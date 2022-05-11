 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry Hughes offers thanks as he leaves Bills: 'Forever grateful and unbelievably blessed'

Defensive end Jerry Hughes has signed with the Houston Texans.

Free agent pass rusher Jerry Hughes has signed with the Houston Texans after nine seasons with the Bills. 

He offered a message of gratitude on Instagram early Wednesday morning. 

"To the Pegulas, my teammates, coaches and staff and of course Bills Mafia, I am so thankful for the people I've met and the friendships that were formed. 

"It's been an amazing 9 years. My family and I enjoyed it all. Forever grateful and unbelievably blessed."

Hughes had 53 sacks over 144 games with the Bills. The sack total is fourth in franchise history, behind only Bruce Smith, Aaron Schobel and Phil Hansen. Hughes had two sacks last season and 4.5 each of the previous two years.

Hughes had been the longest-tenured player on the roster, having been acquired from Indianapolis in a trade for Kelvin Sheppard. Hughes' departure means long snapper Reid Ferguson, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has been with the team the longest. 
