Jessica Pegula on wearing No. 3 symbol at Australian Open: 'It felt special'

Jessica Pegula is wearing the number 3 on her tennis skirt during the Australian Open in support of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here," she told reporters in Melbourne. "I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then, also, just show my support. It felt kind of special. I felt like it was such, felt like it was a global event. A lot of people were asking me about it, even here."

The Buffalo-born Pegula, whose parents own the Bills and Buffalo Sabres, said she wanted to mirror the message put out by the Bills, who wore a No. 3 patch for the regular season finale against New England in Week 18.

A fan waved a Bills flag during Pegula's second-round match, and she has used her post-match signature on the TV camera lens for "Go Bills," and has also the number 3.

"I was in Sydney when it happened, so I didn't have time to do it there, but definitely for Australia," she said. "We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the 3 was the symbol."

Yes, Pegula is ranked as the No. 3 women's singles player in the world and is the No. 3 seed in Australia.

"Ironically I am No. 3 as well, but that's not why," she said. "I think I saw someone tweet that.

" 'Why would you put your ranking on your skirt?' I'm, like, No, that's not why,' " she said, laughing.