EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The much-anticipated start in New York for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly took a turn.

Rodgers was ruled out of the game after an early ankle injury. The Jets announced that his X-rays were negative.

Four plays into Monday night's game against the Bills, Rodgers was sacked by edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Rodgers stood up and then went down after the play until he was assisted off by athletic trainers.

After about seven minutes in the medical tent, a cart came out for Rodgers. The Jets announced it was an ankle injury for the 39-year-old Rodgers, who joined the Jets this offseason.

Rodgers was first listed as questionable to return to the game, before he was later ruled out.

"He's dealing with an ankle," coach Robert Saleh told ESPN after the first quarter. "We're getting him checked out. We'll know more later."

Rodgers' left foot and ankle were in a walking boot as he made his way to the training room.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson came in for Rodgers. Wilson is the only other quarterback on the Jets roster.

