Jay Skurski: Resetting the Bills' needs list before the official start of free agency

Three days after the 2021 season, Brandon Beane cautioned not to expect big things from the Buffalo Bills when free agency arrived.

“I wouldn't see us being, like, big spenders or anything like that, but we'll definitely look to fill some spots from the outside as well as retain some of our guys,” the team’s general manager said at his season-ending news conference.

Beane has lived up to his word with the start of the NFL’s new league year arriving at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and deals that have been agreed to during the past two days of the league’s “legal tampering period” becoming official.

The optimistic view of the Bills’ offseason to this point is that it has been sensible. Operating within the confines of being tight up against the league’s salary cap, Beane’s first few moves have been logical, and predictable. He’s cut veterans Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams and A.J. Klein for cap space – all justifiable moves given their salary and role on the team. Of the three, only Williams ended the year as a starter, and while it would have been nice to have him back, he was priced as a tackle and not a guard, which is where he ended the year.