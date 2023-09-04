The season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets is a week away, and Jets defensive back D.J. Reed is not lacking confidence heading into a season of high expectations for Gang Green.

"I’m very confident. We have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical," he told reporters Monday. "Not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be historical like the '85-86 Bears or the Legion of Boom in 2013 (in Seattle). I think we can be that dominant if we put all the things together and just focus on the now. Be deliberate and everyone plays up to their potential, I think the sky is the limit."

Asked why he is so confident, Reed started with defensive coordinator James Urban.

"I think we have the best DC," Reed said. "He does a great job with situational football. He’s always trying to figure out little things to get better at. We have a smart group as well, especially on the back end. … We have a veteran group and we’re smart."

The Jets were fourth in total defense last season and return nine of 11 starters. Now, they have to back up the talk.

"I think we talk about being the best defense in the league, No. 1. I feel like we can be a historical defense if we put it all together," Reed said. "That’s my belief."