Jessica Pegula headed to Australia as the third-ranked player in the world and having reached the quarterfinals in the two previous years at the first Grand Slam event of the year.

While in Melbourne, she also wrote most of an emotional essay for The Players' Tribune that detailed for the first time the medical issues that had kept her mother, Kim, out of the public eye for months.

Jessica shared that Kim, who is the team president and co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, suffered cardiac arrest in June. Kim was saved through CPR administered by her younger daughter, Kelly, and her long recovery has been complicated by brain injury that impacts her memory and speech.

With Kim unable to attend Super Bowl week events for the first time in years, Jessica released the piece in early February.

“It just came super natural as far as me writing it, and then releasing it when I wanted to do it,” Pegula told tennis.com this week. “It kind of all clicked into place.”

The same type of dogged determination that has defined Jessica's rise to the top of the tennis world after years of injuries and challenges was apparent in deciding to be the family voice and end the mystery surrounding Kim's condition.

“As soon as I got home, I was just like, 'Alright, this is what I want to do. I’m going to do it,'" she told the site.

The response was immense, noting her bravery in going public.

“I thought I would get a good response, but I didn’t think it would be that large,” Pegula said. “Not only from the outside world, but also within the WTA as well, the tennis world.”

Asked recently how impressed he was with Jessica's essay, Bills COO Ron Raccuia told The News: “Is 100 out of 100 good enough? I don’t think anybody should be surprised. Jessie is a star on the court, off the court, as a person and she wrote that from her heart and I don’t think anybody could have said it better than she did and we’re very thankful she did.”

As for Kim's health, Raccuia said at the NFL owners meetings in late March that "Kim is doing better, and that's fantastic news for everybody, not just the Bills, but for the league because Kim is a huge leader in a lot of league initiatives and is widely respected in league circles. We miss her every day."