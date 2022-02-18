Jeff Mazurek, Bills' equipment staffers were unsung heroes during trying 2021 season

In those situations, Mazurek plans ahead to make sure players have everything they need. That includes breaking in cleats, which could involve heating them up to stretch them out. In extreme circumstances, interns will even wear the cleats around the team facility to make sure they’re properly broken in for game day.

“It's a constant, day to day, checking the weather,” he said. “My assistants do a phenomenal job, whether it's gloves, cleats, apparel. Me and Coach McDermott's assistant, we kind of alert him of what's going on. That way we can prep if the weather is going to be bad out. If it will kind of be similar during the week to what it will be on game day, then we try to go outside or at least try to do a wet-ball drill inside if it's not raining out – as much as Josh (Allen) hates doing that during practice – just so the guys can get the feel for it. It's just constant communication with the whole support staff.”

Mazurek will also try to have the proper clothes picked out during the week so that players can wear them at least once during practice. That way, they’re not having to adjust to something they may not be comfortable in during a game. Before the Monday night game against the Patriots, for example, Mazurek had Allen wear a ski mask under his helmet, just to get the feel of it.