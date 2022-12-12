Jets' Mike White says biggest Matt Milano hit was a good 'football play'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White had no issues with the legality of the big hits Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano put on him in Sunday's game.

White told reporters in New York Monday the biggest hit "looked like it felt."

Milano knocked White out of the game briefly in the second quarter with a hit on a blitz.

Milano knocked him out of the game briefly again with a bigger hit on a blitz late in the third quarter. After going to the locker room for evaluation, White returned for the fourth quarter.

"I have watched those hits," White said. "The first one looked a little worse than it actually was. I just kind of lost my wind. So once I got it it back I was back out there."

"But the second one definitely looks how it felt," White said. "It was a clean hit. I mean, he got me good, a running start. He made a good play. I tried to get the back shoulder seam to (Tyler) Conklin but just couldn't get enough on it. It was a football play."

#Jets QB Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) said the hit he took from #Bills LB Matt Milano (@MatthewMilanoo) ‘looked how it felt’ 🤣 + despite some talk on social media, White said it was a ‘clean hit, he got me good’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YHXNQCCfx3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 12, 2022

White was taken to the hospital after the game for precautionary reasons, coach Robert Saleh said Sunday. He traveled home with the team.

On Monday, Saleh said White is considered day-to-day as the Jets continue to gather more information.

Saleh said the Jets are preparing as if White can play Sunday against Detroit. He was non-commital when asked whether Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson would start if White can't play.