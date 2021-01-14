Jets have agreement in principle for new coach, and it's not Bills' Brian Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll won't be the next head coach of the New York Jets.
The Jets announced Thursday night that they had an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Daboll took part in a virtual interview with the Jets on Sunday, after the Bills won their AFC wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon. He also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The interviews are not allowed to exceed two hours each.
The Chargers have yet to decide on a coach to replace Anthony Lynn. Daboll, who is in his 20th NFL season, went to St. Francis High School, graduating two years behind Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco. They also share the same agent. That has helped fuel speculation around the league that Daboll is the early favorite.
L.A. completed initial interviews with eight candidates and had a second interview with Saleh before his second interview with the Jets on Wednesday. Telesco has said the field could grow.
At 7-9, the Chargers had the most wins among teams that made coaching changes and also have a potential star in the making in quarterback Justin Herbert.
Daboll previously served as the Jets' quarterbacks coach from 2007-08 on Eric Mangini's staff. In 2008, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre earned a trip to the Pro Bowl and had the best completion percentage of his career (65.7) playing under Daboll.
Reports said the Philadelphia Eagles might have interest in Daboll after firing coach Doug Pederson on Monday, though, there is no formal indication that the Eagles have asked for permission. Based on the NFL procedures, Daboll would not be allowed to interview until the Bills' season is over.
With Saleh's hiring and Urban Meyer landing in Jacksonville, there are five openings remaining: Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Eagles.