Jay Skurski: First-round running back gives Bills a chance to match points with anybody

We’ll learn a lot about Brandon Beane come the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.
Does the Buffalo Bills’ general manager want to build a team that can get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC by outscoring them or by attempting to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co.?
Beane’s not asking for my advice, but I’ll give it to him anyway: Take the points.
That means building an offense that can hang 40 on the board whenever it needs to. The Bills can take a big step in that direction in the first round by drafting a running back – preferably Clemson’s Travis Etienne.
Before you roll your eyes out of the back of your head, let me stop you: I get the apprehension. I know 20 years of history suggests a running back in the first round is poor value. It didn’t work when the Bills chose Willis McGahee; it still didn’t work when Marshawn Lynch was the pick; and C.J. Spiller isn’t helping build my case, either.
There is one big difference this year, however, and that’s the presence of a franchise quarterback. In Josh Allen, the Bills have the most important part of their offense. A running back can come in and give Allen another option to complement Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in the passing game.
Imagine this offense with a true game breaker at running back. Don’t think for a second Beane hasn’t done just that.
“I don't think either one of our backs are home-run hitters, so is there an elite trait that this guy has and says, ‘Man, he's got something we don't have’? That's probably the conversation,” Beane said last week – a shocking amount of honesty for any GM, especially around draft time.
Beane didn’t use Etienne’s name, but he didn’t have to. Mention “home run” when talking about a draft prospect, and Etienne immediately comes to mind. The all-time leading rusher in the Atlantic Coast Conference had 16 touchdowns from at least 44 yards in his college career, part of a whopping 78 overall. Etienne would add an element that simply is not present with either Devin Singletary or Zack Moss – neither of whom had a 100-yard rushing game last season – lined up behind Allen.
It’s not totally on the running backs that the Bills’ rushing attack finished 20th in the NFL last season. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shoulders some of the blame, as done as offensive line that did not run block well enough.
It’s also fair to say drafting a running back in the first round after taking Singletary and Moss in the third round in consecutive years isn’t great management of draft assets, but that’s what happens when you hit on a quarterback – you’re afforded extra mulligans. Sure, another running back might be a luxury, but Beane can afford it. Let’s not forget, either, that he was part of a Carolina front office that spent first-round draft picks on Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams.
My colleagues have argued for defensive help in the form of a cornerback or edge rusher. Convincing cases for either position can be made, but consider this: The Bills might be looking at either the fourth- or fifth-best remaining player at those two positions when their turn comes at No. 30. Conversely, there is at least a chance that no running backs have been taken, meaning that even if Beane doesn’t agree with me about Etienne, the team might still have Alabama’s Najee Harris or North Carolina’s Javonte Williams as the top player on its draft board at the time.
Which gets back to the question at the start – who gives the Bills a better chance to beat the Chiefs? Something tells me Mahomes won’t be too worried about a rookie cornerback or edge rusher, neither of whom figures to push the Bills’ defense to a drastically different level.
A home-run hitter on offense, though, just might.