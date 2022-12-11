Jets QB Mike White taken to hospital after loss to Bills

Jets quarterback Mike White was taken to the hospital after Sunday’s loss for precautionary reasons, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

White was drilled in the chest in the first half and left the game for two plays, being replaced by Joe Flacco. He then took a hard hit to the ribs and midsection from Matt Milano in the third quarter, but was back out to start the fourth quarter.

“I thought he showed resolve, toughness, everything we’ve been seeing,” Saleh said. “He’s a good player.”

White finished the game 27-for-44 for 268 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Bills had four sacks and eight quarterback hits overall.

Saleh said White will remains the starter if he is physically able to play.