play, though it appears there was contact.  

For the season, Gardner has been called for pass interference three times and defensive holding once.

He had four tackles and a pass defensed Sunday.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News