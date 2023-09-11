EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The much-anticipated start in New York for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly took a turn.

Rodgers was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills after an early left ankle injury. The Jets announced that his X-rays were negative.

An MRI exam is scheduled for Tuesday.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he believes Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. An Achilles tear would end Rodgers' season.

“The MRI is gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen," Saleh said. "But it’s not good.”

Robert Saleh said the Jets think Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury.“It’s not good,” he said.No, it’s not.pic.twitter.com/4WLkDE5yqZ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 12, 2023

Four plays into the game, Rodgers was sacked by edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Rodgers stood up and then went down after the play until he was assisted off by athletic trainers.

After about seven minutes in the medical tent, a cart came out for Rodgers. The Jets announced it was an ankle injury for the 39-year-old Rodgers, who joined the Jets this offseason.

Rodgers was first listed as questionable to return, before he was later ruled out.

Rodgers' left foot and ankle were in a walking boot as he made his way to the training room.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson came in for Rodgers just 3:45 into the game. Wilson is the only other quarterback on the Jets roster.