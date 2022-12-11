 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jets QB Mike White taken to hospital after loss to Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Shaq Lawson pressures White

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Jets quarterback Mike White was taken to the hospital after Sunday’s loss for precautionary reasons, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

White was drilled in the chest in the first half and left the game for two plays, being replaced by Joe Flacco. He then took a hard hit to the ribs and midsection from Matt Milano in the third quarter, but was back out to start the fourth quarter.

“I thought he showed resolve, toughness, everything we’ve been seeing,” Saleh said. “He’s a good player.”

White finished the game 27-for-44 for 268 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bills had four sacks and eight quarterback hits overall. 

Saleh said White will remains the starter if he is physically able to play.

The Bills coach speaks to reporters following Sunday's victory over the Jets.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about defeating the Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News