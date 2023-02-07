When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in early January, Jessica Pegula watched in horror as she found herself in “some bizarre, messed-up, full circle moment.”

A Top 5 tennis player, Pegula was physically in Sydney, Australia, getting ready for a mixed doubles match, but mentally circling back to last summer.

“My stomach sunk because it felt like the exact same thing all over again,” she wrote in an essay Tuesday for The Players’ Tribune.

Jessica Pegula shared that her mother, Kim, who is the team president and co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, suffered cardiac arrest last June. Like Hamlin, Kim Pegula also needed immediate CPR, which her daughter Kelly provided.

With the update on Kim Pegula coming on the heels on Hamlin’s ongoing recovery, there has been an increased emphasis from the Bills and the NFL on the importance of CPR.

Kelly Pegula had gotten CPR certified about three months before her mother’s emergency, Jessica said, as a requirement for a job she was hoping to get. The Pegula sisters had talked about it on the phone, with Jessica saying she had been meaning to get certified as well. Kelly shared that she was a little anxious, knowing the importance of the class.

“She relayed to me how nervous she was about it and hoped she passed the class,” Jessica said. “I remember her telling us what she was doing in our family group chat, and my mom even responded, ‘Nice Kells! Now if we have a heart attack you can revive us.’”

Ultimately, Kim was prophetic. Jessica shared that her mother had been asleep, but went into cardiac arrest and was “unresponsive for quite a while.” Kelly knew what to do.

“My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived,” Jessica wrote. “She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.”

Likewise, Hamlin’s life was saved and his recovery since has been remarkable thanks in large part to the quick response and expert CPR from Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

As Jessica Pegula waited for news that night, she knew as well as anyone how every second counts.

“I usually don’t get too much anxiety, but the thought of what Damar and his family were about to go through hurt my heart,” Jessica said. “I knew how important time was. I just kept thinking time, time, time, time.”

February is American Heart Month. The night of Jan. 31, Hamlin announced that he was partnering with the American Heart Association in his "3 for Heart" challenge, which is encouraging people to learn more about CPR.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field," Hamlin said in a video. "And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

Hamlin was fortunate to be surrounded by medical professionals when he had his emergency. But the American Heart Association notes many cardiac emergencies come when a person does not have people trained in CPR nearby. Often, bystander CPR is needed from someone the person already knows.

Now, the NFL is also ramping up efforts to promote education and work with coaches and to help youth sports ensure they have proper training and equipment for medical emergencies. On Friday, the league announced it would be raising funds around Super Bowl LVII to bolster longer-term initiatives from the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross.

There will be fundraisers throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl, as well as free CPR education at the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. The announcement cited that about three of every four cardiac arrests occurs at home.

“If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love,” American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown said in a news release. “Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Keeping the blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.”

