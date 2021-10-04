Jay Skurski: Cole Beasley says Bills fans booed him, but what's he hoping to gain?

Cole Beasley’s at it again.

The Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver took to social media Monday morning following a 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans to accuse home fans of booing him during the game.

Beasley, who had two catches for 16 yards in the win, (again) broke his self-imposed Twitter ban during the regular season to not only question Bills fans, but also question the Covid-19 vaccine (again).

The tweet: “Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin”

Let’s work through this piece by piece.

Beasley’s claim that he is being booed at Highmark Stadium was met with plenty of pushback by fans on social media, most of whom claim that it’s not “boo” he’s hearing, but rather a drawn-out “Bease,” similar to the sound fans used to make for Bruce Smith. Beasley later acknowledged that some fans are saying "Bease," but he noted there were fans behind the team's bench who were yelling at him to get vaccinated.