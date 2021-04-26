Jay Skurski: First-round running back gives Bills a chance to match points with anybody

“I don't think either one of our backs are home-run hitters, so is there an elite trait that this guy has and says, ‘Man, he's got something we don't have’? That's probably the conversation,” Beane said last week – a shocking amount of honesty for any GM, especially around draft time.

Beane didn’t use Etienne’s name, but he didn’t have to. Mention “home run” when talking about a draft prospect, and Etienne immediately comes to mind. The all-time leading rusher in the Atlantic Coast Conference had 16 touchdowns from at least 44 yards in his college career, part of a whopping 78 overall. Etienne would add an element that simply is not present with either Devin Singletary or Zack Moss – neither of whom had a 100-yard rushing game last season – lined up behind Allen.

It’s not totally on the running backs that the Bills’ rushing attack finished 20th in the NFL last season. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shoulders some of the blame, as done as offensive line that did not run block well enough.