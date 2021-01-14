Jets have agreement in principle for new coach, and it's not Bills' Brian Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll won't be the next head coach of the New York Jets.

The Jets announced Thursday night that they had an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Daboll took part in a virtual interview with the Jets on Sunday, after the Bills won their AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon. He also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The interviews are not allowed to exceed two hours each.

The Chargers have yet to decide on a coach to replace Anthony Lynn. Daboll, who is in his 20th NFL season, went to St. Francis High School, graduating two years behind Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco. They also share the same agent. That has helped fuel speculation around the league that Daboll is the early favorite.

L.A. completed initial interviews with eight candidates and had a second interview with Saleh before his second interview with the Jets on Wednesday. Telesco has said the field could grow.

At 7-9, the Chargers had the most wins among teams that made coaching changes and also have a potential star in the making in quarterback Justin Herbert.