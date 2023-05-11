The Buffalo Bills' road to a fourth consecutive AFC East championship is not going to be a smooth path.

The second half of the team's schedule, released Thursday, looks especially challenging, starting with a Week 9 trip to Cincinnati for a rematch against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

The Bills also will have to wait a long time for their bye week – which doesn't come until Week 13, when the calendar has flipped to December. That is sandwiched around trips to play Philadelphia and Kansas City – last year's Super Bowl participants. Here is a complete breakdown of the Bills' schedule, along with a prediction for each game.

Week 1: at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Sept. 11 ("Monday Night Football"), MetLife Stadium

The appeal of this game to a national audience is obvious – Josh Allen against Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ new quarterback. From a timing perspective, this might not be a bad slot for the Bills to draw the Jets. It stands to reason that Rodgers will still be ironing out the finer points of playing for a new team for the first time in his Hall of Fame career. That’s not to say the Bills’ defense is going to confuse him, but rather that it could take him some time to get on the same page with his offensive line and wide receivers. Getting the Jets this early also means running back Breece Hall, who was off to a great start last year as a rookie before tearing his ACL, might not be back from knee surgery in time for the game. Of course, the same could be true for Bills edge rusher Von Miller, who is also recovering from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. Predicted winner: Jets.

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. Sept. 17, Highmark Stadium

The "X" factor for Vegas is obvious – quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He’ll be reunited with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, his old offensive coordinator in New England. Will Garoppolo really be an upgrade over Derek Carr? That feels like a stretch. Garoppolo has a good group of skill-position players around him, including running back Josh Jacobs and one of the NFL’s best receivers, Davante Adams. Las Vegas also added Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the draft. The key for the Bills’ offense will be slowing down edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. Bills.

Week 3: at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. Sept. 24, FedEx Field

Shocking, I know, but the Carson Wentz experiment last season was a disaster for the Commanders. That leaves them nowhere at quarterback, with the unappealing competition of Sam Howell against Jacoby Brissett expected to take place at training camp. That uncertainty puts a cap on Washington's expectations. The Commanders allowed 30 points in a game just twice last season, so they have a defense that can keep them in games. The defensive line is strong, as is the secondary. Up front, Washington should get Chase Young back at 100% after he was limited to just three games in 2022 following ACL surgery late in 2021. Bills.

Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Highmark Stadium

Finally! The Bills had visited sticky South Florida early in the season the past few years, but that is reversed this season, which the Dolphins likely appreciate, as well, since it means they won't have to deal with the snow (God help us if they do). Miami will be hungry for some revenge following their playoff loss to the Bills in January. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson started that game for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion. The Dolphins obviously hope Tagovailoa will be available for this game. He has perhaps the best receiver duo in the NFL to throw to in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Bills.

Week 5: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When the Bills were one of five teams selected to host an international series game in 2023, it meant sacrificing a home game. It was revealed Wednesday the meeting against the Jaguars would be the home game being shipped overseas. That’s not a great game for the Bills to lose their home-field advantage, given that Jacksonville is coming off a playoff season and looking to make the jump to true contenders in the AFC. Still, with the way Bills fans travel, will this feel like a neutral-site game, or like Highmark Stadium across the pond? Another interesting wrinkle to this game is that Jacksonville will be playing in London for a second straight week, after hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4. That’s a long time to be away from home. Bills.

Week 6: vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., Oct. 15, Highmark Stadium ("Sunday Night Football")

It’s a homecoming game for West Seneca’s Brian Daboll, the Bills’ former offensive coordinator who last season won NFL Coach of the Year in his first year with the Giants. New York greatly overachieved under Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen, who previously served as the Bills’ assistant general manager under Brandon Beane. The Giants went all in on quarterback Daniel Jones. It remains to be seen whether that was a wise investment. The Giants wisely relied a lot on running back Saquan Barkley last season, along with Jones’ running ability, behind a strong, run-blocking offensive line. Given all the ties between the two teams, this should be an emotional game. Bills.

Week 7: at New England, 1 p.m., Oct. 22, Gillette Stadium

Not surprisingly under Bill Belichick, the Patriots had a strong defense in 2022, and that unit returns all its key contributors with the exception of recently retired defensive back Devin McCourty. New England scored seven defensive touchdowns last season, recorded 19 interceptions and had 41 sacks. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, however, has had a good deal of success recently against the Patriots, with the Bills winning their last three games in Foxborough. Bills.

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m., Oct. 26 ("Thursday Night Football"), Highmark Stadium

Following the retirement of Tom Brady, there might not be a worse quarterback room in the NFL. Former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and holdover Kyle Trask will compete for the starting job, but neither figures to keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. The Bucs’ offense relied entirely on Brady last season – he threw the ball a league-leading 733 times – and asking Mayfield or Trask to do that seems like a mistake. The problem is, Tampa Bay doesn’t have much of a rushing attack, with Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds being the two primary ball carriers. The Bucs do still have some talent – left tackle Tristan Wirfs is a stud, and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin can both stress defenses – but the Bills will be a heavy favorite. Bills.

Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Nov. 5 ("Sunday Night Football"), Paycor Stadium

This promises to be an emotional game as the Bills return to the field where Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest in Week 17 last year. The Bengals then went on to soundly defeat the Bills in the divisional round of the postseason, so this is a measuring-stick game for Buffalo. The Bills have had all offseason to try to come up with a better game plan to slow quarterback Joe Burrow, who benefits from having a great receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals also invested heavily in the offensive line again this offseason, signing former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. If there is a question mark going into the season for the Bengals, it's at safety, after the team lost the starting duo of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency. Bengals.

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. Nov. 13 ("Monday Night Football"), Highmark Stadium

The biggest move for Denver was luring Sean Payton out of a brief retirement to take over as head coach. Payton’s No. 1 priority will be to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. Wilson was objectively bad in his first year with Denver after coming over in a trade with Seattle prior to the 2022 season, but he has a great group of receivers, led by Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler. If Payton can get Wilson straightened out, the Broncos could make a quick turnaround in the AFC West. The Broncos also have a true No. 1 cornerback, Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos’ pass rush was a weakness last season, and the team didn’t do much to address it this offseason. Bills.

Week 11: vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 19, Highmark Stadium

The Jets’ defense gave the Bills’ offense fits at times last season, and looks to be strong again going into 2023. New York can get after the passer with a deep group up front that includes Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and first-round draft pick Will McDonald IV. At cornerback, Sauce Gardner is in the running to be considered the NFL’s best player at the position, despite only going into his second year. On the other side of the ball, one concern for the Jets is their offensive line in front of Rodgers. Former first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton hasn’t been able to stay healthy the past two seasons. The Jets elected not to take a tackle early in this year’s draft, a sign they believe Becton can live up to his potential. Bills.

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 26, Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are heavy NFC favorites, and it's easy to see why. They have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and a scary-good defensive line potentially got even better in the draft with the addition of Georgia teammates Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round. As good as Philadelphia is along the defensive line, the offensive line, led by center Jason Kelce and left tackle Lane Johnson, might even be better. Add to that a star quarterback in Jalen Hurts and a great receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and it's easy to see why the Eagles are favorites to return to the Super Bowl out of the NFC. Eagles.

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 10, Arrowhead Stadium

Yet another trip to Kansas City. The Bills have shown they can win there in the regular season, having done so the past two years. Can they do it when it matters in the playoffs if the two teams happen to meet again? That remains to be seen. The defending Super Bowl champions are loaded again, and figure to remain that way with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce leading the way. If there is a question about the Chiefs, it's at receiver, but truthfully, that's not that big of a concern after Mahomes showed what he can do last year without Tyreek Hill. Chiefs.

Week 15: vs. Dallas, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 17, Highmark Stadium

The Cowboys will need a bounce-back season from quarterback Dak Prescott, who led the NFL in interceptions despite missing five games. The Cowboys attempted to get him some help by acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with Houston. Old friend Stephon Gilmore also joined Dallas’ secondary this offseason, and the Cowboys added Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith in the draft – a player some thought the Bills might be interested in. Smith should help Dallas’ interior run defense, which was weak last season. Bills.

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Dec. 23 (Saturday Night Football), SoFi Stadium

The Chargers are going to be feeling the pressure throughout 2023. For all of quarterback Justin Herbert's talent, he has yet to win a game in the playoffs. Herbert as a great surrounding cast with running back Austin Ekeler, and wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Now, they have to put it all together. The Chargers invested big money in former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson last year in free agency, and that move was a disaster. This game has shootout potential. Chargers.

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Dec. 31, Highmark Stadium

Give the Patriots credit. They hired a real offensive coordinator this offseason, adding Bill O'Brien back to Belichick's staff. That should take the offense from abysmal to mediocre. Still, it's hard to get too excited about quarterback Mac Jones and New England's weapons at wide receiver. Bills.

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins, TBD, Hard Rock Stadium

A couple of areas the Dolphins need to improve – the offensive line earned a combined pass-blocking grade of 59.3 last year, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus – the fourth-worst grade in the league. Miami's secondary also gave up too many big plays. In an effort to improve that, the team made a trade with the Rams to acquire Jalen Ramsey. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs took it to Ramsey last year in the season opener against the Rams, so it will be interesting to see just how much Ramsey has left. Dolphins.

Final thoughts: A hot start to the season is an absolute necessity given the stretch that starts in Week 9 – at Bengals, vs. Broncos, vs. Jets, at Eagles, at Chiefs, vs. Cowboys, at Chargers. The Bills need to stay healthy early, especially with their bye week not coming until Week 13, and pocket as many wins as possible in September and October.

Final record: 11-6