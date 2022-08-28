Jay Skurski: Release of Matt Araiza answers one question, but plenty more remain for Bills

Backed into a corner of their own creation, the Buffalo Bills were pushed into doing the only thing left to do Saturday.

A downcast general manager Brandon Beane announced that the team released Matt Araiza, two days after the rookie punter was accused in a civil lawsuit filed in California of gang-raping a teenager in the fall with two of his former San Diego State University football teammates.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.”

While Araiza’s release brings to an end the immediate question of how the Bills would proceed, it won’t end the myriad questions over the team’s handling of the situation.

From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst.

It started with their statement released Thursday night: "We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Transcript: What Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott said after releasing punter Matt Araiza Here is the transcript of the news conference held Saturday by Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.

That statement, even by generic public relations standards, provided next to no useful information toward answering the obvious questions that would come up after the lawsuit was filed. Tops among those was what did the Bills know, and when did they know it?

Beane said Saturday that the accuser’s attorney reached out to the Bills in late July and “laid out some of the things that they were accusing Matt and others of.” Later, however, Beane said he couldn't recall whether the first time he heard about the accusations was from the accuser's attorney or Araiza himself. Given the serious nature of those allegations, that seems like a conversation the general manager would remember.

Statement by 'Jane Doe' attorney on Bills' release of Matt Araiza The attorney for "Jane Doe" thinks the Buffalo Bills made the right decision in releasing punter Matt Araiza on Saturday. However, Dan Gilleon thinks the team took far too long to come to the decision.

Nevertheless, after an email and subsequent phone call between Dan Gilleon, the accuser's lawyer, and Bills assistant general counsel Kathryn D'Angelo, Beane said the Bills had the "boulders" of what was being accused. As such, the team never reached back out to the accuser's attorney or attempted to speak with her as part of their so-called "thorough investigation."

"At that point, it wasn't an actual case," Beane said. "One of the things you look at is, where is this criminally? That’s what you're trying to find out. And so, we were just, again, trying to look at everything. One of those things on there is, if true, would be a no go for us. You know what I mean? So we didn't need all that. We just needed to try and put as many facts together as we could in a limited amount of time."

Criminal charges have not been filed, and the San Diego district attorney's office is reviewing the police investigation.

After rape allegation against Matt Araiza, the Bills faced a difficult choice Less than 24 hours after Bills coach Sean McDermott took the podium following the team's final preseason game Friday night and addressed the situation, Araiza was gone.

So, to recap: The Bills decided in late July they weren’t interested in moving on from Araiza, despite being made aware that he might face accusations of taking part in the gang rape of a teenager.

Fast forward a few weeks, and head coach Sean McDermott appeared on one of the biggest sports podcasts in the country last week and referred to Araiza as a “great kid.” There is no doubt McDermott knew about the accusations against Araiza when he made those comments. Asked about them after Friday's preseason game, the coach said he was "not going to get into who Matt is and his character and all that type of stuff. I don’t think that’s right, right now."

The team decided just last Monday that Araiza would be their punter in 2022 – a decision that became clear when they released incumbent veteran Matt Haack, with whom Araiza competed against for the job this summer. Releasing Haack, who quickly signed with the Indianapolis Colts, erased the Bills' easiest out with Araiza. They could have simply cut him after the accusations came out and let Haack stay in the job he held last year.

Instead, releasing Haack when they did sent the opposite message – the team was confident Araiza would be their punter in 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"You can second-guess whether that was the right move," Beane said Saturday.

McDermott to female Bills fans: 'I'm hurt. I understand they're hurt' Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked at the end of his news conference what message he would give to the team's female fans in light of the accusations of gang rape of a minor levied against punter Matt Araiza in a lawsuit.

You can say that again.

What it looks like – and it’s a perception that is going to be difficult, if not impossible, for the Bills to shake – is that they hoped the accusations they had been aware of for nearly a month never saw the light of day.

Araiza denies rape; his accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it allegedly happened The woman who accused Bills punter Matt Araiza of raping her when she was 17 wrote recollections in a journal entry immediately after telling San Diego police that she was gang-raped.

"What we had was accusations that could come forward, and we were still piecing it together," Beane said. "Obviously, 48 hours ago or some time around then, a civil case was filed. We read through that and circled back again with Matt. Again, it’s a lot of things that right now we can’t close the loop on."

One thing that didn't change over the last month was Araiza's version of the events on the night in question. So, the only thing that did is the filing of a lawsuit.

Transcript: What an emotional Sean McDermott said about allegations against Matt Araiza Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spent the majority of his postgame news conference addressing the lawsuit filed against rookie punter Matt Araiza. Here is what he said.

“You’re trying to use as much time as you can to find out what you can find out," Beane said. "That’s the best I can tell you is that we’re not perfect, OK? We’ve tried to do everything, like in our society, you hear things, you try to find out what’s factual and what’s an accusation. And that’s the best we can do. Ultimately, we don’t know. We’re not detectives. We don’t have the evidence and there’s many things that we could not get our hands on through the resources that we have. This was about not a football move, it was about letting Matt go handle the situation.”

If there were "many things" the team couldn't get its hands on in the course of its investigation, it was wildly inappropriate to release a statement Thursday saying that it had conducted "a thorough examination." Beane seemed to acknowledge as much Saturday when he said the Bills should "probably have said ongoing" in their statement, given that their investigation "wasn't completed" at that point.

McDermott conceded Friday after the team's preseason game against the Panthers that he had learned some new information within the previous 24 hours.

"I’m not going to deny that, and that’s why I have more work to do on this," he said.

Given that the head coach is clued into everything that's going on surrounding his team, that he learned new details within the past day or two suggests either the team's "thorough examination" was anything but, or the lawsuit had more details than what the team had gathered in its one and only phone call with the accuser's attorney. Beane said the Bills were "doing the best we could with our resources, talking to the league, using our people to try and find information."

Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

Beane said that Araiza would have “potentially” still been on the team had the civil lawsuit not been filed.

“We were still digging, so potentially,” he said. “All we were doing was trying to find the facts, and until a lawsuit is filed, there was nothing out there other than a potential accusation. There was no criminal case, so that’s what we were doing.”

Early fan reactions to Araiza accusations lean toward cutting punter The Buffalo Bills have a crisis on their hands. And some fans have been swift to respond that if the Bills don’t take action, they will.

What it looks like is the Bills came around to the realization that there was outrage in the community over the horrific accusations contained in the lawsuit – again, accusations that they knew of – and decided they now wanted to separate themselves from the situation. Given that Araiza is a sixth-round pick at perhaps the most replaceable position on the roster, that's easy enough to do, even if the Bills made it look anything but.

In delaying what looked like the obvious move once details of the accusations first became public, the Bills needlessly turned off many of their fans and made unwanted national headlines – all of which could have been avoided.

“I would ask that you don't rush to judgment,” Beane said when asked what he thought the team needed to do to start the process of rebuilding its reputation. “That's all we tried to do is put the put the facts together. We don't know what happened. We were not there at this incident. And I would hope that what Sean and I have done here, since we got here in ’17, that you know, we're trying to do our best. We don't have all the answers. We're not perfect. But I can tell you, as Sean said earlier, we just tried to do what was right. And has everything been perfect? No. But in our heart of hearts, I can lay my head down at night knowing that I've tried to do what’s right and I know he has, too.”