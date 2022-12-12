Jets receiver Garrett Wilson complains about no-call on Bills' Jordan Poyer for late hit

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who had six catches for 78 yards Sunday, was not happy with what he thought was a late hit by Bills safety Jordan Poyer after a sideline catch early in the third quarter.

Wilson quote-tweeted a video of the play Monday morning and said, "I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me 'this ain’t O State no more.' Crazy."

He added a hand to forehead emoji.

I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KquD2oslfU — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 12, 2022

In a follow-up, Wilson said he was told that by an official in the Jets game against New England in Week 8, though, Wilson said he couldn't remember the number of the official.

Wilson, selected at No. 10 overall last spring from Ohio State, has 63 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Meanwhile, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner also took to social media after he was lauded for a defensive play against John Brown in the first quarter. No penalty was called on the play, though it appears there was contact.

Ian do nothing but put my hand up & it’s a PI?😂 I get that I either wasn’t drafted to y’all team, y’all expected me to be a “bust” because I was drafted so high out of Cincinnati, or yall insecure about something else😉🤭but y’all need to get over it lol https://t.co/PuR1JGc2ht — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) December 12, 2022

For the season, Gardner has been called for pass interference three times and defensive holding once.

He had four tackles and a pass defensed Sunday.